Bowling reports are due at the Kansan office by 11 p.m. Thursday. We reserve the right to abbreviate team names due to space limitations. We regret we can't take bowling reports by telephone.

EASTGATE LADIES

Split Happens;22.5;5.5

Eastgate Lanes;17;11

Some Beaches;15.5;12.5

Eastgate Chicks;15;13

Mixed Up;15;13

Marty and the Jets;15;13

Rock Stars;14;14

Who Cares;13;15

Spare Me;11;17

5 Pin;10;18

Oops;10;18

Ball Hugger;10;18

High Single Game — Stacy Brown, 210; High Single Series — Jen Hooten, 569; High Team Game — Eastgate Lanes, 734; High Team Series — Eastgate Lanes, 1,991.

EASTGATE METRO

Newton Now;22;6

X Force;22;6

Prestige Worldwide;18;10

Eastgate Lanes;16;12

Hillsboro Ford;16;12

One Left;13;15

Team Retired;12;16

Dark Sky;12;16

Ten Pins Short;12;16

Roger Mower-CJ;12;16

Gary’s Angels;10;18

High Single Game — Men: Chunky Monares, 258; Women: Melissa Barton, 224; High Series — Men: Clark Brubaker, 689; Women: Melissa Barton, 574; High Team Game — Eastgate Lanes, 1,085; High Team Series — Eastgate Lanes, 2,980.

EASTGATE V-8

Give ‘Em 3;20;12

GGG;19;13

It Doesn’t Matter;17;15

Platinum PDR;17;15

We Need Some;15.5;16.5

Team Retired;15;17

Ball Busters;13.5;18.5

High Single Game — Men: Irvin Esau, 268; Women: Jessica Williams, 245; High Series — Men: Irvin Esau, 762; Women: Jessica Williams, 596. High Team Game — It Doesn’t Matter, 1,105; High Team Series — It Doesn’t Matter, 3,077.

SILVER TOPS II

Curtis C’s;17;11

Die Hards;17;11

3 G’s;17;11

Sassy 17;11

Winssome;16;12

Fearsome Foursome;12;16

Teddy Bears;11;17

Just Luck;5;23

High Single Game — Men: Mando Serrano, 215; Women: Carol Lattin, 216; High Single Series — Men: Mando Serrano, 560; Women: Carol Lattin, 580; High Team Game — Winssome, 713; High Team Series — Curtis C’s, 2,010.

GOODWILL

Tee Pees;19.5;8.5

We B Gone;17;11

All 3 Holes;15.5;12.5

Bartel Cabinets;13;15

Buggsy’s Raiders;13;15

Split Happens;13;15

Roofing Services;12;16

A-Team;9;19

High Single Game — Matt Hill, All 3 Holes, 258; High Single Series — Fergie Ferguson, Tee Pees, 648; High Team Game — All 3 Holes, 1,047; High Team Series — All 3 Holes, 2,808.

FRIDAY TRIO

Gutter Gunners;15;5

Gutterball Shooters;15;5

The Nines;14;6

The Serranos;11;9

Pauls;11;9

Rat Pack;10;10

Whatever;9;11

La Familia;7;13

The Serranos;7;13

Who Knows;6;14

High Single Game — Men: Eric Thomas, 247; Women: Paula Schrag, 191; High Series — Men: Eric Thomas, 674; Women: Paula Schrag, 507; High Team Game — Gutter Gunners, 579; High Team Series — Gutter Gunners, 1,706.