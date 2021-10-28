Bethel women win opener under new coach

The Derrick Pringle Jr. era of Bethel College women’s basketball got off to a shaky start in the season opener against area rival Central Christian College of the Sooner Athletic Conference, but things got better as the game went along and the Threshers buried the visiting Tigers 79-56 Wednesday at Thresher Gym.

Bethel struggled with turnovers early, but had just nine in the last three quarters after eight in the first.

“We turned it up a little bit (in the second half),” Pringle Jr. said. “It was jitters, first-game jitters. We got more aggressive in the second half. We were way too fast (in the first quarter). We were missing layups and turning the ball over. In the second half, we were a lot more calm, a lot more disciplined.”

The Bethel defense forced 30 turnovers.

Bethel was led by Kendall Michakski with 20 points, hitting four of eight from 3-point range. Josie Calzonetti scored 14 points with 10 rebounds. Alex Bearup scored 12 points off the bench. Jaycee Freshour had 11 rebounds.

Down two late in the first quarter, Michalski hit a 3-pointer to put the Threshers up 17-16. She added a trey early in the second quarter to put the Threshers up by six. Bethel took off from there.

“In the second half, I was struggling with the threes, but in the first half, they were falling,” Michalski said. “I definitely give credit to my teammates. They were looking for me tonight when I was knocking them down. Even when I wasn’t knocking them down, they had confidence in me and looking for me. We did a great job tonight of moving the ball around, allowing everyone to score.”

The team has had to adjust to new systems on both offense and defense. The team is playing a faster tempo on offense, along with a higher-pressure defense.

“Kudos to coach Pringle,” Michalski said. “He’s worked a lot on conditioning. We’ve hated it at times, but it’s definitely paying off. We’re going a lot faster in the last two years.”

Calzonetti matched her career high for a single game in rebounds. It also was her second career double-double.

“I kind of had trouble making layups at the start, probably pre-game jitters,” Calzonetti said. “In my head, I was like, ‘Attack the boards really hard. Try to find my teammates more.’”

With the graduation of Abby Schmidt, who set most of the Bethel rebounding records in the past four years, the Threshers will be looking for players to step up on the boards. Bethel held a 48-43 advantage on the boards.

“I think it’s going to be a team effort, especially with the way our defense is playing this year,” Calzonetti said. “It won’t be just one person. It will be more of everybody’s responsibility. I wanted to step up more on the boards.”

Bethel finishes the week with two games at the McPherson Classic. Bethel plays Missouri Valley at 2 p.m. Friday and Missouri Baptist at 2 p.m. Saturday.

“We’re ready for this,” Pringle Jr. said. “We’ve been working hard. I’ve got seven great seniors who’ve been through the battles before, so we’re ready. Missouri Valley is good. Missouri Baptist is one of the best in the country. We have to work hard on defense and take care of the basketball.”

“Tonight, we played everyone on the bench,” Calzonetti said. “That will help. That didn’t put a strain on the starters.”

CENTRAL CHRISTIAN (0-1) — Broussard 6-19 2-2 14, Warren 5-6 2-4 12, Harris 2-6 4-6 8, Gibson 2-5 3-4 7, Hearne 2-6 2-2 6, Marshall 1-5 2-2 5, Turner 1-7 0-0 2, Kulesza 0-3 2-2 2, Contreras 0-1 0-0 0, TOTALS 19-58 17-22 56.

BETHEL (1-0) — Michalski 6-13 4-5 20, Calzonetti 5-13 3-3 10, Bearup 4-7 3-6 12, Tenant 4-8 0-0 9, Perez 1-7 4-4 6, Newman 2-3 2-2 6, Driscoll 2-3 0-0 4, Freshour 1-10 2-2 4, Vargas 0-4 2-2 2, Stupeu 1-2 0-0 2, Hunt 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, TOTALS 26-71 20-24 79.

Cent.Chr.;16;10;15;15;—;56

Bethel;17;19;30;13;—;79

Total fouls — CC 18, BC 24. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — CC 1-11 (Broussard 0-1, Harris 0-1, Hearne 0-3, Marshall 1-3, Kulesza 0-2, Contreras 0-1), BC 7-30 (Michalski 4-8, Calzonetti 1-6, Bearup 1-3, Tenant 1-4, Perez 0-2, Freshour 0-3, Vargas 0-2, Stupey 0-1, Jones 0-1). Rebounds — CC 43 (Brousard 9), BC 48 (Freshour 11). Assists — CC 4 (Broussard 1, Warren 1, Harris 1, Marshall 1), BC 16 (Calzonetti 3). Turnovers — CC 30 (Harris 8), BC 17 (Calzonetti 3, Jones 3). Blocked shots — CC 3 (Marshall 3), BC 2 (Freshour 1, Bearup 1). Steals — CC 7 (Turner 2), BC 17 (Michalski 4, Freshour 4).