Area prep football

Class 3A, District 7

Hesston 60, Clearwater 20

The highlights — Hesston: Hudson Ferralez 29-31-0 passing, 443 yards, 7 TDs. Max Werner 5-147 receiving, 1 TD. Nick Arnold 4-97 receiving, 2 TDs. Brayden Schilling 10-91 receiving, 2 TDs. Jake Proctor 5-86 receiving, 2 TDs. Ryan Eilert 12-21 rushing, 2 TDs; 4-23 receiving; 1 int. Jesse Magill 7-9 PAT kicks. Clearwater: Tyler Fugarino 23-39-1 passing, 384 yards. 3 TDs. Cole Keesling 6-163 receiving, 2 TDs. Trent Hasting 11-156 receiving.

The play — Hesston outscored Clearwater 40-13, in the second quarter.

The takeaway — Hesston is 4-4, 3-2 in district play, and takes the third seed in the district. Clearwater is 3-5, 2-3 in district play, taking the fourth seed.

Up next — Hesston travels to 6-2 Holcomb in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs.

Clearwater;0;13;0;7;—;20

Hesston;13;40;7;0;—;60

Scoring

1q. H Werner 41-yd. pass from Ferralez (Magill kick) 10:17

1q. H Arnold 34-yd. pass from Ferralez (Magill kick) 4:16

2q. H Proctor 35-yd. pass from Ferralez (Magill kick) 10:06

2q. H Schilling 10-yd. pass from Ferralez (Magill kick) 9:28

2q. C Keesling 74-yd. pass from Fugarino (Walcher kick) 8:16

2q. H Eilert 3-yd. run (Magill kick) 5:11

2q. H Proctor 15-yd. pass from Ferralez (Magill kick) 4:51

2q. C Keesling 30-yd. pass from Fugarino (kick failed) 4:03

2q. H Arnold 40-yd. pass from Ferralez (kick failed) 3:14

2q. H Schilling 10-yd. pass from Ferralez (kick failed) :46

3q. H Eilert 2-yd. run (Magill kick) :08

4q. C Martin 22-yd. pass from Fugarino (Walcher kick) 6:53

Team stats

;Clr.;Hes.

First downs;17;26

Rushing-yards;12-6;22-48

Passing yards;394;443

Comp-att-int;23-39-1;29-31-0

Punts-avg.;2-32;1-36

Fumbles-lost;3-2;0-0

Penalties-yards;7-55;1-10

Time of poss.;22:53;25:07

Individual stats

RUSHING — Clearwater: Fugarino 7-4, Brockman 4-2, Burford 1-0. Hesston: Ferralez 5-21, Eilert 12-21, Sanchez 3-6, Diller 1-0, Corta 1-0.

PASSING — Clearwater: Fugarino 23-39-1, 394 yards. Hesston: Ferralez 29-31-0, 443 yards.

RECEIVING — Clearwater: Keesling 6-163, Hastings 11-156, Martin 4-49, Warren 2-26. Hesston: Werner 5-147, Arnold 4-97, Schilling 10-91, Eilert 4-23, Proctor 5-86, Hansen 1-(-1).

Missed field goals — none.

Halstead 46, W.Trinity Ac. 13

The highlights — Halstead: Conner Boyd 28-234 rushing, 2 TDs. Skyler Geer 18-105 rushing, 1 TD; 4 PAT runs. Jackson Swift 4-8-0 passing, 79 yards, 2 TDs. Tanner Watkins 3-69 receiving, 1 TD. Wichita Trinity Academy: Harvey Zimmerman 13-28-0 passing, 140 yards; 5-73 rushing, 1 TD. Meeko Lumapas 9-44 receiving, 1 TD; 6-106 receiving. Jess Hancock 11 total tackles.

The difference — Halstead held a 494-240 advantage in total offense.

The takeaway — Both teams had been knocked out of the playoff race last week. Halstead is 2-6, while Trinity Academy is 1-7.

Up next — Halstead: Friday TBA.

W.Trinity Ac.;0;7;6;0;—;13

Halstead;0;22;8;16;—;46

Scoring

2q. H Boyd 25-yd. run (pass failed) 11:51

2q. H Greer 3-yd. run (Geer run) 3:26

2q. WTA Lumapas 3-yd. run (Butcher kick) 1:18

2q. H Watkins 24-yd. pass from Swift (Geer run) :08

3q. WTA Zimmerman 63-yd. run (run failed) 10:04

3q. H Boyd 7-yd. run (Geer run) 1:36

4q. H Davison 10-yd. pass from Swift (Geer run) 9:37

4q. H Farmer 15-yd. run (Watkins pass from Creed) :50

Team stats

;WTA;Hal.

First downs;13;30

Rushing-yards;17-100;59-415

Passing yards;140;79

Comp-att-int;14-29-0;4-8-0

Punts-avg.;3-33;0-0

Fumbles-lost;0-0;0-0

Penalties-yards;10-115;17-170

Time of poss.;15:51;32:09

Individual stats

RUSHING — Wichita Trinity Academy: Zimmerman 5-73, Lumapas 9-44, Morris 1-3, team 2-(-20). Halstead: Boyd 28-234, Geer 18-105, Farmer 6-52, Swift 4-13, Hill 1-7, Bigley 1-4, Creed 1-0.

PASSING — Wichita Trinity Academy: Zimmerman 13-28-0, 140 yards; Lumapas 1-1-0, 0 yards. Halstead: Swift 4-8-0, 79 yards.

RECEIVING — Wichita Trinity Academy: Lumapas 6-106, Collier 5-26, Cozine 2-8, Zimmerman 1-0. Halstead: Watkins 3-69, Davison 1-10.

Missed field goals — none.

Class 1A, District 4

Sedgwick 28, Conway Springs 14

The highlights — Sedgwick: Lance Hoffsommer 9-11-0 passing, 222 yards, 2 TDs; 15-69 rushing, 1 TD. Ryan Stucky 3-123 receiving, 2 TDs. Conway Springs: Izic Billups 3-9-0 passing, 27 yards; 23-60 rushing, TD. Brayden Kunz 16-94 rushing, 1 TD.

The play — Sedgwick shut Conway Springs out in the second half.

The takeaway — Sedgwick finishes the regular season 8-0, winning the district title at 6-0. Conway Springs finishes 6-2, 5-1 in district play, getting the second seed in the district.

Up next — Sedgwick gets a first-round bye in the Class 1A playoffs and won’t play again until Nov. 3, hosting the winner of Ell-Saline and Stanton County.

Sedgwick;7;14;0;7;—;28

Conway Spr.;0;14;0;0;—;14

Scoring

1q. S Stucky 59-yd. pass from Hoffsommer (Tillman kick) 11:27

2q. CS Billups 1-yd. run (Kelly kick) 11:55

2q. S Stucky 54-yd. pass from Hoffsommer (Tillman kick) 10:15

2q. CS Kunz 14-yd. run (Kelly kick) 3:25

2q. S Hoffsommer 5-yd. run (Tillman kick) 1:04

4q. S Brown 1-yd. run (Tillman kick) 11:22

Team stats

;Sed.;CS

First downs;15;17

Rushing-yards;24-69;54-185

Passing yards;247;27

Comp-att-int;10-13-0;3-9-0

Punts-avg.;0-0;1-28

Fumbles-lost;0-0;0-0

Penalties-yards;6-55;6-70

Time of poss.;14:54;33:06

Individual stats

RUSHING — Sedgwick: Hoffsommer 15-69, Brown 3-11, Cook 5-10, Scarlett 1-(-21). Conway Springs: Kunz 16-94, Billups 23-60, Bernsten 7-23, Smith 5-12, Kelly 3-(-4).

PASSING — Sedgwick: Hoffsommer 9-11-0, 222 yards; Huebert 1-2-0, 25 yards. Conway Springs: Billups 3-9-0, 27 yards.

RECEIVING — Sedgwick: Stucky 3-123, Cook 1-45, Nold 2-39, Huebert 3-21, Ward 1-19. Conway Springs: Pauly 1-12, Smith 1-10, Warren 1-5.

Missed field goals — none.

Eight-Man I, District 5

Goessel 38, Medicine Lodge 22

The highlights — Goessel: Jake Wiens 18-156 rushing, 2 TDs. Kacen Smith 4-103 rushing, 2 TDs. Grant Bryant 16-61 rushing, TD, 3 2-pt. runs. Caleb Burkholder 10 total tackles, 1 int. Medicine Lodge: Chance Winter 10-16-1 passing, 109 yards; 22-60 rushing, 1 TD. Harlem Miller 7-52 rushing, 2 TDs. Theron Wedel 6-90 receiving; 8 total tackles.

The play — Goessel scored twice in the final minute of the first half to take a 32-22 lead. Caleb Burkholder’s interception set up the second score. Goessel converted on four of five 2-point conversion runs.

The takeaway — Goessel wins the district at 5-0, 6-2 overall. Medicine Lodge finishes 6-2, 3-2 in district play and will get the third seed in the district.

Up next — Goessel hosts 3-5 Pratt Skyline Friday in the first round of the Eight-Man I playoffs.

Medicine Ld.;8;14;0;0;—;22

Goessel;8;24;6;0;—;38

Scoring

1q. ML Miller 6-yd. run (Wedel pass from Winter) 5:51

1q. G Wiens 4-yd. run (Bryant run) :21

2q. ML Miller 3-yd. run (run failed) 10:31

2q. G Smith 49-yd. run (Bryant run) 10:21

2q. ML Winter 1-yd. run (Cunningham pass from Winter) 4:04

2q. G Wiens 6-yd. run (Bryant run) :59

2q. G Bryant 4-yd. run (Wiens run) :07

3q. G Smith 35-yd. run (run failed) 10:23

Team stats

;ML;Goe.

First downs;20;18

Rushing-yards;47-189;40-318

Passing yards;109;7

Comp-att-int;10-16-1;1-2-0

Punts-avg.;0-0;0-0

Fumbles-lost;0-0;3-2

Penalties-yards;1-5;6-40

Time of poss.;27:23;20:21

Individual stats

RUSHING — Medicine Lodge: Winter 22-60, Miller 7-52, Edwards 12-47, Ruiz 6-30. Goessel: Wiens 18-156, Smith 4-103, Bryant 16-61, team 2-(-2).

PASSING — Medicine Lodge: Winter 10-16-1, 109 yards. Goessel: Bryant 1-2-0, 7 yards.

RECEIVING — Medicine Lodge: Wedel 6-90, Ruiz 3-17, Edwards 1-2. Goessel: Wuest 1-7.

Missed field goals — none.

Moundridge 52, Pretty Prairie 6

The highlights — Moundridge: Kase Ptacek 15-149 rushing, 4 TDs. Henry Hecox 5-8-0 passing, 85 yards, 2 TDs. Pretty Prairie: Gage Bowers 4-10-1 passing, 62 yards, 1 TD. Blake Stucky 3-57 receiving, 1 TD.

The play — Moundridge scored 40 points in the second quarter and led 46-6 at the half.

The takeaway — Moundridge is 3-5, 2-3 in district play to take the fourth seed. Pretty Prairie falls to 3-5, 1-4 in district play, and is eliminated from the playoffs.

Up next — Moundridge travels to 6-2 La Crosse Friday for the first round of the Eight-Man I playoffs.

Pretty Pr.;0;6;0;x;—;6

Moundridge;6;40;6;x;—;52

Scoring

1q. M Ptacek 4-yd. run (kick failed) 5:49

2q. M Ptacek 1-yd. run (Everhardt pass from Hecox) 10:39

2q. M Safety: Conquest sacked Bowers in end zone 9:02

2q. M Everhart 2-yd. run (Churchill pass from Hecox) 8:24

2q. M Churchill 25-yd. pass from Hecox (pass failed) 6:49

2q. PP Stucky 27-yd. pass from Bowers (run failed) 3:24

2q. M Brandeweide 18-yd. pass from Hecox (Churchill pass from Hecox) 1:23

2q. M Ptacek 15-yd. run (Elmore run) :28

3q. M Ptacek 53-yd. run (kick failed) 11:49

Team stats

;PP;Mdg.

First downs;4;16

Rushing-yards;15-(-2);24-177

Passing yards;62;85

Comp-att-int;4-10-1;5-8-0

Punts-avg.;2-35.5;1-37

Fumbles-lost;1-1;0-0

Penalties-yards;1-5;4-35

Time of poss.;12:14;23:35

Individual stats

RUSHING — Pretty Prairie: Weide 2-3, Bry.Steadman 1-2, Bro.Steadman 5-(-1), Bowers 7-(-6). Moundridge: Ptacek 15-149, Huff 3-17, Hecox 2-6, Everhart 3-6, Kaufman 1-(-1).

PASSING — Pretty Prairie: Bowers 4-10-1, 62 yards. Moundridge: Hecox 5-8-0, 85 yards.

RECEIVING — Pretty Prairie: Stucky 3-57, Bry.Steadman 1-5. Moundridge: Churchill 2-33, Brandeweide 2-27, Everhart 1-25.

Missed field goals — none.

Eight-Man II, District 6

Peabody-Burns vs. Norwich canceled

Peabody-Burns, 4-3, will play Friday at 7-1 Victoria

Other scores

Remington 22, Elkhart 6

Remington to host Ellinwood Friday in Class 1A playoffs.

Golden Plains 62, Burrton 13

Burrton ends the season 1-7