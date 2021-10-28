Bethel to host rival Tabor

Who to watch:

Tabor — Gustavo Villareal 133-256-1 passing, 1,473 yards, 11 TD. Andrew Renteria 148-705 rushing, 8 TDs. Kaleb Hoppes 29-334 receiving, 1 TD. Franklin Miller 25-342 receiving, 1 TD. Angel Sanchez 21-336 receiving, 7 TDs. Nathan Helling 9-15 field goals, 47 long; 17-18 PAT kicks. Dehann Nelson 36.6 punt avg., 10 I20s. Chris Castillo 48 total tackles, 5 TFL, 4 break-ups. Jordan Suckow 44 total tackles, 4 TFL, 2 breakups. Parker Folks 41 total tackles, 4 sacks, 7 TFL. Gunnar Reiss 5 ints.

Bethel — Chantz Scurry 107-870 rushing, 5 TDs. Camryn Harrison 48-489 rushing, 2 TDs. Landon Barnes 57-387 rushing, 4 TDs; 5-17-1 passing, 137 yards, 1 TD. D.J. Ciers 57-293 rushing, 6 TDs; 15-25-2 passing, 295 yards, 6 TDs. Mason Murray 28-265 rushing, 3 TDs; 5-161 receiving, 4 TDs. Tucker Smith 10-235 rushing, 3 TDs. Joshua Maran 4-6-0 passing, 105 yards, 2 TDs. Tanner Galliart 12-250 receiving, 2 TDs. Brayden Francis 4-115 receiving, 3 TDs. Josh Seabolt 63 total tackles, 22.0 TFL, 6.5 sacks. Mark Lanier 33 total tackles, 10.0 TFL, 3.5 sacks. Trey Palmer 6 ints, 8 pass breakups.

What to know:

Bethel is seventh in the NAIA in scoring (43.6 ppg), seventh in total offense (4,015 yards), first in rushing yards (3,453), eighth in third down conversions (51 of 96), eighth in red zone scoring (28 of 32), ninth in total defense (256.6 yards per game), 13th points allowed (16.1 points per game), tied for fourth in sacks (29), tied for eighth in interceptions (13). With three games remaining, the Threshers are ranked 11th in the NAIA. If the season ended today, the Threshers would get the third wild card selection based on the NAIA top 25.

The Bethel College football team has three games to go and it will be a matter of taking care of business in at least the next two.

The Threshers host the Tabor Bluejays at 1 p.m. Saturday in the 53rd “Menno Bowl” clash.

The Threshers are 7-1 overall and in conference play, coming off a 42-21 win over Sterling on the road last week. Tabor is 2-6, 1-6 in conference play.

The Bluejays fell to seventh-ranked Kansas Wesleyan 48-21, the fourth straight for Tabor. The Bluejays led KWU 7-6 after the first quarter, but gave up 21 unanswered points in the second quarter. Tabor stayed even with the Coyotes in the third quarter, but gave up an unanswered score in the fourth.

Tabor’s wins came against Arkansas Baptist 29-14 in the season opener and against Friends 28-21.

Bethel trailed Sterling early, but was able to slow the Warriors’ running game in the second half and pull away, aided by late interceptions.