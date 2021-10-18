Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League I&II Cross Country Championships

The Kansan

Saturday, Centennial Park

Team scores — Derby 47, Maize South 49, Maize 75, Hutchinson 95, Salina South 113, Newton 146, Campus 159.

All-AV-CTL I — First team: 1. Kelly, Britton MS 19:40.8; 2. Hazen, Katie Der. 19:57.7; 3. Ecord, Zoie Mai. 20:16.0; 4. Kalb, Vivian Der. 20:29.0; 5. Inskeep, Chloe Hut. 20:29.2; 6. Allen, Grace SS 21:01.3; 7. Martens, Reese Mai. 21:04.7. Second team: 8. Hula, Piper Der. 21:13.9; 9. Sheilds, Kendall MS 21:14.2; 10. Pauly, Sage MS 21:18.1; 11. Grantham, Abi Mai. 21:20.7; 12. Mancino-Hinde, Olivia SS 21:40.7; 13. Henderson, Emma MS 21:50.0; 14. Silva, Lexi Der. 21:53.5.

Remainder of field — 15. Carpenter, Maddie Cam. 21:56.4; 16. Brower, Greenley MS 22:03.3; 17. Selgrade, Lisa Hut. 22:06.0; 18. DeNayer, Tiana MS 22:06.5; 19. McAdam, Bridget Der. 22:15.7; 20. Foster, Stella Hut. 22:19.3; 21. Sandoval, Isabel New. 22:24.2; 22. Kongable, Isabelle Hut. 22:33.8; 23. Beran, Ellie Der. 22:45.5; 24. Thompson, Alexis Mai. 22:51.4; 25. Mitchell, Kennedy MS 22:52.9; 26. Schmidt, Aspen New. 22:55.3; 27. Arnold, Kylie SS 22:58.1; 28. Kierscht, Libby SS 23:01.9; 29. Corbett, Anna Cam. 23:17.0; 30. Doyle, Autumn Mai. 23:34.7; 31. Keeler, Grayci Hut. 23:52.5; 32. Madrigal, Angelica New. 24:09.9; 33. Torres, Emily New. 24:12.9; 34. Bergquist, Elia New. 24:17.2; 35. Farmer, Nicole Cam. 24:51.7; 36. Reimer, Ellie Mai. 25:05.6; 37. McCracken, Ellie Der. 25:11.0; 38. Johnson, Shayla Hut. 25:22.8; 39. Lindsay, Isabella Cam. 25:26.5; 40. Burr, Annabelle SS 25:32.9; 41. Black, Grace Cam. 25:49.8; 42. Price, Isabella SS 26:28.8; 43. Kahihikolo, Harmoney Cam. 27:46.7.

Newton JV — 22. Cook, Shae 25:30.9; 25. Fair, Taylor 25:45.3; 26. Nembhard, Cate 25:53.0; 27. Secor, Abi 25:56.8; 33. Sulejmani, Amina 27:21.3; 39. Murray, Jaymie 28:11.4.

BOYS

Team scores — Maize 36, Maize South 49, Campus 74, Derby 94, Newton 104, Salina South 153. Hutchinson no team scores.

All-AV-CTL I — First team: 1. Decker, Vaughn MS 17:02.1; 2. Schaeffer, Austin MS 17:08.2; 3. Werner, Aiden Mai. 17:12.1; 4. Hock, Ethan Der. 17:18.6; 5. Ayin, Alex Mai. 17:30.4; 6. Sevart, Paul Cam. 17:30.5; 7. Johnson, Zach Mai. 17:32.3. Second team: 8. Castillo, Sebastian Mai. 17:33.2; 9. Hock, Austin Der. 17:38.8; 10. Leonard, Izaac SS 17:44.0; 11. Anderson, Kaden New. 17:46.8; 12. Ebers, Steele MS 17:48.5; 13. Unruh, Caiden Mai. 17:52.0; 14. Bloom, Brody Cam. 17:53.2.

Remainder of field — 15. Edwards, Elijah MS 17:54.8; 16. Letterman, Peyton Cam. 17:59.2; 17. Barnett, Alexander New. 17:59.9; 18. Whitson, Jeremiah Cam. 18:01.3; 19. Fenoglio, Xander MS 18:04.6; 20. Goering, Kaden Hut. 18:07.9; 21. Mortensen, Nathan Cam. 18:10.4; 22. Secor, Simon New. 18:12.7; 23. Rogerson, Evan Mai. 18:23.5; 24. Bothell, Eli Mai. 18:24.7; 25. Le, Patrick MS 18:27.6; 26. Kaufman, Lucas New. 18:38.6; 27. King, Jarron Der. 18:49.1; 28. Brown, Isaac Der. 18:50.6; 29. Tucker, Landen Der. 18:52.7; 30. Hedden, Alex Der. 18:58.5; 31. Treaster, Nick New. 19:18.6; 32. Kisselburg, Dakota MS 19:20.8; 33. McMurray, Trevor SS 19:27.6; 34. Koontz, Caleb New. 19:36.9; 35. Snodgrass, Ailin Cam. 19:42.8; 36. Dykes, Korbin SS 19:56.4; 37. Arneson, Kaleb Cam. 20:06.2; 38. Hudson, Dayton SS 20:25.4; 39. Dillon, Drew New. 20:34.9; 40. Smith, Grady SS 20:35.4; 41. Brown, Ryan SS 20:48.4; 42. Barth, Emory SS 20:52.5.

Newton JV — 13. Southern, Michael 19:40.4; 26. Hodge, Simon 20:07.7; 38. Lunsford, Landon 20:31.0; 52. Gentil, Pablo 21:17.7; 56. Antonowich, Max 21:25.3; 59. Kauffman, Clayton 21:28.2; 61. Mueller, Earl 21:29.2; 74. Steinmetz, Bailey 21:55.7; 85. Stenzel, Luke 22:19.8; 104. Mayes, Wyatt 23:52.6; 127. Wurdeman, Jacob 32:36.0.

Team scores — Andover 36, Goddard Eisenhower 53, Andover Central 79, Valley Center 87, Salina Central 107. Arkansas City, Goddard no team score.

All-AV-CTL II — First team: 1. Grover, Hannah VC 20:20.1; 2. Calvo, Jasmine Ark.Ct. 21:03.8; 3. Anderson, Sydney And. 21:22.4; 4. Nelson, Nina GE 21:30.2; 5. Koeppen, Ashtyn GE 21:36.5; 6. MacBeth, Kamy And. 21:41.7; 7. Onelio, Amelia Ark.Ct. 21:46.1. Second team: 8. Onelio, Natalia Ark.Ct. 21:55.5; 9. White, Cora SC 21:57.6; 10. Ericksen, Hailey And. 21:57.6; 11. Brownwell, Olivia Gdd. 22:01.7; 12. Sears, Ali And.Cn. 22:05.3; 13. Kelly, Jayda And. 22:13.3; 14. Popp, Mackenzie GE 22:20.9.

Remainder of field — 15. Devila, Araceli SC 22:22.2; 16. Weidler, Savannah And.Cn. 22:24.2; 17. Day, Gabrielle And. 22:27.0; 18. Fields, Chloe And. 22:28.2; 19. Burkhart, Lainie GE 22:31.2; 20. Haberichter, Kara And. 22:41.8; 21. Weihe, Maggy VC 22:48.1; 22. Engle, Libby And.Cn. 22:50.8; 23. Norton, Evyn And.Cn. 22:57.2; 24. Hershberger, Sara VC 23:21.3; 25. Kasprick, Brooke GE 23:35.4; 26. Kaberline, Rylie And.Cn. 23:41.2; 27. Murrey, Braylie GE 23:42.1; 28. Grover, Sophie VC 23:59.5; 29. Schrag, Bethany VC 24:06.1; 30. McClellan, Elizabeth And.Cn. 24:28.6; 31. Moses, Madison VC 24:35.0; 32. Young, Elizabeth SC 24:40.4; 33. Burillo, Lidia And.Cn. 24:50.8; 34. Helton, Taylor SC 24:56.2; 35. Crain, Lisa Ark.Ct. 25:03.5; 36. Freund, Brooklyn GE 25:56.7; 37. Riley, Madisyn SC 25:59.6; 38. Brown, Michaela SC 26:57.5.

BOYS

Team scores — Arkansas City 54, Goddard Eisenhower 63, Andover 71, Valley Center 94, Salina Central 104, Andover Central 105, Goddard 186.

All-AV-CTL II — First team: 1. Griffith, William SC 17:06.4; 2. Moses, Brock VC 17:14.0; 3. Finney, Ethan And.Cn. 17:16.5; 4. Hippisley, John And. 17:18.8; 5. O'Neil, Landen And.Cn. 17:22.5; 6. Mathews, Chase Ark.Ct. 17:23.4; 7. Leos, Manuel Ark.Ct. 17:33.7. Second team: 8. Libel, Logan GE 17:34.8; 9. Hauck, Kaden And. 17:38.0; 10. Seaton, Owen Ark.Ct. 17:42.1; 11. Richburg, James GE 17:42.9; 12. Davis, Aiden And. 17:44.6; 13. Smith, Corbin GE 17:53.2; 14. Roberts, Eli GE 18:02.1.

Remainder of field — 15. Onelio, Gabriel Ark.Ct. 18:03.4; 16. Klotz, Brandon Ark.Ct. 18:08.2; 17. Santillan, Max GE 18:21.6; 18. Moses, Dalton VC 18:25.1; 19. Tibbits, Zack SC 18:28.9; 20. Williams, Nick And. 18:33.9; 21. Hailey, Joshua VC 18:41.2; 22. Vincent, Marcel And.Cn. 18:47.8; 23. Schrag, Noah VC 18:51.1; 24. Gumm, Jacob GE 18:53.5; 25. French, Isaac SC 18:58.1; 26. Ricke, Jared And. 19:04.3; 27. Affholder, Cooper SC 19:04.5; 28. Diefenbach, Ian And. 19:07.9; 29. Benjamin, Lochlan And. 19:14.6; 30. Ehrstein, Mason VC 19:16.2; 31. Sanderson, Cael GE 19:16.5; 32. Shafer, Titus SC 19:35.3; 33. Griffith, Luke Gdd. 19:38.5; 34. Lewis, Nathan Gdd. 19:58.7; 35. Burr, Mason Ark.Ct. 20:00.0; 36. Carter, Alex And.Cn. 20:04.4; 37. Haller, Johnny SC 20:04.8; 38. Smith, Ayden Gdd. 20:08.1; 39. Gates, Levi And.Cn. 20:16.5; 40. Donaghue, Hudson Gdd. 20:22.7; 41. Esparza, John Gdd. 20:33.3; 42. Bastian, Caden VC 20:33.5; 43. Allen, Jackson Gdd. 20:42.1; 44. Baysinger, Avery And.Cn. 20:52.7; 45. Harkman, Nathan Gdd. 20:55.4; 46. North, Will SC 20:58.7; 47. Carillo, Dominic VC 21:10.2; 48. Harper, Gabriel Ark.Ct. 21:43.2.