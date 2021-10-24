Area prep sub-state volleyball

Railers fall in first round

TOPEKA — The Newton High School volleyball team ended the season with a three-set loss to Bishop Carroll Saturday in the semifinals of the Class 5A sub-state tournament in Topeka.

The Railers fell 25-21, 21-25, 25-17. It was the second straight year Newton ended the season against Bishop Carroll. Last year, the Railers fell to the Eagles in the state quarterfinals.

Carroll, 25-12, topped Valley Center 25-14, 25-14 in the finals.

Newton ends the season 17-19.

Class 5A West Sub-State III

Semifinals — Valley Center def. Topeka West 25-22, 22-25, 31-29; Bishop Carroll def. Newton 25-21, 21-25, 25-17.

Finals — Bishop Carroll def. Valley Center 25-14, 25-14.

Hesston, Halstead fall

HALSTEAD — The Hesston High School volleyball team fell in the semifinals, while Halstead was stopped in the quarterfinals, of the Class 3A sub-state Saturday in Halstead.

Hesston opened with a win over Wichita Collegiate 21-25, 25-21, 25-10; but lost to top seed Smoky Valley in the semifinals 25-13, 25-27, 25-21.

Hesston ends the season 22-16.

Halstead fell to Wichita Trinity Academy 25-9, 25-16.

Halstead ends the season 10-24.

Smoky Valley went on to down Wichita Trinity Academy in two sets in the finals to improve to 37-3 and advance to state.

Class 3A Sub-State

at Halstead

Quarterfinals — Smoky Valley def. Douglass 25-10, 25-5; Hesston def. Wichita Collegiate 21-25, 25-21, 25-10; Wichita Trinity Academy def. Halstead 25-9, 25-16; Southeast of Saline def. Council Grove 15-25, 25-20, 25-20.

Semifinals — Smoky Valley def. Hesston 25-13, 25-27, 25-21; Wichita Trinity Academy def. Southeast of Saline 25-20, 26-24.

Finals — Smoky Valley def. Wichita Trinity Academy 25-22, 25-17.

Sedgwick falls in 2A finals

HILLBORO — Ranked second in the state in the coaches poll, the Sedgwick Cardinal volleyball team was denied a state berth, finishing second Saturday in the Class 2A sub-state in Hillsboro.

Sedgwick downed Chase County 25-12, 25-13; and Inman 15-25, 25-23, 25-18; but fell in the championship match to host Hillsboro 25-20, 25-19.

Sedgwick ends the season 33-3.

Berean Academy lost in the quarterfinals to Inman 18-25, 25-16, 25-16. Berean ends the season 23-14.

Moundridge lost in the quarterfinals to Hillsboro 25-7, 25-23. Moundridge ends the season 13-22.

Hillsboro advances to state play 32-8.

Class 2A Sub-State

at Hillsboro

First round — Chase County def. Hutchinson Trinity 21-25, 26-24, 25-22.

Quarterfinals — Sedgwick def. Chase County 25-12, 25-13; Inman def. Berean Academy 18-25, 25-16, 25-16; Hillsboro def. Moundridge 25-7, 25-23; Sterling def. Marion 25-23, 25-20.

Semifinals — Sedgwick def. Inman 15-25, 25-23, 25-18; Hillsboro def. Sterling 25-13, 25-18.

Finals — Hillsboro def. Sedgwick 25-20, 25-19.

Remington falls in finals

ROSALIA — The Remington Bronco volleyball team fell in the finals of the Class 2A sub-state tournament Saturday in Rosalia.

The fifth seed, Remington downed West Elk in the quarterfinals 25-18, 25-23. In the semifinals, Remington downed top-seeded Flinthills 25-9, 25-23. In the finals, Remington fell to second-seeded Garden Plain 25-16, 25-10.

Garden Plain advances to state 30-9. Remington ends the season 23-16.

Class 2A Sub-State

at Rosalia

First round — Wichita Independent def. Dexter-Cedar Vale 25-15, 17-25, 25-22.

Quarterfinals — Flinthills def. Wichita Independent 25-9, 25-12; Remington def. West Elk 25-18, 25-23; Garden Plain def. Conway Springs 25-18, 25-12; Belle Plaine def. Bluestem 25-15, 25-12.

Semifinals — Remington def. Flinthills 25-9, 25-23; Garden Plain def. Belle Plaine 25-8, 25-16.

Finals — Garden Plain def. Remington 25-16, 25-10.

Goessel falls in 1A-I finals

CANTON — The Goessel High School volleyball team fell in the championship match of the Class 1A, Division I sub-state tournament Saturday in Canton.

After a first-round bye, Goessel downed St. John-Hudson 25-22, 17-25, 26-24. In the finals, Goessel fell to top-seeded Little River 25-17, 25-13.

Goessel ends the season 25-12.

Little River advances to state 33-4.

Burrton finished 1-1 to end the season 16-19. Burrton downed Canton-Galva 25-19, 25-21. In the semifinals, Burrton lost to Little River 25-13, 25-18.

Class 1A, Division I Sub-State

at Canton

Quarterfinals — Burrton def. Canton-Galva 25-19, 25-21; St. John-Hudson def. Fairfield 25-12, 25-7.

Semifinals — Little River def. Burrton 25-13, 25-18; Goessel def. St. John-Hudson 25-22, 17-25, 26-24.

Finals — Little River def. Goessel 25-17, 25-13.

Peabody-Burns drops opener

LOST SPRINGS — The Peabody-Burns volleyball team ended the season with a quarterfinal loss at the Class 1A, Division II sub-state tournament Saturday in rural Lost Springs.

The Warriors fell to Wakefield 25-17, 25-20. Peabody-Burns ends the season 5-24.

Class 1A, Division II Sub-State

at Lost Springs

Quarterfinals — Wakefield def. Peabody-Burns 25-17, 25-20.

Semifinals — Elyria Christian def. Wakefield 25-21, 25-8; Centre def. Rural Visa 15-25, 25-22, 25-14.

Finals — Centre def. Elyria Christian 12-25, 25-22, 25-22.