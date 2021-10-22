Railer streak stalls against Campus

The highlights — Campus: Barrett Roads 15-73 rushing, 1 TD. Brody Johnson 2-3-0 passing, 58 yards, 1 TD. Garrett Denning 8-66 rushing, 1 TD. Jaron Dodson 2-58 receiving, 1 TD. Newton: Colby Gomez 7-20-1 passing, 144 yards, 1 TD. Ryan Ruggerio 4-89 receiving, 1 TD. Collin Hershberger 39-yard field goal, 44.3 punting average.

The play — Christian Sicard 79-yard pick six to put Campus up two touchdowns late in the third quarter. After a defensive stop, Campus followed by scoring on a long drive.

The takeaway — Newton falls to 2-6, 1-5 in AV-CTL I play. The Railers will likely slip one spot in the Class 5A West District to 14th and will play next week at the third seed. Campus is 1-7, 1-5 in league play. Campus vaults two spots in the Class 6A West District standings to 14th, traveling to Washburn Rural.

Up next — Newton plays Friday at 6-2 Maize. Newton fell to Maize 54-10 earlier this season.

The Newton High School football team couldn’t make the stops against previously winless Campus, falling 31-10 Friday night in the regular-season finale at Fischer Field.

Campus snaps a 13-game losing streak. Newton is denied its first three-game winning streak since 2009.

“We had a lot of injuries and things like that,” Newton coach Chris Jaax said. “The kids fought hard. They just came up short. Campus made some good plays. We had some key guys out, interior-wise. … We knew their record didn’t speak for who they were. They made some plays.”

Campus scored on its first two drives, taking almost 10 minutes off the clock in the process. Newton scored on its second drive, a one-yard pass from Gomez to Ruggerio.

The Railers finally held Campus scoreless on a drive when kicker Aiden Hess missed a 44-yard field goal attempt. Newton drove into Campus territory, but the drive stalled out on the Campus 24, where Collin Hershberger nailed a 39-yard field goal with 38 seconds left in the first half.

Newton opened the second half with an on-side kick attempt that Campus recovered near midfield. The Colts drove to the Railer 6, but a penalty took the ball back to the 11 and Campus settled on a 23-yard Hess field goal.

Campus drove a nail in Newton’s coffin with a 79-yard interception return for Christian Sicard. After a Railer punt, Garrett Denning scored on a 27-yard run with 6:47 to play.

Newton tried one of its trick plays on the next possession, that had been successful the last couple of weeks, but the lateral attempt to set up a pass by one of the receivers was ruled forward, wiping out an 82-yard touchdown play.

Newton will try to rebound in the Class 5A playoffs next week at Maize.

“We just have to enjoy each other and work hard in practice,” Jaax said. “We’ll have to see who we play.”

Campus;7;7;10;7;—;31

Newton;7;3;0;0;—;10

Scoring

1q. C Roads 1-yd. run (Hess kick) 3:53

1q. N Ruggerio 1-yd. pass from Gomez (Hershberger kick) 1:08

2q. C Dodson 30-yd. pass from Johnson (Hess kick) 9:54

2q. N Hershberger 39-yd. field goal :38

3q. C Hess 23-yd. field goal 5:45

3q. C Sicard 79-yard interception return (Hess kick) 1:09

4q. C Denning 27-yd. run (Hess kick) 6:47

Team stats

;Cam.;New.

First downs;17;8

Rushing-yards;52-277;20-67

Passing yards;58;144

Comp-att-int;2-3-0;7-20-1

Punts-avg.;0-0;3-44.3

Fumbles-lost;1-0;1-0

Penalties-yards;7-55;7-70

Time of poss.;30:08;17:19

Individual stats

RUSHING — Campus: Roads 15-73, Jphnson 5-24, Sheler 6-39, Denning 8-66, Buckles 12-57, Daily 2-7, Klizting 1-9, Sanchez 1-0. Newton: Gomez 6-2, Hulse 13-58, Carr 1-7.

PASSING — Campus: Johnson 2-3-0, 58 yards. Newton: .

RECEIVING — Campus: Dodson 2-58. Newton: Carr 1-17, Klug 1-37, Ruggerio 4-89, Jake Schmidt 1-1.

Missed field goals — C: Hess 44 (WL).