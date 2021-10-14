Sports Calendar

Oct. 16 through 24, All times Central

NOTE: All competitions are subject to change. Check with www.thekansan.com, the Kansan sports Twitter page (@nksports) and the Kansan Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/TheNewtonKansan/) for the latest in cancellation and postponement announcements for area teams).

Saturday, Oct. 16

PREP VOLLEYBALL — Halstead @ Hillsboro Inv. 9 a.m.; Hesston @ Clearwater Inv. 9 a.m.; Goessel, Peabody-Burns @ WSL Tourney, Centre 9 a.m.; Burrton @ HOPL Tournament, Attica TBA.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY — Newton @ AV-CTL I, Centennial Park 10 a.m.

PREP GIRLS’ TENNIS — Class 5A State, Emporia High School TBA; Class 3-2-1A State, Maize South High School TBA.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL — Avila @ Bethel 1 p.m., Texas Tech @ Kansas 6 p.m. (ESPN+), Iowa State @ Kansas State 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2).

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Bethel @ Bethany 7 p.m.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY — Hesston College @ Neosho County CC Inv. TBA.

COLLEGE SOCCER — Bethel @ Ottawa (W noon, M 2:30 p.m.), Allen County CC @ Hesston College (W 5 p.m., M 7:30 p.m.).

PRO SOCCER — Kansas City NWSL @ Chicago 7 p.m. (Paramount+).

PRO HOCKEY (exhibition) — Tulsa @ Wichita 7 p.m. (Wichita Ice Center).

Sunday, Oct. 17

PRO FOOTBALL — Kansas City @ Washington noon (KWCH, ch. 12.1).

PRO SOCCER — Sporting Kansas City @ Vancouver (Bally Sports Kansas City).

Monday, Oct. 18

PREP GIRLS’ GOLF — Newton @ Class 5A State, Carey Park, Hutchinson 9 a.m.

PREP BOYS SOCCER — Maize @ Newton 6:30 p.m.; Mulvane @ Berean Academy 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE GOLF — Hesston College @ Northwest Oklahoma State Ranger Inv. (Medowlake GC) 8 a.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Hesston College, Southeast (Neb.) CC @ Cloud County CC TBA.

Tuesday, Oct. 19

PREP GIRLS’ GOLF — Newton @ Class 5A State, Carey Park, Hutchinson 9 a.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL — Newton, Andover @ Campus 5 p.m.; Hesston, TBA @ Lyons 5 p.m.; Remington @ Berean Academy 5 p.m.; Moundridge @ Inman 5 p.m.; Marion @ Sedgwick 5 p.m.

PREP BOYS SOCCER — Newton @ Derby 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE GOLF — Hesston College @ Northwest Oklahoma State Ranger Inv. (Medowlake GC) 8 a.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 20

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Bethel @ Saint Mary 7 p.m.; Hesston College @ Labette CC 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER — Kansas Wesleyan @ Bethel (W 5 p.m., M 7:30 p.m.), Hesston College @ Pratt CC (W, M TBA).

COLLEGE GOLF — Hesston College @ Northwest Oklahoma State Ranger Inv. (Medowlake GC) 8 a.m.

PRO BASKETBALL — Oklahoma City @ Utah 8 p.m. (TV TBA).

Thursday, Oct. 21

PREP BOYS SOCCER — Salina South @ Newton 6:30 p.m.; Berean Academy @ Buhler 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 22

PREP FOOTBALL (games at 7 p.m. unless noted) — Campus @ Newton, Wichita Trinity Academy @ Halstead, Clearwater @ Hesston, Remington @ Elkhart 6 p.m., Sedgwick @ Conway Springs, Pretty Prairie @ Moundridge, Medicine Lodge @ Goessel, Norwich @ Peabody-Burns, Burrton vs. TBA.

PRO SOCCER — NJ/NY Gotham FC @ Kansas City NWSL 7 p.m. (Twitch).

PRO BASKETBALL — Oklahoma City @ Houston 7 p.m. (TV TBA).

Saturday, Oct. 23

PREP VOLLEYBALL — Newton @ Class 5A Sub-State TBA; Halstead, Hesston @ Class 3A Sub-State, Halstead TBA; Berean Academy, Moundridge, Sedgwick @ Class 2A Sub-State, Hillsboro TBA; Remington @ Class 2A Sub-State, Rosalia TBA; Burrton, Goessel @ Class 1A, Division I Sub-State, Canton TBA; Peabody-Burns @ Class 1A, Division II Sub-State, Lost Springs TBA.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY — Newton @ Class 5A Regionals, Lake Barton GC, Great Bend (G 10 a.m., B 10:40 a.m.); Halstead, Hesston @ Class 3A Regionals, Southeast of Saline High School, Gypsum (G 10 a.m., B 10:45 a.m.); Berean Academy, Moundridge, Sedgwick, Remington @ Class 2A Regionals, Prairie Ridge Cross Country Park, Hutchinson (G 11:20 a.m., B noon); Burrton, Goessel @ Class 1A Regionals, Cessna Activity Center, Wichita (G 11:15 a.m., B 11:50 a.m.).

COLLEGE FOOTBALL — Bethel @ Sterling 1 p.m., Oklahoma @ Kansas TBA (TV TBA), Kansas State @ Texas Tech 3 p.m. (ESPN+).

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Bethel @ McPherson 1 p.m..

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY — Bethel @ NAIA Mid-States Classic, Winfield TBA.

COLLEGE SOCCER — Bethel @ Sterling (W 1 p.m., M 3 p.m.).

PRO SOCCER — Sporting Kansas City @ Seattle 2:30 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City).

PRO HOCKEY — Wichita @ Allen 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 24

PRO FOOTBALL — Kansas City @ Tennessee noon (KWCH, ch. 12.1).

PRO BASKETBALL — Philadelphia @ Oklahoma City 6 p.m. (TV TBA).

PRO HOCKEY — Wichita @ Allen 2:05 p.m.

To area administrators: If your school's events are not listed, we still need your schedule. Please e-mail it to mschnabel@thekansan.com.

Schedules and TV listings subject to change without notice. TV channel numbers listed are for over-the-air broadcast (including HD virtual channels) unless noted. Cable and satellite channel numbers may differ. Some cable and satellite channels listed may require a subscription or may be pay-per-view (contact your cable or satellite company for more information). Items for the calendar need to be sent to the Kansan at least one week before publication. Schools should submit their athletic schedules to be included. For information, e-mail Cschnabel@cherryroad.com.