Sports briefs

The Kansan

Saturday

3. Topeka West (27-9) vs. 14. Valley Center (24-12) 2 p.m.

6. Bishop Carroll (24-12) vs. 11. Newton (15-17) 20 minutes following match 1

Finals: Semifinal winners 10 minutes following match 2

Class 3A

at Halstead

m-main gym, a-auxiliary gym

Quarterfinals

1. Smoky Valley (34-3) vs. 8 Douglass (4-30) 2 p.m.-m

4. Hesston (21-15) vs. 5. Wichita Collegiate (16-14) 20 minutes following first match-m

2. Wichita Trinity Academy (29-5) vs. 7. Halstead (10-23) 2 p.m.-a

3. Council Grove (27-6) vs. 6. Southeast of Saline (15-15) 20 minutes following first match-a

Semifinals

Smoky Valley-Douglass winner vs. Hesston-Wichita Collegiate 10 minutes following second quarterfinal-m

Wichita Trinity Academy-Halstead winner vs. Council Grove-Southeast of Saline winner 10 minutes following second quarterfinal-a

Finals

Semifinal winners 10 minutes after last semifinal match-m

Class 2A

at Hillsboro

c-center court, a-auxiliary gym

First round

8. Chase County (7-26) vs. 9. Hutchinson Trinity (6-25) 1 p.m.-c

Quarterfinals

1. Sedgwick (33-3) vs. Chase County-Hutchinson Trinity winner 20 minutes following first-round match-c

4. Inman (26-10) vs. 5. Berean Academy (23-13) 20 minutes following first quarterfinal-c

2. Hillsboro (29-8) vs. 7. Moundridge (13-21) 2 p.m.-a

3. Sterling (28-8) vs. 6. Marion (20-10) 20 minutes following previous match

Semifinals

Sedgwick-Chase County-Hutchinson Trinity winner vs. Inman-Berean Academy winner 10 minutes following previous quarterfinal match-c

Hillsboro-Moundridge winner vs. Sterling-Marion winner 10 minutes following previous quarterfinal match-a

Finals

Semifinal winners 10 minutes following last semifinal match

at Flinthills

n-north court, s-south court

First round

8. Dexter-Cedar Vale (2-21) vs. 9. Wichita Independent (2-32) 1 p.m.-n

Quarterfinals

1. Flinthills (27-5) vs. Dexter-Cedar Vale winner 20 minutes following first-round match-n

4. West Elk (21-14) vs. 5. Remington (21-15) 20 minutes after previous match-n

2. Garden Plain (27-9) vs. 7. Conway Springs (5-25) 2 p.m.-s

3. Belle Plaine (23-14) vs. 6. Bluestem (12-23) 20 minutes following previous match-s

Semifinals

Flinthills—Dexter-Cedar Vale winner vs. West Elk-Remington winner 20 minutes following previous match-n

Garden Plain-Conway Springs winner vs. Belle Plaine-Bluestem winner 20 minutes following previous match-s

Finals

Semifinal winners 20 minutes following last semifinal-n

Class 1A, Division I

at Canton

Quarterfinals

4. Burrton (15-18) vs. 5. Canton-Galva (5-21) 1 p.m.

3. St. John-Hudson (20-12) vs. 6. Fairfield (5-22) 20 minutes after first match

Semifinals

1. Little River (31-4) vs. Burrton—Canton-Galva winner 20 minutes following second match

2. Goessel (24-11) vs. St. John-Hudson—Fairfield winner 20 minutes following third match

Finals

Semifinal winners 10 minutes following fourth match

Class 1A, Division II

at Lost Springs

Quarterfinals

4. Wakefield (6-17) vs. 5. Peabody-Burns (5-23) 1 p.m.

Semifinals

2. Centre (14-17) vs. 3. Rural Vista (10-16) 20 minutes following first match

1. Elyria Christian (17-17) vs. Wakefield—Peabody-Burns winner 20 minutes following second match

Finals

Semifinal winner 10 minutes following third match

Class 6A — 1. Washburn Rural 36-0 (last week 1), 2. Blue Valley North 31-2 (2), 3. Blue Valley West 26-8 (3), 4. Shawnee Mission Northwest 29-8 (4), 5. Wichita Northwest 37-1 (5), 6. Olathe Northwest 22-10 (6), 7. Lawrence Free State 22-9 (7), 8. Hutchinson 29-5 (8), 9. Blue Valley Northwest 20-14 (9), 10. Derby 24-11 (10).

Class 5A — 1. St. Thomas Aquinas 31-3 (1), 2. Lansing 30-1 (2), 3. Spring Hill 27-6 (7), 4. St. James Academy 24-9 (3), 5. Mill Valley 29-7 (4), 6. Maize South 26-8 (5), 7. Seaman 23-10 (6), 8. Goddard Eisenhower 23-9 (8), 9. Basehor-Linwood 23-9 (9), 10. Emporia 24-7 (NR).

Class 4A — 1. Andale 32-2 (1), 2. McPherson 29-6 (2), 3. Baldwin 26-3 (4), 4. Circle 29-6 (3), 5. Clay Center 23-5 (5), 6. Ottawa 18-16 (9), 7. Bishop Miege 12-23 (8), 8. Louisburg 18-16 (7), 9. Labette County 34-3 (10), 10. Abilene 23-13 (NR).

Class 3A — 1. Cheney 32-2 (1), 2. Smoky Valley 32-3 (2), 3. Heritage Christian 30-2 (3), 4. Hiawatha 34-3 (5), 5. Nemaha Central 31-6 (4), 6. Goodland 34-3 (6), 7. Silver Lake 25-8 (9), 8. Wichita Trinity Academy 27-6 (NR), 9. Riverton 33-3 (7), 10. Eureka 31-1 (8).

Class 2A — 1. Smith Center 33-2 (1), 2. SEDGWICK 31-3 (2), 3. Ellinwood 31-4 (4), 4. Garden Plain 25-8 (3), 5. Hillsboro 27-8 (5), 6. Sterling 27-7 (6), 7. Wabaunsee 28-7 (7), 8. Inman 24-10 (9), 9. Meade-Fowler 31-1 (8), 10. Jefferson County North 29-6 (10).

Class 1A, Division I — 1. Centralia 32-5 (1), 2. Pretty Prairie 34-4 (4), 3. Little River 31-4 (2), 4. Victoria 26-5 (3), 5. Kiowa County 27-5 (5), 6. Spearville 27-6 (6), 7. Burlingame 23-7 (8), 8. St. Paul 28-4 (7), 9. St. John-Hudson 20-12 (10), 10. GOESSEL 24-11 (NR).

Class 1A, Division II — 1. Hanover 32-5 (1), 2. Lebo 26-4 (2), 3. Attica 31-3 (3), 4. Central Plains 24-8 (4), 5. Wheatland-Grinnell 26-9 (7), 6. Hutchinson Central Christian 23-9 (8), 7. Golden Plains 30-6 (6), 8. Linn 24-12 (5), 9. Dighton 23-9 (9), 10. Argonia 25-6 (10).

;League;Overall

;W-L;W-L

Hillsboro;9–0;29–8

Smoky Valley;8–1;34–3

Nickerson;7–2;28–10

Hesston;5–4;21–15

Lyons;5–4;21–16

Hoisington;4–5;19–18

Pratt 4–5;15–20

Halstead;2–7;12–23

Haven;1–8;4–29

Larned;0–9;3–30

;League;Overall

;W-L;W-L

Hutchinson;10-2;31-5

Maize South;10-2;28-8

Derby;7-5;26-11

Maize;6-6;15-19

Newton;5-7;17-17

Salina South;3-9;13-24

Campus;0-12;8-24

1. Johnson County CC

2. Labette CC

3. Kansas City (Kan.) CC

4. Highland CC

5. Allen County CC

6. Neosho County CC

7. Fort Scott CC

8. Hesston College

MEN

1. Johnson County CC

2. Labette CC

3. Allen County CC

4. Neosho County CC

5. Highland CC

6. Kansas City (Kan.) CC

7. Fort Scott CC

8. Hesston College

1. Ron Bogle, Will Besore, Tim Steele, Leo Griffith -6.

2. Phil Considine, Paul Flores, Gary Eilert, Ken Lieske -4.

3. John Wilson, Doug Phillips, Will Martlin, Al Gann -4.

CLOSET TO PIN — Al Gann. LONGEST PUTT — Ken Lieske.

Next play — Tuesday.

Bethel men fall to KWU

The Bethel College men’s soccer team fell to Kansas Wesleyan 3-1 Wednesday at Thresher Stadium.

The game was tied 1-1 at the half.

Alfonso Lopez scored twice in the second half for the Coyotes. Luis Simbron scored in the first half. Ivis Gutierrez and David Bellin each had an assist.

Lucas Pardo scored for Bethel with an assist from Juan Nicoletti.

Bethel was outshot 18-9, 13-3 on goal.

Oswaldo Diaz-Lopez had two saves for KWU, 4-10-1, 3-6 in KCAC play. Sean Holness had 10 saves for Bethel.

Bethel is 7-7, 4-5 in KCAC play, and faces Sterling at 3 p.m. Saturday in Sterling.

BC women fall to Wesleyan

The Bethel College women’s soccer team fell to Kansas Wesleyan 4-1 Wednesday in KCAC play at Thresher Stadium.

Leoni Enzlmuller, Ashley Quintanilla and Tyler Goodwin each scored a goal for KWU. The Coyotes also scored on an own goal. Lissette Garcia had an assist.

Grace Anderson scored for Bethel with an assist from Arianna Campos.

Bethel was outshot 14-3, 11-1 on target. Mariah Vallejo had seven saves for Bethel. Daisy Bingham had no saves in goal for KWU.

Kansas Wesleyan is 9-4-1, 6-1-1 in KCAC play.

Bethel is 6-7-2, 2-5-2 in KCAC play. Bethel plays at 1 p.m. Saturday at Sterling.

BC spikers fall to USM

LEAVENWORTH — The Bethel College volleyball team fell to the University of Saint Mary in three sets Wednesday in KCAC play in Leavenworth.

Bethel fell 25-12, 25-9, 25-21.

Keegan Shockley led the Spires with 13 kills. Hannah Vanriette downed two blocks. Hayden Heuermann set 19 assists. Mattie Doherty and Keishla Reyes each had 19 digs.

For Bethel, Mia Loganbill had eight kills. Mia Roman served two aces. Harlie Hunton downed four blocks, followed by Loganbill with three. Kaitlyn Shima set five assists, followed by Roman with four. Loganbill and Meghan Brockmeier each had seven digs.

Saint Mary is 17-8, 6-2 in KCAC play.

Bethel is 6-15, 1-8 in KCAC play, and plays at 7 p.m. Saturday at McPherson.