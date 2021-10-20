Newton golfer claims medal at state

HUTCHINSON — Newton High School junior golfer Lindsey Warsnak finished in a tie for 17th Tuesday at the Class 5A state championships at the Course at Carey Park.

Warsnak shaved 10 strokes off her opening-round score Monday to finished with a 95-85—180.

“Today was a lot better than yesterday,” Warsnak said. “Today, I shot an 85. Yesterday, I shot a 95. I’m happy. My goal this year was to make the second day. When I got to the second say, I thought I’s go for a medal.”

Warsnak played at state as a freshman. She missed out on state as a sophomore.

“I missed it by a few strokes,” she said. “Last year was pretty rough. It was easier to make it this year because there were more teams (that qualified). Last year, because of COVID, it was a smaller tournament. During regionals, I felt like I had a lot less pressure on me, which made me play better.”

Warsnak said her improvement from day one was because of her putting.

“I was making a lot more of my short putts,” she said. “I made a lot more today. I was hitting more greens in regulation.”

Warsnak said she’ll play some leagues in the summer.

Junior Cadence Altum finished with a 96-104—200 to tie for 27th, 20 strokes and seven places out of medal contention.

“The wind didn’t help. Other than that it wasn’t exactly what I expected,” Altum said. “It wasn’t terrible. It was my first time at state. It was nice (making the cut).”

Altum had some solid putts, including a 40-footer sank on the 18th hole. She started the day on 10, so it was midway in the round.

“Putting was a lot better today than yesterday,” Altum said. “That’s for sure.”

Altum said her off-season plans include playing with her parents.

“I’ll work on my driver a little more,” she said. “I’ll also work on chipping and putting.”

The day got off to a confusing start. Altum and Warsnak were scheduled to play in the same three-player grouping. but tournament officials decided — just before play was to start, to separate the two Newton players.

“The pairings came out yesterday, and at 10 o’clock — just before we were supposed to go out – they decided to separate them,” Newton coach Joanie Pauls said. Then when we came out, they had the wrong scorecards. It was a little chaotic, but they both did well handling it.”

Kinslea Jones, a freshman from Maize, was top medalist with a 76-72—148, three strokes better than Katherine Tilma of Kapaun-Mt. Carmel. Freshman Meg Tilma of Kapaun was third at 154.

Kapaun-Mt. Carmel won the team title at 330-306—636, Hays was second at 363-362—725. Mill Valley was third at 367-369—736.

Newton finished 12th in the team standings at 419.

Newton golfers who didn’t make the cut included Jaye Skinner at 106, Ember Sutter at 122, Madeline Duncan at 129 and Bailey Rhodes at 143.

“We finished third at regionals,” Pauls said. “We had the girls shoot a very solid round at Hays. We were kind of new going into this. I was really proud of them. Without them playing their best last week, we wouldn’t have been here.”

Newton looks to return four of its six varsity players.

“This was one of our smallest teams, but it was very hard working,” Pauls said.

Class 5A State Golf

Monday and Tuesday

Carey Park GC

Hutchinson

Par 71, 5,733 yards

Team scores — Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 330-306—636, Hays 363-362 —725, Mill Valley 367-369—736, Blue Valley Southwest 369-369—738, Maize 373-384—747, St. Thomas Aquinas 374-384—758. Missed team cut: Bishop Carroll 381, Emporia 401, Topeka Seaman 402, St. James Academy 408, Salina South 416, Newton 419. Leavenworth, Gardner-Edgerton, Maize South, Andover, Andover Central, Shawnee Heights, DeSoto, Arkansas City, Spring Hill, Kansas City Piper, Valley Center, Great Bend, Goddard no team score.

Medalists — 1. Kinslea Jones Mai. 76-72—148, 2. KATHERINE TILMA KMC 80-71—151, 3. MEG TILMA KMC 82-72—154, 4. Libby Green MV 76-83—159, t5. Lois Deeter Sea. 81-80—161, t5. Avary Eckert Emp. 78-83—161, t7. ALEXA GARRETT KMC 85-77—162, t7. Elizabeth Grant SJA 83-79—162, t9. KATIE DINKEL Hys. 84-81—165, t9. Keira Ronsick BC 82-83—165, 11. ELEANORA NAVARRO KMC 83-86—169, 12. Hillary Currier 86-84—170, t13. Olivia Eckert Emp. 88-85—173, t13, Charley Strahm MV 88-85—173, 15. Olivia White STA 89-88—177, 16. Zoe Norton SS 86-92—178, t17. Katherine Adkins STA 92-88—180, t17. Haylee Johnson 89-91—180, t17. TALEIA McCRAE Hys. 89-91—180, t17. Carsen Tinkler 89-91—180, t17 Lindsey Warsnak New. 95-85—180.

Remainder of second-day field — Isabella Hermocillo-Jones BC 92-90—182, Chloe Bartlett Mai. 93-92—185, Jaden Kordonowy MS 94-92—186, Kayla Jensen GE 94-94—188, ABIGAIL NORRIS Hys. 95-93—188, Lilly Ellwanger STA 96-95—191, Chloe Herring Leav. 94-99—193, EVYN COX Hys. 97-97—194, CLAIRE HUMPHREY Hys. 95-99—194, Katelyn Williams SJA 98-96—194, Kahryn Yockey MV 99-96—195, MADELYN ENGEL KMC 99-97—196, SOPHIA GIMINO KMC 94-103—197, Olivia Morgan Shaw.Hts. 100-97—197, Hope Hilton And. 96-102—198, Cadence Altum New. 96-104—200, Alexandra Habbart GE 100-100—200, Charlotte Kerbs Mai. 91-109—200, Ella Kerschen BC 99-103—202, Brittany Harshaw And.Cnt. 100-104—204, Marisa Williams DeS. 100-104—204, JAYCEE OAKLEY Hys. 96-109—205, MacKenzie Tecco 105-103—208, Reagan Swartz MV 104-105—209, Abigail Cavazos Mai. 113-101—214, Hailey Selock STA 97-118—215, Madeline Burger MV 109-111—220, Sienna Burdine 108-115—223, Sydney Chappell MV 120-105—225, Ella Hoffman STA 116-113—229, Audrey Seck STA 116-115—231, Kira Packer Mai. 119-117—236, Emma Hays Mai. 122-121—243.

Missed the cut — Breanna Ruyle Ark.Cty. 102, Aspen Burgardt Sea. 103, Ella Fessler Emp. 103, Iommi Paulsen Spr.Hl. 103, Jaye Skinner New. 106, Madison Durr SS 107, Madyson Hardesty Sea. 107, Kendall Vest KCP 107, Caitlyn Widener MS 107, Saylor Fornshell BC 108, Lauryn Williams VC 108, Claire Green SJA 110, Allyson Kaiser GB 110, Danee Phillips SS 110, Avery Samuelson Sea. 111, Jaycee Zimmerman Sea. 111, Gabriella Navarro BC 112, Kate Stuckey BC 112, Tatum Vallejo KCP 112, Emily Bergmann SS 113, Caitlin Kirwan KCP 113, Payton Phillips SS 113, Kameron Burnam SH 115, Kalista Rugh Gdd. 116, Aviana Weist SJA 117, Isabel Fulkerson SS 118, Ember Suter New. 122, Riley Adams Sea. 123, Ashlyn Rhodes KCP 123, Anna Leonard SJA 124, Ava Reyes SJA 125, Madeline Duncan New. 129, Lacey Rust Emp. 132, Bailey Rhodes New. 143.