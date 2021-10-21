Area Prep Football: Week 8

All games 7 p.m. Friday unless noted. All game dates, times and opponents subject to change without notice.

Who to watch — Hesston: Hudson Ferralez 140-204-5 passing, 1,712 yards, 17 TDs. Ryan Eilert 42-167 rushing, 5 TDs; 23 total tackles. Nick Arnold 18-371 receiving, 2 TDs; 25 total tackles. Brayden Schilling 36-337 receiving, 5 TDs; 38 total tackles, 1 int. Jake Proctor 27-429 receiving, 5 TDs; 42 total tackles. Max Werner 9-105 rushing, 2 TDs; 39-420 receiving, 2 TDs; 33 total tackles. Jesse Magill 19-20 PAT kicks. Clearwater: QB Tyler Fugarino, RB Aidan Brockman, RB Weston Buford, WR Cole Keesling, WR Jaxon Luckner, WR Tate Martion, K Connor Walcher, DL Jacob Finney, DL Ty Cash.

What to know: Hesston locked up a playoff spot last week, by beating Wichita Trinity Academy 43-7. Clearwater clinched a playoff spot despite a 65-6 loss to Andale. The winner is the three seed and will travel to the second seed in District 8, currently Holcomb. The loser is the four seed and will travel to Cheney, barring an upset.

Wichita Trinity Academy (1-6) at Halstead (1-6)

Who to watch — Halstead: Jackson Swift 28-71-8 passing, 459 yards, 3 TDs; 47-128 rushing, 3 TDs. Owen Farmer 49-181 rushing, 1 TD; 38 total tackles. Conner Boyd 105-547 rushing, 6 TDs. Tanner Watkins 11-256 receiving, 2 TDs. Chandler Drake 46 total tackles. Alex Schulte 3.0 sacks. Wichita Trinity Academy: Harvey Zimmerman 95-166-12 passing, 922 yards, 4 TDs; 69-228 rushing 4 TDs; 23-31.9 punting avg. Meeko Lumapas 89-207 rushing, 1 TD; 20-157 receiving, 1 TD. Donald Collier 30-337 receiving, 1 TD; 40 total tackles, 1 int. Elliott Cozine 13-122 receiving; 28 total tackles.

What to know: Both teams were knocked out of the playoff race last week. Trinity Academy fell to Hesston 43-7. Halstead fell to Wichita Collegiate 82-16. Halstead will play a week nine wild card game next week.

Who to watch — Sedgwick: QB Lance Hoffsommer, WR Ryan Stucky, RB Austin Cook, QB Corey Crumrine, WR Chris Ward, WR Jeff Nold, K Connor Tillman. Conway Springs: Izic Billups 28-45-0 passing, 548 yards, 7 TDs; 64-456 rushing, 8 TDs; 2 ints. Brayden Kunz 45-496 rushing, 9 TDs; 35 total tackles. Derrick Smith 35-319 rushing, 3 TDs; 11-210 receiving, 2 TDs. Nathan Bernsten 14-141 rushing, 3 TDs; 43 total tackles. Logan K. Warren 45 total tackles.

What to know: The winner wins the district title and will get a first-round bye in the Class 1A playoffs. The loser gets the two seed and will host the seventh seed out of District 3, currently 0-7 Salina Sacred Heart. Sedgwick downed Elkhart 56-8 last week, while Conway Springs downed Stanton County 65-0.

Remington (3-3) at Elkhart (4-3)

6 p.m.

Who to watch — Remington: QB Braden Scribner, RB David Fasnacht, WR Kole Klaasen, WR Sam Entz, WR Duke Kinley, WR Sterling Lies. Elkhart: Clayton Cole 25-73-4 passing, 418 yards, 6 TDsl 65-219 rushing, 1 TD. Forrest Quigley 32-153 rushing; 60 total tackles. Emmit Espinosa 30-193 rushing; 7-216 receiving, 3 TDs. Hadley Blackburn 67-255 rushing, 4 TDs. Clayson Nave 13-109 receiving, 2 TDs. Austin Rich 51 total tackles. Lane Runkle 4.5 sacks.

What to know: The winner gets the third seed in the district and will host six seed of District 3, currently 1-6 Ellinwood. The loser gets the four seed and will host the five seed of District 3, currently 2-5 Oakley. Elkhart lost to Sedgwick 56-8 last week, while Remington fell to Inman 60-0 in non-district, Heart of America League play.

Who to watch — Medicine Lodge: Chance Winter 88-138-4 passing, 1,121 yards, 17 TDs; 72-330 rushing, 9 TDs. Ayden Edwards 45-348 rushing, 4 TDs. Cauy Scripsick 38-289 rushing, 8 TDs; 22-240 receiving, 1 TD; 65 total tackles. Theron Wedel 31-435 receiving, 11 TDs; 3 ints. Carter Cunningham 15-282 receiving, 3 TDs. Dylan Holloway 61 total tackles. Harlem Miller 58 total tackles, 10.0 sacks. Keveon Ruiz 3 ints. Goessel: Grant Bryant 26-49-2 passing, 389 yards, 9 TDs; 72-336 rushing, 4 TDs; 38 total tackles, 2 ints. Jake Wiens 3-3-0 passing, 105 yards, 2 TDs; 62-720 rushing, 12 TDs; 28 total tackles, 4 TDs. Kacen Smith 41-307 rushing, 6 TDs; 26 total tackles, 2 TDs; 8-238 kickoff returns, 2 TDs. Caiden Duerksen 12-186 receiving, 3 TDs; 56 total tackles, 2 ints. Skyler Wuest 11-266 receiving, 7 TDs; 43 total tackles.

What to know: A Goessel win locks up the district title for the Bluebirds and the top seed in the district. If Medicine Lodge wins and Attica-Argonia downs Fairfield, there will be a three-way tie for the district title and the point differential tie-breaker will be applied. If Medicine Lodge wins and Attica-Argonia falls to Fairfield, Medicine Lodge wins the district title. The top seed of the district hosts the four seed of District 6, either Pratt Skyline or Kiowa County. Goessel downed Pretty Prairie 68-22 last week. Medicine Lodge lost to Attica-Argonia 44-14 last week.

Pretty Prairie (3-4) at Moundridge (2-5)

Who to watch — Pretty Prairie: . Moundridge: Henry Hecox 56-104-6 passing, 724 yards, 14 TDs; 37-69 rushing, 5 TDs. Kase Ptacek 171-940 rushing, 10 TDs; 44 total tackles, 1 int. Joaquin Huff 32-134 rushing, 3 TDs; 52 total tackles; 9-35.2 punting avg. Logan Churchill 21-269 receiving, 6 TDs; 32 total tackles. Landon Kaufman 25 total tackles, 2 ints. Brayden Conquest 51 total tackles.

What to know: This one is simple. The winner is in as the four seed, traveling to the top seed of District 6, which is currently La Crosse. The loser is out of the playoffs and plays a week 9 wild card game. Moundridge stayed alive with a 49-0 win over Fairfield. Pretty Prairie lost to Goessel 68-22.

Who to watch — Norwich: Tray Schroeder 48-83-5 passing, 603 yards, 9 TDs; 75-451 rushing, 6 TDs. Jace Gosch 65-501 rushing, 5 TDs; 19-217 receiving, 4 TDs. Chance Hilger 15-164 receiving, 4 TDs. Peabody-Burns: Philip Young 23-49-1 passing, 472 yards, 5 TDs; 60-172 rushing, 3 TDs; 40 total tackles. Noal Reynolds 82-866 rushing, 14 TDs; 6-179 receiving, 2 TDs; 37 total tackles. Thomas Smith 98-578 rushing, 10 TDs; 4-138 receiving, 2 TDs. Colton Gossen 6-113 receiving, 1 TD; 53 total tackles. Kael Hutchinson 3 sacks.

What to know: Both teams have playoff spots locked up. A Norwich win and South Barber loss to South Haven would give Norwich the second seed. Peabody-Burns would get the third seed with a win and have a chance at the two seed if South Barber loses. The loser gets the fourth seed and will travel to the top seed in District 5, which will be Victoria. Peabody-Burns locked up a playoff spot with a 64-34 win at South Haven. Norwich was supposed to play Stafford, but that game was canceled. The KSHSAA has not ruled on a forfeit in that game.

3 p.m.

Who to watch — Golden Plains: Roberto Loya 26-48-1 passing, 304 yards, 6 TDs; 125-874 rushing, 12 TDs; 58 total tackles. Ethan Shea 42-327 rushing, 4 TDs; 55 total tackles. Jovanny Infante 8-162, 3 TDs; 35 total tackles.

What to know: Both teams were out of the playoff race weeks ago. Burrton did win its first game of the season last week, stopping Rolla 94-84. Golden Plains fell to Moscow 26-13.