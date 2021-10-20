Area prep football standings
Ark Valley-
Chisholm Trail League
Division I
;Division;Overall
;W;L;W:L
Derby;5;0;6;0
Maize;4;1;5;2
Maize South;4;1;5;2
Hutchinson;3;2;4;3
Newton;1;4;2;5
S.South;1;4;1;6
Campus;0;5;0;7
Division II
;Division;Overall
;W;L;W:L
And.Central;4;1;6;1
Andover;4;1;5;2
S.Central;4;2;5;2
G.Eisenhower;3;2;4;3
Ark.City;2;3;3;4
Valley Ctr.;1;4;2;5
Goddard;0;5;0;7
Division III
;Division;Overall
;W;L;W:L
x-Buhler;4;0;6;1
McPherson;3;1;5;2
Circle;3;1;5;2
Augusta;2;2;5;2
El Dorado;0;4;3;4
Winfield;0;4;2;5
x-clinched league title
Division IV
;Division;Overall
;W;L;W:L
W.Collegiate;4;0;7;0
Andale;4;0;7;0
Mulvane;2;2;5;2
Wellington;1;2;2;4
Rose Hill;1;4;2;5
Clearwater;0;4;3;4
Central Kansas League
;League;Overall
;W;L;W:L
Pratt;3;0;5;1
x-Smoky Valley;3;0;4;3
Hillsboro;4;1;6;1
Hoisington;2;1;6;1
Larned;3;2;3;4
Lyons;1;3;2;4
Halstead;1;3;1;6
Hesston;2;2;3;4
Haven;1;4;2;5
Nickerson;0;4;0;7
x-clinched tie for league title
Heart of America
11-man
;League;Overall
;W;L;W:L
x-Sedgwick;3;0;7;0
x-Inman;3;0;7;0
H.Trinity;2;1;4;3
Marion;2;1;4;3
Remington;0;2;3;3
Ell-Saline;0;3;2;5
Sterling;0;3;0;7
x-clinched tie for league title.
Heart of America
8-man
;League;Overall
;W;L;W:L
Bennington;1;0;5;2
Moundridge;0;1;2;5
Wheat State League
8-man
;League;Overall
;W;L;W:L
x-Little River;4;0;7;0
Canton-Galva;4;1;6;1
Wakefield;1;1;1;5
Solomon;3;1;5;2
Goessel;1;2;5;2
Herington;1;4;1;6
Rural Vista;1;1;1;3
Peabody-Burns;0;1;4;3
y-Centre;0;2;0;3
x-clinched tie for league title.
y-against 8-man teams only.
Heart of the Plains
6-man
;League;Overall
;W;L;W:L
Cunningham;1;0;6;0
Burrton;0;1;1;6
KSHSAA Districts
Class 5A West
;W;L;TB
Kapaun-Mt. Carmel;6;1;9.43
Hays;6;1;9.00
Bishop Carroll;6;1;8.57
Andover;5;2;7.29
Maize South;5;2;6.86
Maize;5;2;6.71
Wichita Northwest;5;2;6.00
Salina Central;5;2;5.71
Wichita Heights;5;2;4.43
G.Eisenhower;4;3;2.57
Hutchinson;4;3;2.57
Liberal;3;4;-3.57
Valley Center;2;5;-4.14
Newton;2;5;-5.14
Salina South;2;5;-8.14
Goddard;0;7;-11.86
Class 3A, District 7
(top 4 to playoffs)
;District;Overall
;W;L;TB;W;L
x-Andale;4;0;21.00;7;0
x-W.Collegiate;4;0;18.25;7;0
x-Hesston;2;2;2.75;3;4
x-Clearwater;2;2;-2.50;3;4
Halstead;0;4;-18.50;1;6
W.Trinity Acad.;0;4;-21.00;1;6
x-cliched playoff spot
Class 1A, District 4
;District;Overall
;W;L;TB;W;L
Sedgwick;5;0;21.00;7;0
Conway Springs;5;0;19.20;6;1
Remington;3;2;6.0;3;3
Elkhart;3;2;-5.00;4;3
Stanton Co.;1;4;-8.40;2;4
Sublette;1;5;-14.20;1;6
W.Independent;0;5;-18.20;1;6
8-Man I, District 5
(top 4 to playoffs)
;District;Overall
;W;L;TB;W;L
x-Goessel;4;0;16.33;5;2
x-Attica-Argonia;3;1;13.75;6;1
x-Medicine Lodge;3;1;6.25;6;1
Moundridge;1;3;-6.00;2;5
Pretty Prairie;1;3;-10.50;3;4
Fairfield;0;4;-21.00;1;6
x-cliched playoff spot
8-Man II, District 6
(top 4 to playoffs)
;District;Overall
;W;L;TB;W;L
x-Caldwell;5;1;12.33;6;1
x-South Barber;4;1;14.60;6;1
x-Norwich;3;1;8.25;4;2
x-Peabody-Burns;3;2;3.60;4;3
Stafford;1;3;-9.75;3;3
H.Cent.Chr.;1;4;-10.80;1;6
South Haven;0;5;-21.00;0;7
x-clinched playoff spot
6-Man
(Non-KSHSAA, top four in each division advance)
;Division;Overall
;W;L;W;L
South
x-Cunningham;6;0;8;0
x-Ashland;5;1;7;1
x-Moscow;4;2;5;5
x-Pawnee Heights;3;3;4;4
Fowler;2;4;3;4
Rolla;0;6;0;7
Burrton;1;5;1;6
z-Centre;x;x;1:1
North
x-Natoma;6;0;7;0
x-Northern Valley;5;1;7;1
x-Weskan;4;2;5;3
x-Cheylin;3;3;3;5
Greeley Co.;2;4;2;5
Golden Plains;1;5;1;6
Deerfield;0;6;0;7
x-clinched playoff spot.
z-against 6-man teams only