Back-up QB lifts Threshers past Avila

The highlights — Bethel: Camryn Harrison 11-113 rushing. Chantz Scurry 12-108 rushing. Joshua Maran 4-6-0 passing, 105 yards, 2 TDs; 6-21 rushing, 2 TDs. D.J. Ciers 2-2-0 passing, 38 yards; 6-27 rushing, 1 TD. Tanner Galliart 4-101 receiving, 1 TD; 3-11 rushing. Brayden Francis 1-35 receiving, 1 TD; 1-12 rushing. Josh Seabolt 11 total tackles; 1 int., TD. Trey Palmer 1 int., TD; 3 breakups. Avila: Peyton Burke 14-23-2 passing, 143 yards. Jaris Acklin 3-8-0, 25 yards, 1 TD. Malik Nesbitt 19-70 rushing, 1 TD. Jose Bautista 11 total tackles; 1 fumble recovery, 1 TD. Riley Fairhurst 6-42.3 avg. punting, 2 I20s, 2 50+ yards, long 56 yards.

The difference — Bethel held a 581-242 advantage in total offense and 35:59-24:01 advantage in time of possession. If it weren’t for four lost fumbles for Bethel, the game would have gotten even more out of hand.

The takeaway — Bethel is 6-1 overall and in KCAC, one game behind Kansas Wesleyan for conference lead. Avila is 4-3 overall and in KCAC. All three Avila losses came to ranked teams.

Up next — at Sterling 1 p.m. Saturday, 5-2 overall and 4-2 in KCAC after 42-14 win over Friends.

When Bethel quarterback Landon Barnes went down with an injury, D.J. Ciers stepped up and kept the Threshers rolling.

Ciers went down with an injury in the second quarter with the Threshers down 7-6. Junior Joshua Maran stepped up and finished the game, lifting Bethel to a 54-20 win over Avila Saturday afternoon in KCAC play at Thresher Stadium.

Maran rushed for two touchdown and passed for two touchdowns.

“The O-line and the all the athletes taking care of the ball for me made my job really easy,” Maran said. “(The flexbone) is not really hard. I’ve been playing it most of my life. I played it in high school. It was just learning different terminology.”

Maran is a junior from Bakerfield, Calif. He said it was a long journey to Bethel. He started collegiate play at MidAmerica Nazarene. He then transferred to Bakersfield College, playing two games for the junior college in 2018, before coming to Bethel. He played one game last season and two games this season.

“I’m just going to keep on working,” Maran said. “I’m just going to come out every day. If it’s God’s will, I’ll play.”

“You just put the next guy in,” Bethel coach Terry Harrison said. “It’s a testament to the way we practice and play. (Ciers) tried to tough it out, but it’s hard to play that position hurt. We decided to let Josh finish it out.”

About the only thing that went wrong for the Threshers was four lost fumbles and three missed PAT kicks — two of which hit the upright and bounced out.

Bethel didn’t punt the entire game. The Threshers scored on eight of 13 drives. Aside from the four lost fumbles, Bethel had one drive end on downs.

The defense scored a pair of touchdowns for the Threshers. Josh Seabolt and Trey Palmer each returned an interception for a touchdown. It was the third career interception and first touchdown for Seabolt. It was the sixth of the season and the 14th in Palmer’s career — his third career interception return for a touchdown.

“It was a great call by coach (Paul) Kemph,” Seabolt said. “We drew it up before the game, came up with some new things, and it worked.”

Avila was able to finish just one drive in the game. The other Eagle scores came off turnovers.

“That’s how our defense is made,” Seabolt said. “Sometimes we give up some big plays, but we play every down. It’s a tribute to our team.”

Bethel wins its fourth straight after a narrow loss to Kansas Wesleyan. Bethel has four remaining, facing Sterling next week.

“We just need to keep playing hard and focus on one game at a time,” Seabolt said. “That’s our best shot and that’s all we can hope for.”

Avila;0;7;0;13;—;20

Bethel;6;22;13;13;—;54

Scoring

1q. B Ciers 12-yd. run (kick failed) 5:17

2q. A Nesbitt 3-yd. run (Mortazavi kick) 13:50

2q. B Grider 4-yd. run (Maran run) 4:14

2q. B Seabolt 10-yd. interception return (DeMond kick) 3:36

2q. B Galliart 9-yd. pass from Maran (DeMond kick) :43

3q. B Moran 1-yd. run (DeMond kick) 1:36

3q. B Palmer 40-yd. interception return (kick failed) :28

4q. A Williams 2-yd. pass from Acklin (Mortazavi kick) 10:31

4q. A Bautista 80-yd. fumble recovery (kick failed) 4:45

4q. B Francis 36-yd. pass from Maran (DeMond kick) 4:03

4q. B Maran 5-yd. run (kick failed) :06

Team stats

;AU;BC

First downs;18;29

Rushing-yards;29-254;57-438

Passing yards;168;143

Comp-att-int;17-31-2;6-8-0

Punts-avg.;6-42.3;0-0

Fumbles-lost;1-1;5-4

Penalties-yards;9-37;7-102

Time of poss.;24:01;35:59

Individual stats

RUSHING — Avila: Nesbitt 19-70, Freeman 1-7, Acklin 1-5, team 1-0, Watkins 1-(-2), Burke 5-(-3), Frazier 1-(-3). Bethel: Harrison 11-113, Scurry 12-108, Quintero 3-47, Murray 4-39, Smith 2-29, Ciers 6-27, Maran 6-21, Christansen 6-18, Grider 3-13, Francis 1-12, Galliart 1-11.

PASSING — Avila: Burke 14-23-2, 143 yards; Acklin 3-8-0, 25 yards. Bethel: Ciers 2-2-0, 38 yards; Maran 4-6-0, 105 yards.

RECEIVING — Avila: Thedford 4-53, Freeman 2-41, Williams 4-30, Nesbitt 3-22, Conrad Jr. 4-22. Bethel: Galliart 4-101, Francis 1-35, Hernandez 1-7.

Missed field goals — none.