Sports briefs

Bethel men stop Ottawa

OTTAWA — The Bethel College men’s soccer team downed Ottawa 4-2 Saturday in KCAC play in Ottawa.

Down 1-0 at the half, Bethel scored four goals in the second half to improve to 7-6, 4-4 in KCAC play.

Juan Nicoletti and Lucas Pardo each scored a goal with an assist for the Threshers. Cristobal Goldberg and Tomas Espinoza each added a goal for Bethel. Muhammed Jammeh also had an assist.

Bethel outshot Ottawa 30-9, 12-6 on target. Sean Holness had four saves for Bethel. Gage Powers had seven saves for Ottawa.

Ottawa falls to 5-7-2, 4-4 in KCAC play.

Bethel women fall in overtime

OTTAWA — The Bethel College women’s soccer team fell to Ottawa 2-1 in overtime Saturday in Ottawa.

Claire Hedlund scored for Bethel in the fifth minute. Ottawa tied the game in the 67th minute on a goal by Stormi Garcia with an assist from Ashby Owen. Reighna Werner scored the game winner in the 104th minute.

Bethel was outshot 15-10, 7-4 on goal. Willow Good had three saves for Ottawa. Mariah Vallejo had five saves for Bethel.

Ottawa is 4-6-2, 2-3-1 in KCAC play. Bethel is 6-6-2, 2-3-2 in KCAC play.

BC volleyball team falls

LINDSBORG — The Bethel College volleyball team fell to Bethany in five sets Saturday.

Bethel fell 25-22, 22-25, 25-20, 23-25, 15-11.

Madison Scott led Bethany with 17 kills, followed by Jordan Valentine with 14 and Justice Brackney with 10. Brackney had 8.0 blocks, McKenzie Scott set 48 assists. Cameron Boyd had 20 digs, followed by Scott with 14.

Mia Loganbill led the Bethel attack with 17 kills, followed by Bailee Alexander with 14 and Madelyn Baker with 12. Meghan Brockmeier served four aces. Jordan Boone had 5.0 blocks. Mia Roman set 26 assists, while Kaitlyn Shima set 23. Katey Wilhelm had 25 digs, followed by Jensen Roth with 12.

Bethany is 8-13, 4-3 in KCAC play. Bethel is 6-13, 1-6 in KCAC play.

Hesston splits with Lyons

LYONS — The Hesston High School volleyball team split a pair of matches with Lyons in non-league play.

Lyons won the first match 26-24, 25-15; and Hesston won the second match 25-14, 25-18.

Hesston is 21-15 and plays Saturday at the Class 3A sub-state in Halstead.

Saturday, Hesston took third at the Clearwater Invitational.

In pool play, Hesston downed South Haven 25-14, 25-12; lost to Clearwater 25-18, 23-25, 25-21; and beat Conway Springs 25-13, 25-12.

In the semifinals, Hesston fell to Wichita Trinity Academy 25-15, 25-19. In the third-place match, Hesston downed Rose Hill 25-20, 20-25, 25-22.

Junior varsity — Hesston def. Lyons 25-18, 25-15

C-Team — Hesston Team 3 def. Lyons 25-19, 25-23

Moundridge drops two

INMAN — The Moundridge High School volleyball team lost a pair of dual meets Tuesday at Inman.

Moundridge lost the first match 25-27, 25-17, 25-21; and the second match 20-25, 25-22, 25-15.

Sedgwick sweeps Ell-Saline

SEDGWICK — The Sedgwick Cardinal volleyball team won a pair of matches over Ell-Saline.

Sedgwick won 25-16, 25-15; and 25-23, 25-23.

Halstead 1-2 at Hillsboro

HILLSBORO — The Halstead High School volleyball team finished 1-2 Saturday at the Hillsboro Invitational.

Halstead fell to Augusta 25-11, 21-25, 25-16; Hillsboro 25-13, 25-7; and beat Haven 25-19, 25-16.