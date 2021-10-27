Sports briefs

The Kansan

Fernandez competes at state

SHAWNEE MISSION — Newton High School gymnast Elisa Fernandez competed in three events Saturday at the KSHSAA State Championships at Shawnee Mission West High School.

Fernandez scored an 8.325 on the floor exercises, a 7.075 on the uneven parallel bars and a 6.8 on balance beam.

“Olathe North won the meet far ahead of everyone, also winning every event and all around,” Newton coach JoAnne Thaw said. “It was a good meet seeing a lot of good gymnastics.”

Bethel spikers drop two matches

The Bethel College volleyball team dropped a pair of matches in KCAC play.

Saturday in McPherson, Bethel fell 25-15, 25-15, 25-18.

Katelyn Moore had 11 kills and three aces for McPherson. Sydney Burton and Morgan Kobe each downed two blocks. Cynarah Rodriguez set 35 assists. Bailey Avila had nine digs.

For Bethel, Mia Loganbill had six kills. Julie Wilhite and Harlie Hunton each downed two blocks. Kaitlyn Shima set 10 assists. Katey Wilhelm had 10 digs.

Tuesday at Bethel, the Threshers fell to Oklahoma Wesleyan 25-19, 25-16, 25-22.

OWU was led by Lauren McKinney with seven kills. Nicole Bott served four aces and set 20 assists. Maddy McKinney downed three blocks. Kourtney Kelley and Bobana Marusic each had 13 digs.

For Bethel, Bailee Alexander had 11 kills. Wilhite served two aces. Alexander and Jordan Boone each downed four blocks. Mia Roman set 14 assists, followed by Shima with 13. Shima had seven digs.

Bethel is 6-16, 1-9 in KCAC play. Bethel hosts Southwestern at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Bethel women snap streak

STERLING — The Bethel College women’s soccer team snapped a four-game losing streak, downing Sterling College 4-0 Saturday in KCAC play in Sterling.

Bethel scored three goals in the first half. Grace Anderson scored the first two in the fourth and 29th minutes respectively. Sydney Brown assisted on both goals.

Claire Hedlund scored the last two in the 39th and 60th minutes respectively. Izzy Saenz assisted on the third goal. Ashtin Duerksen assisted on the fourth.

Bethel outshot Sterling 31-11, 20-7 on target.

Vanessa Torres had seven saves for Bethel to get the shutout in goal. Shaylee Gibbs had 16 saves for Sterling, 0-16 overall and 0-10 in KCAC play.

Bethel is 7-7-2, 3-5-2 in KCAC play, and hosts Tabor at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Bethel.

BC men fall on road

STERLING — The Bethel College men’s soccer team fell to Sterling College 2-0 Saturday in KCAC play in Sterling.

Jacobo Sanfeliu scored for Sterling in the 32nd minute with an assist from Joao Nascimento. The second goal was an own goal in the 36th minute.

Bethel held a 7-6 advantage in total shots, but Sterling held a 5-4 advantage in shots on goal. Ferriol Caballe had four saves for Sterling. Sean Holness had three saves for Bethel.

Sterling is 8-8, 7-4 in KCAC play. Bethel is 7-9, 4-7 in KCAC play. Bethel hosts Tabor Wednesday.

BC runners compete

WINFIELD — The Bethel College cross country teams competed Saturday at the NAIA Mid-States Classic in Winfield.

The Bethel men finished 19th as a team.

Luke Schmidt finished 70th in 28:28.72 (8,000 meters), followed by Andrew Graber in 77th in 28:34.18, Arran Kearney in 105th in 29:26.61, Mauro Campos in 112th in 29:35.89, Tobin Wise in 29:49.93, Matthew Fleck in 29:59.97, Robbie Crager in 31:11.19 and Carter Funk in 33:56.13.

The women had three runners, two shy of a team score. Alexandra Mendoza was 58th in 21:00.44 (5,000 meters), followed by Natalie Graber in 59th in 21:01.64 and Lynnzey Young in 152nd in 25:20.18.

Bethel competes Nov. 6 at the KCAC championships in McPherson.

Hesston women fall to HCC

HIGHLAND – The Hesston College women’s soccer team fell to Highland Community College 2-1 Saturday in Jayhawk Conference Division II play at Sieber Field.

Scoring details were not reported. Highland is 7-9, 5-5 in conference play. Hesston is 2-14-1, 0-6 in conference play.

Berean Academy ends season

INDEPENDENCE — The Berean Academy soccer team ended the season with a 2-1 loss to Independence Tuesday in the semifinals of the Class 4-3-2-1A West Regional IV tournament in Independence.

Scoring was not reported.

Independence is 11-4-2 and faces top-seeded Topeka Hayden Thursday in the finals.

Berean Academy ends the season 5-9-2.

Thunder splits opener

ALLEN, Texas — The Wichita Thunder hockey team opened the season with a split against the Allen Americans at the Allen Events Center.

Saturday, Wichita won 7-0, while on Sunday, Allen won 6-3.

In Saturday’s game, Evan Buitenhuis had 30 saves in goal for the shutout win. Stephen Johnson had two goals with an assist. Brayden Watts had a goal with three assists. Peter Crinella and Alex Peters each had a goal with an assist. Andrew Shewfelt and Jay Dickman each had a goal. Matteo Gennaro had four assists.

Alex Gravel had 32 saves for Allen.

In Sunday’s game, Ryan Lohin had two goals for the Americans. Jack Combs, Eric Roy and Spencer Asuchack each scored a goal with two assists. Chad Costello added a goal. Branden Troock had two assists.

Gravel had 31 saves.

For Wichita, Shewfelt, Gennero and Crinella each scored a goal. Buitenhuis had 30 saves.

Wichita hosts Utah at 7:05 p.m. Friday and Wheeling at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.

VOLLEYBALL

Hesston at Berean Academy JV Tourney

(Total points determined winner in a split)

Hesston Team 3 def. Berean Academy 25-13, 25-15

Hesston Team 4 def. Marion 25-15, 23-25 (Hesston +8)

Berean Academy def. Hesston Team 4 23-25, 25-19 (Hesston -4)

Hesston Team 3 def. Inman 18-25, 25-17 (Hesston +1)

Hesston Team 3 def. Hesston Team 4 25-17, 26-24

Inman def. Hesston Team 4 25-10, 25-14

Hesston Team 3 def. Marion 25-15, 25-20