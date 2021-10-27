Area prep football standings
Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I
;Division;Overall
;W;L;W:L
x-Derby;6;0;7;0
Maize;5;1;5;3
Maize South;4;2;5;3
Hutchinson;3;3;4;4
Newton;1;5;2;6
S.South;1;5;1;7
Campus;1;5;1;7
x-league champions
Division II
;Division;Overall
;W;L;W:L
x-And.Central;5;1;7;1
Andover;5;1;6;2
S.Central;4;2;6;2
G.Eisenhower;4;2;5;3
Ark.City;2;4;3;5
Valley Ctr.;1;5;2;6
Goddard;0;6;0;8
x-league champions
Division III
;Division;Overall
;W;L;W:L
x-Buhler;5;0;7;1
McPherson;4;1;6;2
Circle;3;2;5;3
Augusta;2;3;5;3
Winfield;1;4;3;5
El Dorado;0;5;3;5
x-league champions
Division IV
;Division;Overall
;W;L;W:L
x-Andale;5;0;8;0
W.Collegiate;4;1;7;1
Mulvane;3;2;6;2
Wellington;1;3;2;5
Rose Hill;1;4;2;6
Clearwater;0;4;3;5
x-league champions
Central Kansas League
;League;Overall
;W;L;W:L
x-Pratt;4;0;6;2
x-Smoky Valley;3;0;5;3
Hillsboro;4;1;7;1
Hoisington;2;1;7;1
Larned;3;2;3;5
Lyons;1;3;2;5
Halstead;1;3;2;6
Hesston;2;2;4;4
Haven;1;4;3;5
Nickerson;0;5;0;8
x-league co-champions
Heart of America 11-man
;League;Overall
;W;L;W:L
x-Sedgwick;3;0;8;0
x-Inman;3;0;8;0
H.Trinity;2;1;4;4
Marion;2;1;5;3
Remington;0;2;4;3
Ell-Saline;0;3;3;5
Sterling;0;3;0;8
x-league co-champions
Heart of America 8-man
;League;Overall
;W;L;W:L
Bennington;1;0;6;2
Moundridge;0;1;3;5
Wheat State League 8-man
;League;Overall
;W;L;W:L
x-Little River;5;0;8;0
Canton-Galva;4;1;7;1
Wakefield;1;1;1;5
Solomon;3;2;5;3
Goessel;1;2;6;2
Herington;1;4;1;7
Rural Vista;1;1;1;3
Peabody-Burns;0;1;4;3
y-Centre;0;2;0;3
x-league champions.
y-against 8-man teams only.
Heart of the Plains 6-man
;League;Overall
;W;L;W:L
Cunningham;1;0;9;0
Burrton;0;1;1;6
KSHSAA Districts
number indicates playoff seed. e-eliminated.
Class 5A West
;W;L;TB
1-Kapaun-Mt. Carmel;7;1;9.88
2-Andover;6;2;8.00
3-Maize;6;2;7.50
4-Wichita Northwest;6;2;6.88
5-Salina Central;6;2;6.63
6-Bishop Carroll;6;2;6.63
7-Hays;6;2;6.25
8-Maize South;5;3;4.38
9-G.Eisenhower;5;3;3.88
10-Wichita Heights;5;3;2.25
11-Hutchinson;4;4;0.63
12-Liberal;4;4;-1.50
13-Valley Center;2;6;-5.25
14-Newton;2;6;-6.13
15-Salina South;1;7;-8.75
16-Goddard;0;8;-12.00
Class 3A, District 7
(top 4 to playoffs)
;District;Overall
;W;L;TB;W;L
1-Andale;5;0;21.00;8;0
2-W.Collegiate;4;1;10.40;7;1
3-Hesston;3;2;6.40;4;4
4-Clearwater;2;3;-6.20;3;5
e-Halstead;1;4;-10.60;2;6
e-W.Trinity Acad.;0;5;-21.00;1;7
x-cliched playoff spot
Class 1A, District 4
;District;Overall
;W;L;TB;W;L
1-Sedgwick;6;0;19.83;8;0
2-Conway Springs;5;1;13.67;6;2
3-Remington;3;2;5.00;4;3
4-Elkhart;3;3;-6.83;4;4
5-Stanton Co.;2;3;-3.50;3;4
6-Sublette;1;5;-11.83;1;7
7-W.Independent;0;6;-18.67;1;7
8-Man I, District 5
(top 4 to playoffs)
;District;Overall
;W;L;TB;W;L
1-Goessel;5;0;17.20;6;2
2-Attica-Argonia;4;1;15.20;7;1
3-Medicine Lodge;3;2;1.80;6;2
4-Moundridge;2;3;-0.60;3;5
e-Pretty Prairie;1;4;-12.60;3;5
e-Fairfield;0;5;-21.00;1;7
8-Man II, District 6
(top 4 to playoffs)
;District;Overall
;W;L;TB;W;L
1-South Barber;5;1;14.60;7;1
2-Caldwell;5;1;12.33;6;1
3-Norwich;3;1;8.25;4;2
4-Peabody-Burns;3;2;3.60;4;3
e-Stafford;2;3;-3.60;4;3
e-H.Cent.Chr.;1;5;-12.50;1;7
e-South Haven;0;6;-21.00;0;8
x-clinched playoff spot
6-Man
(Non-KSHSAA, top four in each division advance)
;Division;Overall
;W;L;W;L
South
1-Cunningham;6;0;9;0
2-Ashland;5;1;7;2
3-Moscow;4;2;5;3
4-Pawnee Heights;3;3;4;4
e-Fowler;2;4;3;4
e-Burrton;1;5;1;7
e-Rolla;0;6;0;8
z-Centre;x;x;2:1
North
1-Natoma;6;0;9;0
2-Northern Valley;5;1;7;2
3-Weskan;4;2;5;3
4-Cheylin;3;3;3;5
e-Greeley Co.;2;4;2;5
e-Golden Plains;1;5;1;7
e-Deerfield;0;6;1;7
z-against 6-man teams only