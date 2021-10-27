Railer soccer team turns tables on Andover

ANDOVER — The Newton High School boys’ soccer team’s rematch against the Andover Trojans finished with the same score as the first meeting, just a different result.

Ben Friesen Guhr knocked in a Victor Medina corner kick in the 73rd minute to give the Railers a 3-2 win in the Class 5A West Region I semifinal Tuesday at Trojan Stadium.

The 9-7-1 Railers will face top seed Maize South at 6 p.m. Thursday in Maize.

“I saw it come over the back side and was trying to keep it in,” Friesen Guhr said. “It landed in the box in front of the goal. I was just trying to do something with it. That was my first varsity goal. I just had JV goals. It was back and forth. We were just trying to stay in it. They would put the pressure on us and we would try to put it right back on them. This time, once we got up at the end, we went to five on defense just to hold them. That helped us at the end.”

Andover won the first meeting between the two teams in overtime. In that game, Newton scored first, Andover answered, the Railers scored again, Andover answered and the Trojans scored the game winner in the 98th minute.

“We finished the match,” Newton coach Scott Jantzi said. “We liked to make it interesting. We got off to a good start. Then they got one back at the end of the half. Luckily, we got one at the end of the half. We need to do a much better job of winning the balls in the air. They scored both their goals on head balls. … We have to be able to compose ourselves enough that when we have the lead, we should be able to keep the lead. They are a scrappy young team and did a fantastic job.”

Collin Hershberger scored two goals for the Railers. One came on a long through ball by Fernando Campos Cisneros 74 seconds into the game. The other came with 22 seconds left in the first half, beating the keeper and a defender before heading it in.

“The first one was kind of nice,” Hershberger said. “I got a good pass and I was able to put it in the back of the net. The second one, I got it in the middle. It was pretty cool. It was a nice goal. We were solid in the back. For the most part, we were pretty solid. Abram (Wall) is getting better as he gets more experience. That always helps.”

Jack Moll scored both goals for Andover. His first came off a pass from Grayson Anderson in the 36th minute. His second was a header off a long Alex Hoppas direct kick in the 58th minute.

Newton outshot Andover 8-5, 3-1 in the second half. Abram Wall had three saves in goal for the Railers. Micaiah Mann had four saves in goal for Andover, which ends the season 9-8.

Newton faces Maize South for the second time this season. The 15-1-1 Mavericks advanced to the finals with a 6-0 win over Salina Central. South downed Newton 9-1 Oct. 5.

“We will have to be really, really solid in the back and have to get some plays up top,” Hershberger said.

“We’re going to do our best to not have a result like last time,” Jantzi said. “We’ll work on some things tomorrow and go over there.”

Newton;2;1;—;3

Andover;1;1;—;2

1. N Collin Hershberger (Fernando Campos Cisneros) 1:14

2. A Jack Moll (Grayson Anderson) 35:25

3. N Hershberger (unassisted) 39:38

4. A Moll (Alex Hoppas) 57:44

5. N Ben Guhr Friesen (Victor Medina) 72:01

Total shots — New. 5-3—8, And. 4-1—5. Shots on goal — New. 4-3—7, And. 4-1—5. Saves — New. Abram Wall (W) 3-0—3. And.: Micaiah Mann (L) 2-2—4. Corner kicks — New. 7, And. 4. Fouls — New. 15, And. 9. Offside — New. 0, And. 2. Cautions — And.: Moll 75:04.