Area prep football standings

The Kansan

Ark Valley-

Chisholm Trail League

Division I

;Division;Overall

;W;L;W:L

Derby;5;0;6;0

Maize;4;1;5;2

Maize South;4;1;5;2

Hutchinson;3;2;4;3

Newton;1;4;2;5

S.South;1;4;1;6

Campus;0;5;0;7

Division II

;Division;Overall

;W;L;W:L

And.Central;4;1;6;1

Andover;4;1;5;2

S.Central;4;2;5;2

G.Eisenhower;3;2;4;3

Ark.City;2;3;3;4

Valley Ctr.;1;4;2;5

Goddard;0;5;0;7

Division III

;Division;Overall

;W;L;W:L

x-Buhler;4;0;6;1

McPherson;3;1;5;2

Circle;3;1;5;2

Augusta;2;2;5;2

El Dorado;0;4;3;4

Winfield;0;4;2;5

x-clinched league title

Division IV

;Division;Overall

;W;L;W:L

W.Collegiate;4;0;7;0

Andale;4;0;7;0

Mulvane;2;2;5;2

Wellington;1;2;2;4

Rose Hill;1;4;2;5

Clearwater;0;4;3;4

Central Kansas League

;League;Overall

;W;L;W:L

Pratt;3;0;5;1

x-Smoky Valley;3;0;4;3

Hillsboro;4;1;6;1

Hoisington;2;1;6;1

Larned;3;2;3;4

Lyons;1;3;2;4

Halstead;1;3;1;6

Hesston;2;2;3;4

Haven;1;4;2;5

Nickerson;0;4;0;7

x-clinched tie for league title

Heart of America

11-man

;League;Overall

;W;L;W:L

x-Sedgwick;3;0;7;0

x-Inman;3;0;7;0

H.Trinity;2;1;4;3

Marion;2;1;4;3

Remington;0;2;3;3

Ell-Saline;0;3;2;5

Sterling;0;3;0;7

x-clinched tie for league title.

Heart of America

8-man

;League;Overall

;W;L;W:L

Bennington;1;0;5;2

Moundridge;0;1;2;5

Wheat State League

8-man

;League;Overall

;W;L;W:L

x-Little River;4;0;7;0

Canton-Galva;4;1;6;1

Wakefield;1;1;1;5

Solomon;3;1;5;2

Goessel;1;2;5;2

Herington;1;4;1;6

Rural Vista;1;1;1;3

Peabody-Burns;0;1;4;3

y-Centre;0;2;0;3

x-clinched tie for league title.

y-against 8-man teams only.

Heart of the Plains

6-man

;League;Overall

;W;L;W:L

Cunningham;1;0;6;0

Burrton;0;1;1;6

KSHSAA Districts

Class 5A West

;W;L;TB

Kapaun-Mt. Carmel;6;1;9.43

Hays;6;1;9.00

Bishop Carroll;6;1;8.57

Andover;5;2;7.29

Maize South;5;2;6.86

Maize;5;2;6.71

Wichita Northwest;5;2;6.00

Salina Central;5;2;5.71

Wichita Heights;5;2;4.43

G.Eisenhower;4;3;2.57

Hutchinson;4;3;2.57

Liberal;3;4;-3.57

Valley Center;2;5;-4.14

Newton;2;5;-5.14

Salina South;2;5;-8.14

Goddard;0;7;-11.86

Class 3A, District 7

(top 4 to playoffs)

;District;Overall

;W;L;TB;W;L

x-Andale;4;0;21.00;7;0

x-W.Collegiate;4;0;18.25;7;0

x-Hesston;2;2;2.75;3;4

x-Clearwater;2;2;-2.50;3;4

Halstead;0;4;-18.50;1;6

W.Trinity Acad.;0;4;-21.00;1;6

x-cliched playoff spot

Class 1A, District 4

;District;Overall

;W;L;TB;W;L

Sedgwick;5;0;21.00;7;0

Conway Springs;5;0;19.20;6;1

Remington;3;2;6.0;3;3

Elkhart;3;2;-5.00;4;3

Stanton Co.;1;4;-8.40;2;4

Sublette;1;5;-14.20;1;6

W.Independent;0;5;-18.20;1;6

8-Man I, District 5

(top 4 to playoffs)

;District;Overall

;W;L;TB;W;L

x-Goessel;4;0;16.33;5;2

x-Attica-Argonia;3;1;13.75;6;1

x-Medicine Lodge;3;1;6.25;6;1

Moundridge;1;3;-6.00;2;5

Pretty Prairie;1;3;-10.50;3;4

Fairfield;0;4;-21.00;1;6

x-cliched playoff spot

8-Man II, District 6

(top 4 to playoffs)

;District;Overall

;W;L;TB;W;L

x-Caldwell;5;1;12.33;6;1

x-South Barber;4;1;14.60;6;1

x-Norwich;3;1;8.25;4;2

x-Peabody-Burns;3;2;3.60;4;3

Stafford;1;3;-9.75;3;3

H.Cent.Chr.;1;4;-10.80;1;6

South Haven;0;5;-21.00;0;7

x-clinched playoff spot

6-Man

(Non-KSHSAA, top four in each division advance)

;Division;Overall

;W;L;W;L

South

x-Cunningham;6;0;8;0

x-Ashland;5;1;7;1

x-Moscow;4;2;5;5

x-Pawnee Heights;3;3;4;4

Fowler;2;4;3;4

Rolla;0;6;0;7

Burrton;1;5;1;6

z-Centre;x;x;1:1

North

x-Natoma;6;0;7;0

x-Northern Valley;5;1;7;1

x-Weskan;4;2;5;3

x-Cheylin;3;3;3;5

Greeley Co.;2;4;2;5

Golden Plains;1;5;1;6

Deerfield;0;6;0;7

x-clinched playoff spot.

z-against 6-man teams only