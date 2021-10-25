Area regional cross country

Railer boys qualify for state

GREAT BEND — The Newton High School boys’ cross country team qualified for state after a third-place finish Saturday at the Class 5A regionals at the Lake Barton Golf Course.

The top three teams qualify for state, along with the top five runners not on the top three.

Maize edged rival Maize South for the title 38-40. Newton was third at 88.

Kaiden Esfeld of Great Bend won the race in 16:29.13.

Newton’s top five runners all finished within a minute of each other.

The Railer boys were led by Simon Secor, who placed 12th in 17:33.31. He missed a medal by two spots. Alexander Barnett finished 18th in 17:40.73. Kaden Anderson finished 18th in 17:56.38. Lucas Kaufman finished 21st in 18:14.72. Nick Treaster finished 27th in 18:26.83. Caleb Koontz finished 48th in 19:57.17. Drew Dillon finished 50th in 20:10.68.

Great Bend won the girls’ team competition with 30 points, followed by Maize South at 69 and Hays at 96. Newton was seventh at 178 points.

Britton Kelly of Maize South won the girls’ race in 19:16.05.

Newton was led by Isabel Sandoval, who finished 27th in 21:46.88. Aspen Schmidt finished in 29th in 21:56.86. Elia Bergquist finished 40th in 23:03.54. Angelica Madrigal finished 42nd in 23:14.29. Emily Torres finished 45th in 23:31.02. Shae Cook finished 49th in 25:15.39. Gabriella Mayes finished 54th in 26:23.37.

The state meet is Saturday at the 4 Mile Creek Resort outside of Augusta. The Class 5A boys’ race starts at 11:20 a.m.

Class 5A Regionals

at Lake Barton GC

q-individual state qualifiers.

GIRLS

Team scores (Top three advance to state) — Great Bend 30, Maize South 69, Hays 86, Salina South 117, Maize 125, Valley Center 144, Newton 178, Salina Central 192. Goddard no team score.

Medalists — 1. Kelly, Britton MS 19:16.05; 2. Ecord, Zoie Mai. 19:44.79-q; 3. Grover, Hannah VC 20:03.14-q; 4. Diaz, Emilia GB 20:17.80; 5. Nicholson, Addy GB 20:18.11; 6. Beckham, Eliana GB 20:18.84; 7. Alvarez, Diane GB 20:19.39; 8. Boone, Marissa GB 20:19.56; 9. Mancino-Hinde, Olivia SS 20:20.13-q; 10. Shields, Kendall MS 20:38.30.

Additional qualifiers — 11. Allen, Grace SS 20:46.24-q; 13. Grantham, Abigail Mai. 20:52.96-q.

Newton runners — 27. Sandoval, Isabel 21:46.88; 29. Schmidt, Aspen 21:56.86; 40. Bergquist, Elia 23:03.54; 42. Madrigal, Angelica 23:14.29; 45. Torres, Emily 23:31.02; 49. Cook, Shae 25:15.39; 54. Mayes, Gabriella 26:23.37.

BOYS

Team scores (Top three advance to state) — Maize 38, Maize South 40, Newton 88, Valley Center 99, Salina Central 126, Hays 144, Salina South 171, Goddard 211. Great Bend no team score.

Medalists — 1. Esfeld, Kaiden GB 16:29.13-q; 2. Schaeffer, William MS 16:50.39; 3. Decker, Vaughn MS 16:50.91; 4. Griffith, William SC 16:54.54-q; 5. Moses, Brock VC 16:55.17-q; 6. Werner, Aiden Mai. 16:56.54; 7. Johnson, Zachary Mai. 16:58.55; 8. Ayin, Alexander Mai. 17:12.20; 9. Castillo, Sebastian Mai. 17:14.72; 10. Ebers, Steele MS 17:18.74. Additional qualifiers — 11. Leonard, Izaac SS 17:28.67-q; 19. Moses, Dalton 9 Valley Center HS 18:07.60-q.

Newton runners — 12. Secor, Simon 17:33.31; 15. Barnett, Alexander 17:40.73; 18. Anderson, Kaden 17:56.38; 21. Kaufman, Lucas 18:14.72; 27. Treaster, Nicholas 18:26.83; 48. Koontz, Caleb 19:57.71; 50. Dillon, Drew 20:10.68.

Three area 2A teams qualify

HUTCHINSON — The Remington and Berean Academy girls’ cross country teams, along with the Berean boys, all qualified for state at the Class 2A regionals Saturday at the Prairie Ridge Cross Country Park.

In the girls’ team competition, Remington won with 49 points, followed by Salina Sacred Heart with 56 and Berean Academy with 82. The top three teams advance to state.

Madisyn Ehrlich of Salina Sacred Heart won the race in 21:02.30.

Area medalists include Ellie Van Zelfen of Remington in third in 21:37.40, Lucy Brown of Remington in sixth in 22:13.10, Alli Willour of Remington in seventh in 22:22.00 and Teagan Smith of Berean Academy in 10th in 22:45.40.

In the boys’ team competition, Berean Academy won with 45 points, followed by Ell-Saline at 78 and Bennington at 88. Moundridge was seventh at 166, Remington was ninth at 213.

Andrew Harder of Berean Academy won the boys’ race in 17:47.40, followed by teammate Eli Nord in second at 17:55.00. Trevor Nusz of Berean was 10th in 18:38.50.

The state meet is Saturday at the Sand Plum Nature Trail in Victoria. The 2A girls’ race starts at 10 a.m., followed by the 2A boys’ race at 11:20 a.m.

Class 2A Regionals

Prairie Ridge XC Park

q-individual state qualifiers.

GIRLS

Team scores (Top three advance to state) — Remington 49, Salina Sacred Heart 56, Berean Academy 82, Bennington 86, Hillsboro 87, Republic County 153. Marion, Herington, Inman, Ell-Saline, Sedgwick, Belle Plaine no team score.

Medalists — 1. Ehrlich, Madisyn SSH 21:02.30; 2. Funk, Emersyn Hil. 21:26.70-q; 3. Van Zelfden, Ellie Rem. 21:37.40; 4. Grimmett, Heidi Mar. 21:52.50-q; 5. Harbaugh, Ashlyn Ben. 22:07.30-q; 6. Brown, Lucy Rem. 22:13.10; 7. Willour, Alli Rem. 22:22.00; 8. Schaffer, Davanne Her. 22:23.80-q; 9. Aden, Lauren In. 22:32.90-q; 10. Smith, Teagan BA 22:45.40.

Other area runners — 12. Powell, Anna BA 22:57.80; 14. Klaassen, Ava Rem. 23:12.80; 26. Good, Ellie BA 25:07.80; 27. Nord, Tayana BA 25:29.70; 28. Case, Kessa BA 26:00.40; 30. Hayworth, Kyleigh Rem. 26:27.10; 31. Harms, Katherine BA 26:40.00; 32. McCormick, Laila Rem. 27:04.40; 33. Dean, Audree Sed. 27:13.00; 40. Harder, Serena BA 29:09.70.

BOYS

Team scores (Top three advance to state) — Berean Academy 45, Ell-Saline 78, Bennington 88, Marion 96, Republic County 120, Salina Sacred Heart 146, Moundridge 166. Bluestem, Wichita Independent, Herington, Hillsboro, Sedgwick no team score.

Medalists — 1. Harder, Andrew BA 17:47.40; 2. Nord, Eli BA 17:55.00; 3. Fouard, Carson ES 17:57.10; 4. Kern, Kelton ES 17:58.70; 5. Lucas, Jett Blu. 18:00.30-q; 6. Wells, Braden SSH 18:04.70-q; 7. Trout, Thayne Ben. 18:16.40; 8. Zerger, Garrison ES 18:23.80; 9. Wasmuth, Gavin Mar. 18:35.40-q; 10. Nusz, Trevor BA 18:38.50.Additional qualifiers — 11. Wessel, Luke Mar. 18:49.50; 12. Dye, Tristen Mar. 19:19.00.

Other area runners — 13. Peters, Andrew Rem. 19:27.00; 15. Snook, Isaac BA 19:32.00; 16. Samland, Caleb Mdg. 19:38.90; 20. Simkins, Elias BA 19:52.80; 28. Unruh, McKaleb Mac Mdg. 20:25.80; 34. Krebs, Nick BA 20:53.90; 35. Graber, Reid Mdg. 20:55.90; 39. Regier, Mason BA 21:13.70; 43. Wagner, Rex Rem. 21:32.00; 50. Bevan, Hunter Sed. 22:37.10; 52. Ginder, Evan Mdg. 23:10.30; 53. Roth, Mateo Mdg. 23:17.70; 56. Schwartz, Jacob Mdg. 23:52.30; 61. Vollbracht, Cooper Sed. 24:23.90; 63. Hendricks, Alexander Rem. 24:45.90; 64. Gragg, Calvin Rem. 25:07.20; 66. Durst, Isaac Mdg. 25:56.50; 68. Bumgarner, Jackson Rem. 26:23.00; 70. Johnston, Ayden Sed. 26:43.40; 72. Root, Jerry Sed. 29:10.30.

Goessel boys qualify for state

WICHITA — The Goessel High School boys’ cross country team qualified for state after a second-place team finish Saturday at the Class 1A regional meet at the Cessna Activity Center.

In the team standings, the Classical School of Wichita topped Goessel 50-65. Pretty Prairie was third 67 and St. John-Hudson finished fourth in 73.

Claiming a medal for Goessel was Ben Olson, who finished fifth in 18:47.49. Jacob Schrag took 12th at 19:29.21. Timothy Schrag finished 29th in 20:45.19.

In the girls’ competition, Macksville won at 31, followed by Pretty Prairie at 58, Oswego at 62 and Classical School of Wichita at 64. Goessel was fifth at 65, missing a state berth by one place and one point.

The Goessel girls were led by Cheyenne Sawyer, who finished 17th in 25:18.49.

The state meet is Saturday at the Sand Plum Nature Trail in Victoria. The 1A boys’ race starts at 10:40 a.m.

Class 1A Regionals

Cessna Activity Center

GIRLS

Team scores (Top four advance to state) — Macksville 31, Pretty Prairie 58, Oswego 62, Classical School of Wichita 64, Goessel 65, Dexter 79, Wichita Central Christian Academy 87, Central of Burden 109. South Haven, Fairfield, Madison, Olpe, Hutchinson Central Christian, Elyria Christian, Hartford, Marmaton Valley, Central Plains, Little River, Caldwell no team score.

Medalists — 1. Abigail White PP 21:07.17; 2. Madison Butler Mack. 21:15.49; 3. Alivia Bacon SH 21:58.08-q; 4. Kayleigh Williams Osw. 23:10.82; 5. Kerstin Schumann Fair. 23:40.73-q; 6. Lily Hudson Mad. 23:47.81-q; 7. Breah Yourdon CSW 23:51.96; 8. Josie Orear Olp. 24:02.63-q; 9. Ashlynn Johns WCCA 24:16.52-q; 10. Abigail Ibarra Mack. 24:17.69. Additional qualifiers — 13. Hallie Warner HCC 24:37.47-q; 14. Jacey McIntire Dex. 24:39.14.

Other area runners — 17. Cheyenne Sawyer Goe. 25:18.49; 19. Eider Basoa Goe. 25:44.09; 26. Sophie Rebitzer Goe. 26:57.10; 28. Braylyn Hoopes Goe. 27:03.06; 30. Riley Impson Goe. 27:34.63; 50. Viola Schmidt Goe. 35:33.55.

BOYS

Team scores (Top four advance to state) — Classical School of Wichita 50, Goessel 65, Pretty Prairie 67, St. John-Hudson 73, Canton-Galva 78, Caldwell 91, Hutchinson Central Christian 98, Central of Burden 106, Macksville 117, Oswego 124. Little River, Central Plains, South Barber, Colony-Crest, Madison, Cunningham, Olpe, Wichita Central Christian Academy, Hartford, Dexter, Udall, Marmaton Valley, Elyria Christian, Oxford no team score.

Medalists — 1. Christian Darrah CG 17:13.48-q; 2. Blake Yoder HCC 17:38.97-q; 3. Morgan Becker CG 17:57.90-q; 4. James White III PP 18:23.75; 5. Ben Olson Goe. 18:47.49; 6. Treyton Olander LR 18:57.44-q; 7. Isaac Yourdon CSW 19:10.37; 8. Peyton Ryan CP 19:10.60-q; 9. Paul Shive CSW 19:19.97; 10. Teagan Thompson 11 Caldwell HS 19:20.52-q. Additional qualifier — 11. Leo Turner SB 19:20.54.

Other area runners — 12. Jacob Schrag Goe. 19:29.21; 29. Timothy Schrag Goe. 20:45.19; 41. Josiah Lapp Goe. 21:36.49;

51. Javin Schmidt Goe. 22:15.74; 60. Dustyn Gagnon Goe. 23:02.42.

Class 3A Regionals

at Southeast of Saline

q-individual state qualifiers.

GIRLS

Team scores (Top three advance to state) — Southeast of Saline 25, Cheney 67, Smoky Valley 92, Wichita Trinity Academy 97, Minneapolis 105, Halstead 146. Council Grove, Riley County, Haven, Lyons, Beloit, Ellsworth, Hesston, Nickerson, Chaparral, Wichita Collegiate,

Medalists — 1. Jentrie Alderson SES 18:20.70; 2. Alayna Cossaart Minn. 19:49.00-q; 3. Ashley Prochazka SES 19:55.60; 4. Elizabeth Lambert SV 19:59.10; 5. Abby Commerford SES 20:01.20; 6. Jordyn Picolet CG 20:11.70-q; 7. Abbye Hudson Che. 20:26.00; 8. Hailey Sharp RC 20:30.10-q; 9. Taylor Hoskinson Hav. 20:40.80-q; 10. Yamyle Ramirez Ly. 20:56.60-q.

Area runners — 12. Elena Flask Hal. 21:09.40; 42. Brooklyn Wilkinson Hal. 24:58.90; 44. Allyssa Fuqua Hes. 25:18.40; 46. Zoe Mayfield Hal. 25:38.60; 47. Brett Young Hal. 25:47.80; 48. Kyree Shields Hal. 25:53.00; 53. Grace Lee Hal. 27:45.70; 54. Adrianna Floro Hal. 29:44.20.

BOYS

Team scores (Top three advance to state) — Southeast of Saline 45, Wichita Trinity Academy 46, Smoky Valley 68, Wichita Collegiate 108, Hesston 151, Council Grove 152, Riley County 165, Halstead 216, Chaparral 275, Haven 285, Minneapolis 290, Ellsworth 318. Beloit, Nickerson, Cheney no team score.

Medalists — 1. Dylan Sprecker SES 15:33.90; 2. Lakoddah Downes CG 16:03.30-q; 3. Christopher Meyer WC 16:06.20-q; 4. Clay Shively WTA 16:23.90; 5. Jacob Hobson WTA 16:44.60; 6. Levi Allen SES 16:48.60; 7. Tytus Reed SV 16:50.30; 8. William Meyer WC 16:53.50-q; 9. Sam Ferguson WTA 16:56.10; 10. Joel Kejr SES 16:57.10. Additional qualifiers — 14. Lance Lundine Bel. 17:14.30-q; 19. Micah Dahlsten Hes. 17:37.10-q.

Other area runners — 21. Aiden Allmon Hal. 17:42.80; 22. Devin Miller Hes. 17:46.70; 34. Jimmy Yang Hes. 18:18.80; 39. Ayden Summers Hes. 18:35.70; 42. Ethan Thompson Hes. 18:46.50; 46. Spencer Johnson Hal. 19:02.70; 49. Keaston Shields Hal. 19:10.80; 51. Ehtan Wilcox Hal. 19:14.80; 54. Caden Harmon Hal. 19:21.90; 55. Casey Heinrichs Hes. 19:25.70; 60. Andrew Thompson Hal. 19:46.90; 67. Finn Fuqua Hes. 20:04.20; 69. Thomas Burns Hal. 20:13.60.