Thresher gridders head to Sterling

Who to watch

Sterling: Ethan Richarson 131-207-4 passing, 1,701 yards, 17 TDs. Daniel Doriscar 105-498 rushing, 10 TDs. Jelani CoPenny 31-155 rushing, 1 TD. Chance Whitehead 20-123 rushing, 1 TD; 60-768 receiving, 6 TDs. Carl Scofield II 22-319 receiving, 3 TDs. Janson Robeson 17-232 receiving, 5 TDs. Samuel PazPerez 3-4 field goals, 42 long; 35-35 PAT kicks. Preston Patten 42.7 yards per punt. Kwame Sexton 65 total tackles, 1 int. Brayden Lock 54 total tackles. Deven Davis-Rodgers 46 total tackles.

Bethel: Chantz Scurry 92-785 rushing, 4 TDs. Camryn Harrison 45-459 rushing, 2 TDs. Landon Barnes 57-406 rushing, 4 TDs; 5-17-1 passing, 137 yards, 1 TD. Tucker Smith 10-235 rushing, 3 TDs. D.J. Ciers 48-262 rushing, 6 TDs; 12-20-1 passing, 242 yards, 4 TDs. Joshua Maran 4-6-0 passing, 105 yards, 2 TDs. Tanner Galliart 12-250 receiving, 2 TDs. Brayden Francis 4-115 receiving, 3 TDs; 37.1 yds. per punt, 51 long. Mason Murray 3-106 receiving, 2 TDs. Josh Seabolt 57 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, 1 int. Garrett Slater 25 total tackles. Ryan Clark 24 total tackles, 2.5 sacks. Mark Lanier 24 total tackles. 3.5 sacks. Trey Palmer 17 total tackles, 6 ints.Logan DeMond 5-6 field goals, 39 long; 27-31 PAT kicks.

The Bethel College football team will look to continue its four-game winning streak against one of the most improved teams in the KCAC in Sterling at 1 p.m. Saturday at Smisor Stadium in Sterling.

The Threshers are 6-1 overall and in the conference after a 54-20 win over previously-ranked Avila last week at home.

After the win, Bethel moved up four spots in the NAIA poll to 12th. The Threshers continue to lead the NAIA in team rushing yards at 3,165, 1,041 yards ahead of the no. 2 rushing team — Reinhardt University.

Bethel senior linebacker Josh Seabolt was named KCAC defensive player of the week after a game that included 11 total tackles, one sack assist and an interception with a return for a touchdown.

Sterling, 5-2 overall and 4-2 in the conference, is coming off a 42-14 win over Friends, the second straight for the Warriors.

Both Sterling losses came against ranked teams — then 24th-ranked Kansas Wesleyan 31-7 in week 3 and then 24th-ranked Avila 34-31 in week 5.

A win for Sterling could put the Warriors in the NAIA poll. Sterling averages 251.9 passing yards and 124.6 rushing yards per game.

“This three-game stretch is the toughest we had,” Bethel coach Terry Harrison said after last week’s game. “We’re at ole’ Smisor Stadium. We’ll be good to go.”

Harrison is a Sterling College grad, while Sterling coach Chase Hansen is a former Bethel quarterback.

Quarterback will be a question mark for the Threshers this week — although all three have produced this season. Landon Barnes was injured in the fourth game of the season. D.J. Ciers then took over, but was hurt in the second quarter against Avila. Joshua Maran finished the Avila game, scoring two rushing touchdowns and throwing for two.

Around the KCAC

Friends (0-6) at Ottawa (3-4)

#7 Kansas Wesleyan (7-0) at Tabor (2-5)

Avila (4-3) at Saint Mary (2-4)

Bethany (0-6) at McPherson (3-3)

#17 Southwestern (6-1) bye