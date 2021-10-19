Hershberger hat trick leads Railer soccer team

The Newton High School boys’ soccer team is on a roll after a 3-0 win over Maize Monday night in an Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I make-up game at Fischer Field.

The win was Newton’s third straight and fifth of the last six.

Newton has outscored opponents 14-0 in the last three games.

Collin Hershberger scored all three goals for the Railers, his second straight hat trick.

“I was just feeling confident,” Hershberger said. “I just found the back of the net recently. We have to come out and play our game against Derby. We’ll be playing on grass, which will be different.”

Hershberger’s first goal was a breakaway late in the first half. In the second half, he scored on a direct kick just outside the penalty area and finished his scoring with another breakaway.

“We got to turnaround really quick and play Derby, which is a really solid squad,” Newton coach Scott Jantzi said. “They’ve only given up five goals all season. We have to be able to figure out how we can defend them and finish up top. The guys are playing well. We just need to figure out how to play those top teams.”

Newton held a 9-2 advantage in shots. Abram Wall had two saves for the shutout in goal. Grant Wessley had six saves for Maize.

Maize falls to 3-9-2, 1-2-1 in league play.

Newton is 7-6-1, 3-1 in league play. Newton plays Tuesday at Derby and ends the regular season at home Thursday against Salina South.

A Derby win over Newton clinches a share of the league title for the Panthers. Newton can claim the league title with a win in its remaining games and a Maize South loss to Maize.

Newton;1;2;—;3

Maize;0;0;—;0

1. N Collin Hershberger (unassisted) 37:55

2. N Hershberger (unassisted) 48:37

3. N Hershberger (unassisted) 52:39

Total shots — Mai. 1-1—2, New. 1-8—9. Shots on goal — Mai. 1-1—2, New. 1-8—9. Saves — Mai.: Grant Wessley (L, 89:58, 2 ga) 0-6—6; Parker Peterman (:02, 1 ga) x-0—0. New.: Abram Wall (W) 1-1—2. Corner kicks — Mai. 1, New. 2. Fouls — n/a. Offside — n/a. Cautions — Mai.: Wessley 48:35.