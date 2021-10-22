Record set as Railers blank Salina South

The Newton High School boys’ soccer team got a possible school record and finished the season strong with a 5-0 win over Salina South Thursday in Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I play at Fischer Field.

Five different players scored for the Railers. It was the final goal, an unassisted tally for Collin Hershberger that gave him his 18th for the season, which would be a school record.

Hershberger scored on a long run.

“I was a little bit nervous, but everybody was trying to give me the ball,” Hershberger said. “It was really nice once I got it. Everybody was celebrating it. We’ve been playing really good. Everybody is trying to find their rhythm. We’ve been able to do that. We’ve been working the ball really well. We’re finishing. That always helps.”

The game was Newton’s third in four days.

“I’m a little tired, but it’s alright,” Hershberger said. “We’re looking forward to the playoffs. I don’t know who we’ll get yet. Whoever we get, we’ll give it our best shot and hopefully move on.”

South opened the game with the defense packed in tight. It took the Railers about 20 minutes to break through. It was senior Mikey Parga that put the Railers on top, putting in a rebounded shot.

“Whenever you get that first goal, it gets the team fired up,” Parga said. “In the second half, we came out really strong. We were just trying to figure them out. We noticed they weren’t very strong in the midfield. So we dominated them in the middle. We put in our starters in the second half and that helped us. We’ll see what happens with the other teams (in regionals). No matter who we play, we’re going to try our hardest to win.”

Fernando Campos Cisneros scored in the 37th minute on a long through ball from Ben Friesen Guhr. In the 50th minute, Juan-Pablo Salgado headed in a pass from Jose Torres-Dunahoo. In the 63rd minute, Torres-Dunahoo finished a pass from Misael Campos Cisneros.

South finally got a shot off in the 59th minute that was cleared off the line by a Railer defender. About a minute later, the Cougars got a shot on goal off a corner kick.

Newton outshot South 18-2, 14-1 on target. Abram Wall had just one save for his fourth clean sheet in the last five games. Gabe Nunez had nine saves in goal for South, 4-10-2 overall and 0-5-1 in league play.

“The seniors, they put in a good, solid 60 minutes,” Newton coach Scott Jantzi said. “The 5-0 win just before post season is good. Now we have to get prepared. It’s win or go home. We have to be ready to defend well. When we move the ball — one-two touch — we look like a really good team.”

Newton finishes the regular season 8-7-1, 4-2 in AV-CTL I play. Newton finishes third in league play behind co-champions Maize South and Derby. Newton is currently the ninth seed in the Class 5A West Region, one spot out of hosting a first-round regional game. Several game results are still missing and some teams play Friday. Regional pairings will be set Saturday and play begins Monday.

“I’m not exactly who we’re going to get on Tuesday, but it all depends on what happens elsewhere,” Jantzi said. “We just need to continue to play well. We’re going to do everything we possibly can to compete with the other squads. It’s a good finish (in league). Tuesday night was an arial battle and they won the arial battle. Every team we faced, we competed with. We don’t have an easy schedule. We’re learning how to play well as a team and moving the ball quick.”

S.South;0;0;—;0

Newton;2;3;—;5

1. N Mikey Parga (unassisted) 22:04

2. N Fernando Campos Cisneros (Ben Friesen Guhr) 36:59

3. N Juan-Pablo Salgado (Jose Torres-Dunahoo) 49:25

4. N Torres-Dunahoo (Misael Campos Cisneros) 62:59

5. N Collin Hershberger (unassisted) 66:20

Total shots — SS 0-2—2, New. 7-11–18. Shots on goal — SS 0-1—1, New. 6-8–14. Saves — SS: Gabe Nunez (L) 4-5—9. New.: Abram Wall (W) 0-1–1. Corner kicks — SS 3, New. 6. Fouls — SS 2, New. 4. Offside — SS 1, New. 0. Cautions — none.

Junior varsity — Newton 2, Salina South 1

AV-CTL I final standings

;League;Overall

;W-L-T;W-L-T

x-Derby;5-0-1;13-1-1

x-Maize South;5-0-1;14-1-1

Newton;4-2-0;8-7-1

Hutchinson;2-3-1;8-7-0

Maize;1-4-1;3-11-2

Campus;1-4-1;4-11-0

Salina South;0-5-1;4-10-2

x-tied for league title.

Class 5A West Region

(Some Thursday scores missing, one game scheduled for Friday)

School;Record;Pct.;GS;GA

Maize South;14-1-1;.906;94;10

Goddard Eisenhower;13-1-1;.900;57;8

Bishop Carroll;11-4-1;.718;36;12

Emporia;9-4-1;.678;33;24

Valley Center;10-5-1;.656;30;25

Andover Central;9-5-2;.625;36;22

Goddard;8-6-2;.563;54;30

Andover;9-7-0;.562;42;24

Newton;8-7-1;.531;40;29

Kapaun-Mt. Carmel;7-7-2;.500;42;21

Great Bend;5-9-1;.366;25;46

Hays;5-10-1;.343;27;43

Salina South;4-10-2;.312;26;35

Topeka Seaman;4-11-1;.281;19;33

Maize;3-11-2;.250;30;28

Salina Central;1-15-0;.062;15;68

Arkansas City;1-15-0;.062;15;128

Topeka West;0-15-1;.031;10;68