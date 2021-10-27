Area prep football standings

The Kansan

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I

;Division;Overall

;W;L;W:L

x-Derby;6;0;7;0

Maize;5;1;5;3

Maize South;4;2;5;3

Hutchinson;3;3;4;4

Newton;1;5;2;6

S.South;1;5;1;7

Campus;1;5;1;7

x-league champions

Division II

;Division;Overall

;W;L;W:L

x-And.Central;5;1;7;1

Andover;5;1;6;2

S.Central;4;2;6;2

G.Eisenhower;4;2;5;3

Ark.City;2;4;3;5

Valley Ctr.;1;5;2;6

Goddard;0;6;0;8

x-league champions

Division III

;Division;Overall

;W;L;W:L

x-Buhler;5;0;7;1

McPherson;4;1;6;2

Circle;3;2;5;3

Augusta;2;3;5;3

Winfield;1;4;3;5

El Dorado;0;5;3;5

x-league champions

Division IV

;Division;Overall

;W;L;W:L

x-Andale;5;0;8;0

W.Collegiate;4;1;7;1

Mulvane;3;2;6;2

Wellington;1;3;2;5

Rose Hill;1;4;2;6

Clearwater;0;4;3;5

x-league champions

Central Kansas League

;League;Overall

;W;L;W:L

x-Pratt;4;0;6;2

x-Smoky Valley;3;0;5;3

Hillsboro;4;1;7;1

Hoisington;2;1;7;1

Larned;3;2;3;5

Lyons;1;3;2;5

Halstead;1;3;2;6

Hesston;2;2;4;4

Haven;1;4;3;5

Nickerson;0;5;0;8

x-league co-champions

Heart of America 11-man

;League;Overall

;W;L;W:L

x-Sedgwick;3;0;8;0

x-Inman;3;0;8;0

H.Trinity;2;1;4;4

Marion;2;1;5;3

Remington;0;2;4;3

Ell-Saline;0;3;3;5

Sterling;0;3;0;8

x-league co-champions

Heart of America 8-man

;League;Overall

;W;L;W:L

Bennington;1;0;6;2

Moundridge;0;1;3;5

Wheat State League 8-man

;League;Overall

;W;L;W:L

x-Little River;5;0;8;0

Canton-Galva;4;1;7;1

Wakefield;1;1;1;5

Solomon;3;2;5;3

Goessel;1;2;6;2

Herington;1;4;1;7

Rural Vista;1;1;1;3

Peabody-Burns;0;1;4;3

y-Centre;0;2;0;3

x-league champions.

y-against 8-man teams only.

Heart of the Plains 6-man

;League;Overall

;W;L;W:L

Cunningham;1;0;9;0

Burrton;0;1;1;6

KSHSAA Districts

number indicates playoff seed. e-eliminated.

Class 5A West

;W;L;TB

1-Kapaun-Mt. Carmel;7;1;9.88

2-Andover;6;2;8.00

3-Maize;6;2;7.50

4-Wichita Northwest;6;2;6.88

5-Salina Central;6;2;6.63

6-Bishop Carroll;6;2;6.63

7-Hays;6;2;6.25

8-Maize South;5;3;4.38

9-G.Eisenhower;5;3;3.88

10-Wichita Heights;5;3;2.25

11-Hutchinson;4;4;0.63

12-Liberal;4;4;-1.50

13-Valley Center;2;6;-5.25

14-Newton;2;6;-6.13

15-Salina South;1;7;-8.75

16-Goddard;0;8;-12.00

Class 3A, District 7

(top 4 to playoffs)

;District;Overall

;W;L;TB;W;L

1-Andale;5;0;21.00;8;0

2-W.Collegiate;4;1;10.40;7;1

3-Hesston;3;2;6.40;4;4

4-Clearwater;2;3;-6.20;3;5

e-Halstead;1;4;-10.60;2;6

e-W.Trinity Acad.;0;5;-21.00;1;7

x-cliched playoff spot

Class 1A, District 4

;District;Overall

;W;L;TB;W;L

1-Sedgwick;6;0;19.83;8;0

2-Conway Springs;5;1;13.67;6;2

3-Remington;3;2;5.00;4;3

4-Elkhart;3;3;-6.83;4;4

5-Stanton Co.;2;3;-3.50;3;4

6-Sublette;1;5;-11.83;1;7

7-W.Independent;0;6;-18.67;1;7

8-Man I, District 5

(top 4 to playoffs)

;District;Overall

;W;L;TB;W;L

1-Goessel;5;0;17.20;6;2

2-Attica-Argonia;4;1;15.20;7;1

3-Medicine Lodge;3;2;1.80;6;2

4-Moundridge;2;3;-0.60;3;5

e-Pretty Prairie;1;4;-12.60;3;5

e-Fairfield;0;5;-21.00;1;7

8-Man II, District 6

(top 4 to playoffs)

;District;Overall

;W;L;TB;W;L

1-South Barber;5;1;14.60;7;1

2-Caldwell;5;1;12.33;6;1

3-Norwich;3;1;8.25;4;2

4-Peabody-Burns;3;2;3.60;4;3

e-Stafford;2;3;-3.60;4;3

e-H.Cent.Chr.;1;5;-12.50;1;7

e-South Haven;0;6;-21.00;0;8

x-clinched playoff spot

6-Man

(Non-KSHSAA, top four in each division advance)

;Division;Overall

;W;L;W;L

South

1-Cunningham;6;0;9;0

2-Ashland;5;1;7;2

3-Moscow;4;2;5;3

4-Pawnee Heights;3;3;4;4

e-Fowler;2;4;3;4

e-Burrton;1;5;1;7

e-Rolla;0;6;0;8

z-Centre;x;x;2:1

North

1-Natoma;6;0;9;0

2-Northern Valley;5;1;7;2

3-Weskan;4;2;5;3

4-Cheylin;3;3;3;5

e-Greeley Co.;2;4;2;5

e-Golden Plains;1;5;1;7

e-Deerfield;0;6;1;7

z-against 6-man teams only