Area prep football roundup

The Kansan

Eight-Man I

Goessel 44, Skyline 36 OT

The highlights — Goessel: Grant Bryant 5-12-0 passing, 90 yards, 2 TDs; 18-79 rushing; 2 ints. Jake Wiens 12-98 rushing 3 TDs. Kacen Smith 8-72 rushing, 1 TD; 1-19 receiving. Caiden Duerksen 2-36 receiving, 1 TD; 8.5 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack. Skylar Wuest 2-35 receiving, 1 TD, 2 2-point conversion receptions. Skyline: Brayden Berens 5-17-3 passing, 90 yards, 1 TD; 29-95 rushing, 3 TDs; 3 punts, 38.3 average. Jesus Casas 16-92 rushing, 2 2-point conversion runs; 3-59 receiving. Gage Egging 8 tackles, 1 TFL. Justus Novotny 1-8 receiving, 1 TD; 7 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL.

The play(s) — Grant Bryant intercepts pass on fourth down in overtime to end the game. Down 30-20 with 11:08 left in the fourth quarter, Goessel goes 61 yards in eight plays to score a touchdown and get within two. Skyline scored with 1:29 to play, but a two-point conversion run is stopped short. Goessel takes less than a minute to score. Kacen Smith hits Skyler Wuest for the two-point conversion to send the game into overtime.

The takeaway — Skyline ends the season 3-6. Goessel improves to 7-2, winning six straight.

Up next — Goessel hosts 5-4 Macksville Nov. 5 in the second round. Macksville downed Medicine Lodge 64-30 to advance.

Skyline;8;14;0;14;0;—;36

Goessel;14;6;0;16;8;—;44

Scoring

1q. G Smith 33-yd. run (Smith run) 6:20

1q. S Berens 5-yd. run (Casas run) 2:31

1q. G Duerksen 20-yd. pass from Bryant (run failed) :09

2q. G Wiens 50-yd. run (run failed) 9:44

2q. S Berens 1-yd. run (run failed) 5:47

2q. S Novotny 8-yd. pass from Berens (Casas run) :08

4q. S Berens 51-yd. run (Casas run) 11:08

4q. G Wiens 2-yd. run (Wuest pass from Bryant) 7:52

4q. S Allphin 17-yd. run (run failed) 1:29

4q. G Wuest 28-yd. pass from Bryant (Wuest pass from Smith) :31

OT G Wiens 3-yd. run (Bryant run)

Team stats

;Sky.;Goe.

First downs;14;14

Rushing-yards;50-209;38-249

Passing yards;90;90

Comp-att-int;5-17-3;5-12-0

Punts-avg.;3-38.3;2-23.5

Fumbles-lost;1-0;4-3

Penalties-yards;9-60;9-65

Time of poss.;27:07;20:47

Individual stats

RUSHING — Skyline: Berens 9-95, Casas 16-92, Allphin 3-17, Jones 1-4, Lauffer 1-1. Goessel: Wiens 12-98, Bryant 18-79, Smith 8-72.

PASSING — Skyline: Berens 5-17-3, 90 yards. Goessel: Bryant 5-12-0, 90 yards.

RECEIVING — Skyline: Casas 3-59, Allphin 1-23, Novotny 1-8. Goessel: Duerksen 2-36, Wuest 2-35, Smith 1-19.

Missed field goals — none.

La Crosse 61, Moundridge 6

The highlights — La Crosse: Gage Burk 10-129 rushing, 3 TDs; returned fumble for TD. Cadem Morgan 9-115 rushing, 1 TD. Colby Stull 10-91 rushing 3 TDs; returned interception for TD. Devyn Braun 55-yard field goal. Moundridge: Landon Kaufman 78-yard kickoff return for TD.

The play — La Crosse scored four touchdowns in the first six minutes of play.

The takeaway — La Crosse is 7-2, winning seven straight. Moundridge ends the season 3-6.

Up next — La Crosse meets 8-1 Attica-Argonia Nov. 5. Attica-Argonia downed Kinsley 46-0.

Moundridge;0;6;x;x;—;6

La Crosse;38;23;x;x;—;61

Scoring

1q. L Stull 40-yd. run (pass failed) 11:16

1q. L Burk 49-yd. run (Morgan run) 9:36

1q. L Stull 4-yd. run (pass failed) 7:05

1q. L Burk 30-yd. fumble return (run failed) 6:17

1q. L Stull 7-yd. run (run failed) 5:53

1q. L Burk 46-yd. run (run failed) 4:16

2q. L Morgan 61-yd. run (Morgan run) 10:25

2q. L Burk 2-yd. run (run failed) 7:08

2q. L Braun 55-yd. field goal 1:52

2q. L Stull interception return (run failed) 1:32

2q. M Kaufman 78-yd. kickoff return (run failed) 1:18

Team stats

;Mdg.;LaC.

First downs;4;14

Rushing-yards;12-23;29-335

Passing yards;39;1

Comp-att-int;7-19-1;1-2-0

Punts-avg.;2-24;0-0

Fumbles-lost;3-3;0-0

Penalties-yards;2-30;8-55

Individual stats

RUSHING — Moundridge: Ptacek 7-14, Huff 2-7, Everhart 3-2. La Crosse: Burk 10-129, Morgan 9-115, Stull 10-91.

PASSING — Moundridge: Kaufman 1-1-0, 28 yards; Hecox 6-13-1, 11 yards; Churchill 0-1-0, 0 yards; Ptacek 0-4-0, 0 yards. La Crosse: Morgan 1-2-0, 1 yard.

RECEIVING — Moundridge: Hecox 1-28, Churchill 5-9, Doherty 1-2. La Crosse: Braun 1-1.

Missed field goals — none.

Eight-Man II

Victoria 53, Peabody-Burns 6

The highlights — Victoria: Carson Werth 12-208 rushing, 6 TDs, 2 two-point conversion run. Thaddeus Wohler 6-52 rushing, 1 TD. Grant Schoenrock 6-65 rushing, 2 two-point conversion runs. Peabody-Burns’ individual stats were not reported.

The difference — Victoria outrushed Peabody-Burns 330-146, was +2 in giveaway-takeaway.

The takeaway — Victoria improves to 8-1. Peabody-Burns ends the season 4-4.

Up next — Victoria hosts Caldwell Nov. 5. Caldwell is 8-1 after a 57-8 win over Central Plains.

Pea.-Burns;6;0;0;x;—;6

Victoria;22;8;22;x;—;52

Scoring

1q. V Werth 13-yd. run (Schoenrock run)

1q. V Wohler 51-yd. run (Schoenrock run)

1q. PB n/a 35-yd. run (conversion failed)

1q. V Werth 23-yd. run (conversion failed)

2q. V Werth 57-yd. run (Wohler run)

3q. V Werth 31-yd. run (conversion failed)

3q. V Werth 20-yd. run (Werth run)

3q. V Werth 3-yd. run (Werth run)

Team stats

;PB;Vic.

First downs;16;12

Rushing-yards;38-146;25-330

Passing yards;34;12

Comp-att-int;2-8-1;2-6-0

Fumbles lost;3;2

Penalty yards;5;59

Individual stats

RUSHING — Peabody-Burns: n/a. Victoria: Werth 12-208, Schoenrock 6-65. Wohler 6-52, Windholz 1-5.

PASSING — Peabody-Burns: n/a. Victoria: Wohler 2-6-0, 12 yards.

RECEIVING — Peabody-Burns: n/a. Victoria: Schoenrock 1-10, Werth 1-2.

Missed field goals — n/a.