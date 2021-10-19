Two Newton golfers make cut at state

HUTCHINSON — The Newton High School girls’ golf team had two players make the cut after the first day of play at the Class 5A state championships at the Carey Park Golf Course in Hutchinson.

The top six teams qualified to compete in the second day, along with the top 18 individuals not on the top six teams.

Kapaun-Mt. Carmel is the current team leader at 330, followed by Hays at 363 and Mill Valley at 267. Newton finished 12th at 419, missing the cut by six places and 45 strokes.

Libby Green of Mill Valley and Kinslea Jones of Maize are tied for first at 76. Avary Eckert of Emporia is third at 78.

Newton was led by juniors Lindsey Warsnak and Cadence Altum, who both made the cut for the second day. Warsnak is tied for 28th at 95. Altum is a stroke back at 96.

Other Newton golfers include Jaye Skinner at 106, Ember Sutter at 122, Madeline Duncan at 129 and Bailey Rhodes at 143.

The final round begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Class 5A State Golf

Carey Park

Hutchinson

Par 71

Team scores (top six advance to second day) — Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 330, Hays 363, Mill Valley 367, Blue Valley Southwest 369, Maize 373, St. Thomas Aquinas 374, Bishop Carroll 381, Emporia 401, Topeka Seaman 402, St. James Academy 408, Salina South 416, Newton 419. Leavenworth, Gardner-Edgerton, Maize South, Andover, Andover Central, Shawnee Heights, DeSoto, Arkansas City, Spring Hill, Kansas City Piper, Valley Center, Great Bend, Goddard no team score.

Individuals (q-individual qualifier for second day) — Libby Green MV 76, Kinslea Jones Mai. 76, Avary Eckert Emp. 78-q, KATHERINE TILMA KMC 80, Lois Deeter TS 81-q, Keira Ronsick BC 82-q, MEG TILMA KMC 82, Elizabeth Grant SJA 83-q, ELEANORA NAVARRO KMC 83, KATIE DINKEL Hys. 84, ALEXA GARRETT KMC 85, Hillary Currier BVSW 86, Zoe Norton SS 86-q, Olivia Eckert Emp. 88-q, Charley Strahm MV 88, Haylee Johnson BVSW 89, TALEIA McCRAE Hys. 89, Carsen Tinkler BVSW 89, Olivia White STA 89, Charlotte Kerbs Mai. 91, Katherine Adkins STA 92, Isabella Hermocillo-Jones BC 92-q, Chloe Bartlett Mai. 93, SOPHIA GIMINO KMC 94, Chloe Herring Leav. 94-q, Kayla Jensen GE 94-q, Jaden Kordonowy MS 94-q, CLAIRE HUMPHREY Hys. 95, ABIGAIL NORRIS Hys. 95, Lindsey Warsnak New. 95-q, Cadence Altum New. 96-q, Lilly Ellwanger STA 96, Hope Hilton And. 96-q, JAYCEE OAKLEY Hys. 96, EVYN COX Hys. 97, Hailey Selock STA 97, Katelyn Williams SJA 98-q, MADELYN ENGEL KMC 99, Ella Kerschen BC 99-q, Kahryn Yockey MV 99, Alexandra Habbart GE 100-q, Brittany Harshaw And.Ct. 100-q, Olivia Morgan SH 100-q, Marisa Williams DeS. 100-q, Breanna Ruyle Ark.Ct, 102, Aspen Burgardt TS 103, Ella Fessler Emp. 103, Iommi Paulsen SH 103, Reagan Swartz MV 104, MacKenzie Tecco BVSW 105, Jaye Skinner New. 106, Madison Durr SS 107, Madyson Hardesty TS 107, Kendall Vest KCP 107, Caitlyn Widener MS 107, Sienna Burdine BVSW 108, Saylor Fornshell BC 108, Lauryn Williams VC 108, Madeline Burger MV 109, Claire Green SJA 110, Allyson Kaiser GB 110, Danee Phillips SS 110, Avery Samuelson TS 111, Jaycee Zimmerman TS 111, Gabriella Navarro BC 112, Kate Stuckey BC 112, Tatum Vallejo KCP 112, Emily Bergmann SS 113, Abigail Cavazos Mai. 113, Caitlin Kirwan KCP 113, Payton Phillips SS 113, Kameron Burnam SH 115, Ella Hoffman STA 116, Kalista Rugh Gdd. 116, Audrey Seck STA 116, Aviana Weist SJA 117, Isabel Fulkerson SS 118, Kira Packer Mai. 119, Sydney Chappell MV 120, Emma Hays Mai. 122, Ember Suter New. 122, Riley Adams TS 123, Ashlyn Rhodes KCP 123, Anna Leonard SJA 124, Ava Reyes SJA 125, Madeline Duncan New. 129, Lacey Rust Emp. 132, Bailey Rhodes New. 143.