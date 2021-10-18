Railer runners fifth, sixth at league meet

The Newton High School cross country teams hosted the Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I and II Championships Saturday at Centennial Park.

The Railer boys were fifth and the girls were sixth.

The Newton boys were led by Kaden Anderson, who finished 11th in 17:46.8 to earn second-team all-league honors.

Alexander Barnett finished 17th in 17:59.9, missing all-league honors by three places.

Simon Secor was 22nd in 18:12.7, Lucas Kaufman was 26th in 18:38.6, Nick Treaster was 31st in 19:18.6, Caleb Koontz was 34th in 19:36.9 and Drew Dillon was 39th in 20:34.9.

For the Railer girls, Isabel Sandoval was 21st in 22:24.2, Aspen Schmidt was 26th in 22:55.3, Angelica Madrigal was 32nd in 24:09.9, Emily Torres was 33rd in 24:12.9 and Elia Bergquist was 34th in 24:17.2.

Newton competes in the Class 5A regional meet Saturday at the Lake Barton Golf Club in Great Bend. The girls’ race is 10 a.m., followed by the boys at 10:40 a.m. The top three teams and top runners not on the top three teams advance to state the following week at the 4 Mile Creek Resort in Augusta.

In the Division I girls’ standings, Derby edged Maize South for the title 47-49. Maize was third at 75. Newton was sixth at 146.

Britton Kelly of Maize South won the race at 19:40.8, the top overall girls’ time.

“It was a little slower than I thought it would be, but considering I ran by myself, it was pretty good,” Kelly said. “The weather was beautiful and there really wasn’t a lot of wind, so that was pretty good. This is the second race I won, the last on was two weeks ago at the Newton Invitational.”

Kelly was at 11th at state last year. Maize South is the defending Class 5A state team champion.

“I’d like to win regionals,” she said. “I definitely would like to place in the top five (at state) — top 10 or top five. I just want a good, strong ending to the season.”

In the Division I boys’ standings, Maize downed Maize South for the title 36-49. Campus was third at 74. Newton was fifth at 104.

Vaughn Decker of Maize South won the race in 17:02.1.

“That time is pretty good, about 20 seconds faster than I ran here about two weeks ago,” Decker said. “I was like ninth there, but not as good as I did today. I was under a lot of pressure, and I think I do better under pressure situations. Two miles in, I thought I would push it.”

Decker was 40th at state last year.

“I just want the team to qualify for state,” Decker said. “I’d like to see us work together. We were sixth as a team last year. It wasn’t my best race. I’d like to see us finish in the the top three as a team.”

Andover topped Goddard Eisenhower 36-53 for the Division II girls’ title. Andover Central was third at 79.

Hannah Grover of Valley Center won the race at 20:20.1.

In the Division II boys’ standings, Arkansas City won the title over Goddard Eisenhower 54-63. Andover was third at 71.

William Griffith of Salina Central won the boys’ race in 17:06.4.