Area football roundup

The highlights — Hesston: Hudson Ferralez 23-29-1 passing, 354 yards, 4 TDs. Nick Arnold 4-114 receiving, 1 TD; Colton Diller 3-82 receiving, 1 TD. Brayden Schilling 7-75 receiving, 1 TD. Ryan Eilert 11-43 rushing, 2 TDs. Wichita Trinity Academy: Harvey Zimmerman 14-23-0 passing, 218 yards, 1 TD. Donald Collier 8-137 receiving, 1 TD.

The difference — Hesston used a 30-point second quarter to put the game away.

The takeaway — The 3-4 Swathers clinch a Class 3A playoff spot, while 1-6 Trinity Academy is eliminated from post-season play.

Up next — Hesston hosts 3-4 Clearwater, which fell to Andale 65-6.

W.Trinity Ac.;0;0;7;0;—;7

Hesston;7;30;0;6;—;43

Scoring

1q. H Schilling 15-yd. pass from Ferralez (Magill kick) 9:09

2q. H Eilert 2-yd. run (Magill kick) 10:49

2q. H Safety: Cox tackles Zimmerman in end zone 9:37

2q. H Diller 24-yd. pass from Ferralez (Magill kick) 6:08

2q. H Eilert 7-yd. run (Magill kick) 1:57

2q. H Arnold 9-yd. pass from Ferralez (Magill kick) :18

3q. WTA Collier 17-yd. pass from Zimmerman (Butcher kick) 9:22

4q. H Fry 10-yd. pass from Ferralez (kick failed) 6:35

Team stats

;WTA;Hes.

First downs;10;25

Rushing-yards;19-(-10);26-111

Passing yards;218;354

Comp-att-int;14-23-0;23-29-1

Punts-avg.;4-31.8;1-42.0

Fumbles-lost;1-0;1-0

Penalties-yards;5-35;5-45

Time of poss.;23:55;26:38

Individual stats

RUSHING — Wichita Trinity Academy: Lumpas 7-13, Zimmerman 9-(-8), team 3-(-15). Hesston: Eilert 11-43, Reed 6-32, Werner 2-24, Corta 2-23, Ferralez 2-(-3), team 3-(-8).

PASSING — Wichita Trinity Academy: Zimmerman 14-23-0, 218 yards. Hesston: Ferralez 23-29-1, 354 yards.

RECEIVING — Wichita Trinity Academy: Collier 8-137, Lumpas 3-62, Cozine 3-19. Hesston: Arnold 4-114, Diller 3-82, Schilling 7-75, Proctor 3-40, Werner 4-20, Eilert 1-13, Fry 1-10.

Missed field goals — WTA: Butcher n/a.

The highlights — Goessel: Bryant 2-2-0 passing, 51 yards, 1 TD; 9-109 rushing, 3 TDs. Jake Wiens 9-155 rushing, 4 TDs. Caiden Duerksen 2-51 receiving, TD. Caiden Duerksen 2-51 receiving, TD. Pretty Prairie: Gage Bowers 10-15-1 passing, 3 TDs; 9-15 receiving. Bryan Steadman 6-100 receiving, 2 TDs.

The play — Goessel broke to a 46-22 lead at the half.

The takeaway — Goessel is 5-2 overall, 4-0 in district play. Pretty Prairie is 3-4, 1-3 in district play

Up next — Goessel hosts 6-1 Medicine Lodge. Medicine Lodge fell from the ranked of the unbeaten with a 44-14 loss to Attica-Argonia.

Goessel;24;22;22;x;—;68

Pretty Pr.;14;8;0;x;—;22

Scoring

1q. G Bryant 15-yd. run (Wiens run) 7:36

1q. PP Bro.Steadman 49-yd. pass from Bowers (pass failed) 3:14

1q. G Bryant 41-yd. run (Bryant run) 1:49

1q. PP Bry.Steadman 65-yd. pass from Bowers (Dold run) 1:38

1q. G Wiens 38-yd. run (Wiens run) :52

2q. G Duerksen 24-yd. pass from Bryant (Wiens run) 4:25

2q. PP Bry.Steadman 25-yd. pass from Bowers (Steadman run) 1:36

2q. G Smith 61-yd. kickoff return (run failed) 1:27

2q. G Bryant 2-yd. run (Bryant run) :00

3q. G Wiens 45-yd. run (pass failed) 11:48

3q. G Wiens 23-yd. run (Flaming run) 9:23

3q. G Wiens 17-yd. run (Bryant run) 7:41

Team stats

;Goe.;PP

First downs;14;11

Rushing-yards;20-281;25-31

Passing yards;51;174

Comp-att-int;2-2-0;11-18-2

Punts-avg.;0-0;2-22.0

Fumbles-lost;1-0;0-0

Penalties-yards;6-65;6-50

Time of poss.;7:58;20:10

Individual stats

RUSHING — Goessel: Wiens 9-155, Bryant 9-109, Smith 2-17. Pretty Prairie: Bowers 9-15, Steadman 9-7, Stucky 1-6, Weide 5-2, Dold 1-1.

PASSING — Goessel: Bryant 2-2-0, 51 yards. Pretty Prairie: Bowers 10-15-1, 162 yards; Weide 1-2-1, 12 yards; Schuldt 0-1-0, 0 yards.

RECEIVING — Goessel: Duerksen 2-51. Pretty Prairie: Bry.Steadman 6-100, Bro.Steadman 1-49, Bowers 1-12, Wiede 2-11, Dold 1-2.

Missed field goals — none.

Moundridge 49, Fairfield 0

The highlights — Moundridge: Kase Ptacek 11-123 rushing, 3 TDs. Landon Kaufman 3-31 receiving, TD; interception return for TD. Hecox 7-11-0 passing, 77 yards, 1 TD. Fairfield: Brady Fowler 3-15-0 passing, 86 yards; 15-40 rushing.

The difference — Moundridge went +2 in giveaway-takeaway ratio.

The takeaway — Moundridge is 2-5. Fairfield is 0-7 and eliminated from the playoffs.

Up next — Moundridge hosts 3-3 Pretty Prairie next week. Both teams are 1-3 in district play. The winner advances to the playoffs.

Moundridge;13;16;20;x;—;49

Fairfield;0;0;0;x;—;0

Scoring

1q. M Kaufman 6-yd. pass from Hecox (Schrag kick) 9:53

1q. M Ptacek 65-yd. run (kick failed) :00

2q. M Ptacek 1-yd. run (Huff run) 3:13

2q. M Ptacek 4-yd. run (Churchill pass from Hecox) :14

3q. M Everhart 5-yd. run (Huff run) 9:54

3q. M Kaufman interception return 9:54

3q. M Huff 4-yd. run (kick failed) 1:50

Team stats

;Mdg.;Frf.

First downs;15;9

Rushing-yards;31-183;27-95

Passing yards;77;86

Comp-att-int;7-11-0;3-16-3

Punts-avg.;0-0;1-41.0

Fumbles-lost;1-1;0-0

Penalties-yards;2-20;1-5

Time of poss.;16:40;19:20

Individual stats

RUSHING — Moundridge: Ptacek 11-123, Huff 6-35, Elmore 6-15, Everhart 3-11, Conquest 2-5, Hecox 2-2, Doherty 1-(-8). Fairfield: Haumont 7-43, Fowler 15-40, Cochran 5-12.

PASSING — Moundridge: Hecox 7-11-0, 77 yards. Fairfield: Fowler 3-15-3, 86 yards; Jac.Bauman 0-1-0, 0 yards.

RECEIVING — Moundridge: Churchill 4-46, Kaufman 3-31. Fairfield: Cochran 1-70, Jac.Bauman 2-16.

Missed field goals — none.

Late scores

(Stats not reported)

Wichita Collegiate 82, Halstead 16

Inman 60, Remington 0

Sedgwick 56, Elkhart 8

Peabody-Burns 64, South Haven 34

Burrton 94, Rolla 84 (Thursday)