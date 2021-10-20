Newton spikers sweep season finale

HAYSVILLE — The Newton High School volleyball team closed out the regular season with a pair wins Tuesday at Campus.

Newton got by Campus 25-23, 25-22 in Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I play; and downed Andover 25-14, 25-20 in non-league play.

Newton ends the regular season 17-17, 5-7 in AV-CTL I play.

“We played pretty good,” Newton coach Jamie Dibbens said. “(Against Andover,) they only had a couple of times where someone served more than one point. That’s so important. It’s a really great team and we did not let them get any momentum. (Against Campus,) we didn’t play with a lot of energy. Tonight will give us a lot of confidence. One thing we’ve struggled with this season was beating a really good team. We played with a lot of good teams, but getting that win will give us a lot of confidence.”

Our for the first match, but giving the Railers a spark against Andover was junior Tegan Livesay.

“I had missed practice Thursday and Friday to go to a softball tournament in Texas,” Livesay said. “I had sit out the first match. Me and Elena (Vanderweg) were really on with the same page. The last point of the first set was rally funny, because it just hung in the air. Everybody was just laughing at each other. … Everybody was super hyped after this one. It was a lot of fun.”

Newton jumped out 6-1 in the first set against Campus, but allowed the Colts to get within a point several times. Up 21-19, Newton traded points to win the first set.

The Railers led 4-0 in the second set, but again Campus got back into it. Newton led 24-17, but Campus held off five match points before an Ani Koontz spike ended the comeback.

Gracie Rains had 13 kills and a downed block to lead the Railer attack. Emma Rains had six kills and a downed block. Elena Vanderweg served two aces.

For Campus, Taryn Kondo had 11 kills. Reece Likes had two kills and two downed blocks.

Up 10-9 in the first set against Andover, Newton made a 5-1 run and held on from there. Newton built a 20-13 lead in the second set. Andover took a time out and made a 4-0 run, forcing the first Railer time out of the match. Andover got within one, 21-20, before the Railers finished on a 4-0 run.

Against Andover, Gracie Rains had 10 kills, followed by Livesay with four. Gracie Rains and Abby Koontz each served a pair of aces. Abby Koontz had nine digs, followed by Olivia Antonowich with eight. Vanderweg set 16 assists.

Newton opens Class 5A sub-state play at about 3 p.m. Saturday at Topeka West against 24-12 Bishop Carroll. The winner faces either 27-9 Topeka West or 13-20 Valley Center in the finals.

Newton lost to Carroll in three sets last season in the state quarterfinals.

“I feel like we have a great chance,” Dibbens said. “Our players feel like they have a great chance. We need to play with a chip on our shoulder. We don’t always go into post-season as the underdog. We get to this weekend. We need to remain focused and not get rattled. Carroll will get a point here or there. We just can’t get stunned.”

Campus triangular

Newton def. Campus 25-23, 25-22

Newton def. Andover 25-14, 25-20