Railers take advantage of turnovers to stop South

The highlights — Newton: Colby Gomez 12-26-1 passing, 157 yards, 2 TDs; 19-34 rushing, 2 TDs. Camden Carr 1-1-0 passing, 41 yards; 5-60 receiving, 1 TD. Salina South: Weston Fries 17-35-2 passing, 206 yards, 1 TD. Seth Clemmer 24-91 rushing, 2 TDs. TeJon McDaniel 8-86 receiving.

The play — Joe Slechta 30-yard interception return for a TD, followed by a Caden Livesay fumble recovery to set up another Railer TD.

The takeaway — Newton is 2-5 with a chance to win three straight. Salina South is 1-6.

Up next — Newton hosts Campus at 7 p.m. Friday to end the regular season. Campus is 0-7 after a 28-17 loss to Hutchinson. South faces rival Salina Central. Central is 5-2 after beating Goddard 34-6.

When the breaks were down for the Newton High School football team, the defense kicked in.

A pair of turnovers led to two Railer touchdowns in a 98-second span, lifting Newton to a 35-27 win over Salina South Friday night in Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League play at Fischer Field.

With South having a chance to lead by two touchdowns, Joe Slechta picked off a pass and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown, followed by a Caden Livesay fumble recovery, setting up another Railer touchdown. After a defensive stop, Colby Gomez hit Camden

Carr for an 18-yard touchdown pass that put the Railers up by two scores.

“I had no idea what was going on, to be honest,” Carr said. “It came right to me and I was running to the house no matter what. I ran over the quarterback that felt pretty good. We had a couple of (pass break-ups) that felt pretty nice. We played a pretty good game overall. The momentum just kept going. It feels nice. It feels great right now. Two in a row.”

“That was big. It was fun. I was having fun out there,” Livesay said. “I was just looking for the football. I wanted to score a touchdown, but I’m not fast enough for that. It was still pretty fun. It’s just hard work in practice, hard work to play. We’ve just been competing against ourselves.”

“The kids took advantage of opportunities,” Newton coach Chris Jaax said. “Coming out of the half, getting that interception and running it back, then getting another turnover. The offense then punched it in. They did a great job of scoring in scoring positions. That last drive, the offense got the ball with five minutes left in the game up by eight. They had two time outs left, but the offense ran the clock out for the win.”

South held a 304-271 advantage in total offense, but had three turnovers to Newton’s one.

“We had a few opportunities to build a two-score lead there and you have to give Newton an awful lot of credit for making plays,” South coach Sam Sellers said. “We did so many good things on offense, then the dropped passes — one which went for a touchdown the other way. We had one that would have gone 40 yards if we would catch it. It was a tough game. They made the big plays when they needed to. I thought Weston (Fries) had a nice game. We tried to stay pretty balanced. Seth Clemmer had a heck of a game at running back. It’s one of those things. We have to make those plays when available and finish it off.”

South scored on its first drive of the game.

Newton tied the game on a 3-yard Gomez run set up by a 41-yard pass from receiver Carr to tailback James Hulse.

Aided by two 15-yard Railer penalties for unsportsmanlike conduct, South scored on a three-yard Clemmer run. South penalties then aided a Railer drive that ended on a 10-yard pass from Gomez to Jake Schmidt with 34 seconds left in the half. South was further penalized on the scoring play, allowing Newton to kick off from South 45.

A Railer turnover early in the third quarter set up a four-yard pass from Fries to Kaden Budke. Jonah Remsberg intercepted the two-point conversion pass attempt.

South finally got some offense going again in the fourth quarter, scoring on a three-yard Clemmer run. Another South drive was stopped on downs at the Railer 12 with 5:09 to play. A Newton touchdown pass was called back for holding, but the Railers got enough first downs on the drive to kill the clock.

Newton has a chance to win three straight for the first time since 2009, hosting 0-7 Campus Friday.

“The kids are starting to play with a lot of confidence,” Jaax said. “We play Campus. They have a pretty good offense. It will be a tough game. We just have to continue to get better. We have to cut down mistakes. We won the turnover battle tonight, which was huge.”

South faces rival Central Friday.

“It’s an easy game to come back against,” Sellers said. “The kids are feeling pretty bad right now, but they have a big one next week.”

S.South;7;7;6;7;—;27

Newton;0;14;14;7;—;35

Scoring

1q. SS Andalon 3-yd. run (Budke kick) 5:12

2q. N Gomez 3-yd. run (Hershberger kick) 7:30

2q. SS Clemmer 3-yd. run (Budke kick) 2:39

2q. N Jak.Schmidt 10-yd. pass from Gomez (Hershberger kick) :34

3q. SS Budke 4-yd. pass from Fries (pass failed) 7:12

3q. N Slechta 30-yd. interception return (Hershberger kick) 4:38

3q. N Gomez 1-yd. run (Hershberger kick) 3:00

4q. N Carr 18-yd. pass from Gomez (Hershberger kick) 11:18

4q. N Clemmer 3-yd. run (Budke kick) 9:09

Team stats

;SS;New.

First downs;17;13

Rushing-yards;35-95;34-73

Passing yards;206;198

Comp-att-int;17-35-2;13-27-1

Punts-avg.;4-36.0;5-39.2

Fumbles-lost;1-1;1-0

Penalties-yards;7-80;7-65

Individual stats

RUSHING — Salina South: Fries 4-(-11), Andalon 6-13, Clemmer 24-91, Dietz 1-2. Newton: Gomez 19-34, Hulse 15-39.

PASSING — Salina South: Fries 17-35-2, 206 yards. Newton: Gomez 12-26-1, 157 yards; Carr 1-1-0, 41 yards.

RECEIVING — Salina South: McDaniel 8-86, Webb 1-25, Copes 6-80, Budke 1-4, Aills 1-11. Newton: Carr 5-60, Klug 2-47, Ruggerio 3-28, Hulse 2-43, Jak.Schmidt 3-20.

Missed field goals — None.