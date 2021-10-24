Bethel finds new heroes in win over Sterling

The highlights — Bethel: Mason Murray 7-81 rushing, 2 TDs; 2-55 receiving, 2 TDs. Chantz Scurry 15-85 rushing, TD. D.J. Ciers 3-5-1 passing, 53 yards, 2 TDs; 9-72 rushing. Mark Lanier 9 total tackles, 3 for loss. Brenden Sanders 1 int., 2 break-ups. Phillip Williams 1 int., 1 break-up. Sterling: Ethan Richardson 19-37-3, 206 yards, 3 TDs. Daniel Doriscar 15-70 rushing. Chance Whitehead 5-73 receiving, 1 TD. Caleb Lambert 14 total tackles, 9 solo.

The play — Brenden Sanders runs back an interception for a touchdown, putting the Threshers up by two touchdowns. Phillip Williams followed with an interception to help put the game out of Sterling’s reach.

The takeaway — Bethel is 7-1 overall and in KCAC play with three games left, keeping the Threshers in the NAIA playoff chase. Sterling drops to 5-3, 4-3 in conference play. The Warriors’ post-season bubble probably bursts with the loss. All three Sterling losses came to ranked teams.

Up next — Tabor at 1 p.m. Saturday. Tabor is 2-6, 1-6 in KCAC play, after a 48-21 loss to Kansas Wesleyan. Tabor has lost four straight.

As the Sterling College Warriors showed some different looks on both sides of the ball Saturday in KCAC play at Smisor Stadium, the Bethel Threshers were able to make the adjustments to claim a 42-21 win.

“We had some really positive plays, but we got into some weird scenarios in down and distance,” Bethel coach Terry Harrison said. “We finished well. The (defense) did well defending the run. It was one little formation. We came in at halftime. Coach (Paul) Kempf made the adjustment and their coaches didn’t. We were able to get stops.”

Bethel came through with some different heroes.

Mason Murray paced the offense, rushing for two touchdowns and catching two passes for scores.

“I think it was just our schemes,” Murray said. “They were playing the run real hard. We opened up the pass game. They put me out on wide receiver because that puts pressure on the safeties to run the pass routes. Running the ball, that’s just the teammates blocking for me, opening up the holes to run through. We just needed more toughness. We had to be tougher than the other team. Have the linemen get up in front, and that was all there was to it.”

On defense, All-American candidates Josh Seabolt and Trey Palmer still got their stats. Seabolt had six tackles, including a sack and three for a loss. Trey Palmer, among the national leaders in interceptions, had five tackles and two pass breakups.

Brenden Sanders claimed an interception for a touchdown and two break-ups. Phillip Williams also had an interception to stop a late drive.

“I saw that they were backed up and I knew they were trying to get out of their own area,” Sanders said of his pick-6. “I just jumped it. The coach came and talked to us (at halftime) about getting more pressure. We just changed our minds about how we went about things. I just had to read the quarterback and trust my techniques. We have one of the best quarterback duos in the nation, at least in the KCAC. When we play well, nobody can stop us.”

“I came in for one of the starters,” Williams said. “They always tell us to be ready to come in. That’s just what we do. It’s the brotherhood. When somebody goes down, we have to be ready to get going. (Palmer) leads the way. He’s the top dog. We have to be at our best and we’ll all get success.”

“That’s what’s cool is we have a lot of good players,” Harrison said. “We have a couple great players at the level of Seabolt and Trey, it’s easy to forget that, but it was cool watching those guys to make plays.”

Bethel has three weeks left to the season, two weeks of conference play. Bethel hosts Tabor Saturday in the annual “Menno Bowl” match-up.

“We talked about the three-game stretch that we just finished as being pretty tough,” Harrison said. “We have to regroup and reset some goals for these last three games. We need to do our best to set us up for making the playoffs. Most likely, it will be an at-large bid. We’re in a good spot.”

Bethel;7;14;7;14;—;42

Sterling;7;7;0;7;—;21

Scoring

1q. S Smith 4-yd. pass from Richardson (PazPerez kick) 10:35

1q. B Murray 16-yd. run (DeMond kick) 8:38

2q. S Ellis 4-yd. pass from Richardson (PazPerez kick) 12:35

2q. B Scurry 5-yd. run (DeMond kick) 6:40

2q. B Murray 27-yd. pass from Ciers (DeMond kick) :19.0

3q. B Murray 25-yd. run (DeMond kick) 9:06

4q. S Whitehead 8-yd. pass from Richardson (PazPerez kick) 14:54

4q. B Sanders 5-yd. interception return (DeMond kick) 11:39

4q. B Murray 25-yd. pass from Ciers (DeMond kick) 3:38

Team stats

;BC;SC

First downs;22;21

Rushing-yards;51-362;31-94

Passing yards;53;206

Comp-att-int;3-5-1;19-37-3

Punts-avg.;2-40;2-29.5

Fumbles-lost;0-0;0-0

Penalties-yards;6-51;3-37

Time of poss.;29:12;30:48

Individual stats

RUSHING — Bethel: Scurry 15-85, Murray 7-81, Ciers 9-72, Harrison 3-39, Quintero 6-38, Williams 5-17, McCray 3-16, Godsey 3-14. Sterling: Doriscar 15-70, CoPenny 7-15, Snoddy 1-11, Whitehead 3-8, Goodwin-Lagree 2-(-1), team 1-(-1), Richardson 2-(-8).

PASSING — Bethel: Ciers 3-5-1, 53 yards. Sterling: Richardson 19-37-3, 206 yards.

RECEIVING — Bethel: Murray 2-55, Harrison 1-(-2). Sterling: Whitehead 5-73, Smith 4-44, Schofield II 4-37, Ellis 2-18, Goodwin-Lagree 1-17, Robeson 2-12, Doriscar 1-5.

Missed field goals — BC: DeMond 26 (WL).