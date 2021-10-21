Railers to end regular season with Campus

Who to watch:

Campus — Brody Johnson 21-56-7 passing, 443 yards, 2 TDs; 44-115 rushing, 3 TDs. Remey Buckles 69-219 rushing, 1 TD. Andrue Klitzing 14-108 rushing. Garrett Denning 54-471 rushing, 5 TDs; 7-128 receiving. Ben Pile 39-225 rushing, 1 TD; 5-90 receiving, 1 TD. Barrett Roads 53-188 rushing, 5 TDs. Jaron Dodson 7-227 receiving, 2 TDs.

Newton — Colby Gomez 85-161-4, 936 yards, 5 TDs; 54-113 rushing, 4 TDs. Camden Carr 3-3-0 passing, 140 yards, 1 TD; 24-203 receiving, 1 TD. James Hulse 48-151 rushing, 1 TD; 2-95 receiving, 1 TD. Isaac Klug 30-319 receiving, 2 TDs. Jake Schmidt 17-202 receiving, 2 TDs. Ryan Ruggerio 24-205 receiving, 1 TD. Joe Slechta 30 total tackles, 3 ints. Jonah Remsberg 28 total tackles, 1 int. Ben Reyes 38 total tackles. Nathanial Garcia 26 total tackles. Brody Harper 34 total tackles. Collin Hershberger 7-10 field goals, long 46 yards; 14-14 PAT kicks; 25-36.1 punting avg.

What to know:

The playoff picture for both teams is very fluid at this point. A win for Newton, coupled with losses for Valley Center and Liberal could put the Railers as high as the 12 seed in the Class 5A West District, which would be a rematch against Maize South in the first round of the playoffs, if all other seeds hold. Currently, Newton is 14th, which would currently put the Railers at Bishop Carroll if all seeds hold. Since Newton holds the tie-breaker over Salina South, Newton can’t move any farther down.

Campus is seeded 16th in the 6A West District, which would send the Colts to Derby next week. A Campus win with losses for Wichita South, Wichita North and Wichita Southeast could put the Colts as high as 14th, which would send the team to Washburn Rural if all other seeds hold.

The Newton High School football team faced a crushing schedule in the first five weeks of the season, but the Railers are hoping that experience will help the team down the stretch.

The 2-7 Railers end the regular season at 7 p.m. Friday against 0-7 Campus at Fischer Field.

Newton edged Salina South 35-27 last week. Campus is on a 13-game losing streak dating back to last season. The Colts fell to Hutchinson 28-17 last week.

The Railers are looking for their first three-game winning streak since 2009.

“Campus is very good offensively,” Newton coach Chris Jaax said. “They run the flexbone, so we have to be really sound defensively. Offensively, we have to make sure we consistently move the ball. We have to win the turnover battle. Those are the things that we did the last two weeks.”

It will be the second time the Railers have faced the flexbone this season. Hutchinson ran it against the Railers in week four.

“It’s one of those things where you have to have a good week of practice,” Jaax said. “The problem is, you can’t practice it at the speed and efficiency they run it at. You just have to make sure your kids know their responsibilities and know where they fit in the scheme and they are confident and decisive. Campus does a pretty good job with the flexbone. They do a lot of things out of it. They try to put kids in binds, where they get confused and that leads to big plays. The kids have to know their responsibilities and react quickly off their leads.”

About the only thing that’s certain for the Railers in next week’s post-season opener is Newton will be on the road. Depending on who wins and loses this week, there are nine teams Newton could face.

“The interesting thing about 5A West is there are about 12 teams with winning records,” Jaax said. “There’s not a lot of places for us to move, but based on how the games go, it could vary a lot. … There are like six or seven teams that are 5-2. We just have to pay attention to this game. It’s a game we know we can win. We have to come out aggressive and take it one play at a time.”

If Derby wins the game, the Panthers win the league. Maize South can win the league with a win and a Maize loss. If Maize South and Maize both win, the league will end in a three-way time. Derby edged Maize last week 42-41. Maize South fell to Hays 47-43.

Hutchinson (4-3) at Maize (5-2)

As noted earlier, Maize can still claim a share of the league title with a win, coupled with a Maize South win over Derby. Hutchinson has a chance to claim a higher seed in the playoffs.

Besides the yearly bragging rights for Salina, both teams are looking to improve their playoff seeding. Central can finish as high as eighth, but could move as high as first with a win and some help. South is seeded 15th and could finish as high as 13th with a win and some help.