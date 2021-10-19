State tennis roundup

Hesston claims two medals

MAIZE — The Hesston High School girls’ tennis team claimed a pair of medals Friday and Saturday at Maize South.

In singles play, Gracie Dawes finished eighth. She opened with a 6-3, 6-4 loss to Kyla Metro of Central Plains. Dawes then beat Olivia Favero of Maranatha Christian Academy 9-6, Grace Schroller of Marysville 9-1 and Shae Kramer of Marysville 9-2. She lost to Caroline Brungardt of Trego Community 9-7 in the consolation semifinals. In the seventh-place match, Dawes fell to Metro 9-1.

In doubles play, the team of Cassandra Albin and Kori Kramer finished ninth. They beat Tatem Teitjens-Peters and Ashlyn Knight of Beloit 6-7 (7-2), 6-3, 11-9 (tie breaker), but lost in the quarterfinals to Isabela Guiterrez-Myers and Sadie Hermosillo of Scott Community 6-3, 7-5. They beat Kyra Nolan and Kalli Knobbe of Greely County 9-1, Madison Kemnitz and Marion Gibson of Wichita Collegiate 9-7 and lost to Riley Alhstedt and Magdalena Rauchholz of Smoky Valley 9-5. In the consolation semifinals, they beat Teitjens-Peters and Knight 9-0. In the ninth-place match, they beat Madison Westergard and Rhiley Stoppel of Scott Community 9-5.

Emily Friesen and Amala John lost to Kate Rowland and Karissa Wilson of Sterling 6-2, 6-4; and Tessa Fry and Mallory Reif of HHS 9-3.

Wichita Collegiate won the team title with 44 points. Smoky Valley was second at 18. Wichita Independent was third at 16, winning the tie breaker over Conway Springs. Hesston was seventh with 13 points.

Newton player finishes 1-2

EMPORIA — Newton High School tennis player Madelynn Hamm finished 1-2 Friday and Saturday at the Class 5A state championships in Emporia.

Hamm opened with a 6-4, 6-0 loss to Sarah Sinclair of Andover. In the first consolation round, Hamm downed Brianna Coup of Mill Valley 9-5. In the second consolation round, Hamm fell to Katelyn Rupe of Salina Central 9-5.

Hamm ends the season 18-13.

Newton tied for 17th in the team standings with one point. Andover won the team title with 46 points. Salina Central was second at 27. Kapaun-Mt. Carmel was third at 24.