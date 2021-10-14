Sports briefs

1. Sam Farmer, Ed Hodge, Jerry Schmidt, J.R, Pitts, Ken Franz -5.

2. George Eason, Dennis London, Gary Eilert, Bob Wilson -4.

3. Dave Stallbaumer, Dennis Morgan, Will Martlin, Ken Lieske -4.

CLOSET TO PIN — Dave Stallbaumer. LONGEST PUTT — Dane Lawrence.

Next play — Tuesday.

Class 6A — 1. Washburn Rural 27-0 (last week 1), 2. Blue Valley North 24-2 (2), 3. Blue Valley West 23-7 (3), 4. Shawnee Mission Northwest 27-7 (4), 5. Wichita Northwest 35-1 (5), 6. Olathe Northwest 17-8 (6), 7. Lawrence Free State 19-8 (7), 8. Hutchinson 28-4 (8), 9. Blue Valley Northwest 16-10 (9), 10. Derby 22-11 (10).

Class 5A — 1. St. Thomas Aquinas 31-3 (1), 2. Lansing 27-1 (2), 3. St. James Academy 19-9 (3), 4. Mill Valley 27-6 (4), 5. Maize South 21-6 (5), 6. Seaman 18-8 (6), 7. Spring Hill 21-6 (7), 8. Goddard Eisenhower 20-7 (10), 9. Basehor-Linwood 21-8 (8), 10. Bishop Carroll 20-10 (9).

Class 4A — 1. Andale 26-1 (1), 2. McPherson 27-6 (2), 3. Circle 23-5 (4), 4. Baldwin 23-3 (3), 5. Clay Center 21-5 (5), 6. Augusta 22-4 (6), 7. Louisburg 18-10 (8), 8. Bishop Miege 9-19 (7), 9. Ottawa 15-16 (10), 10. Labette County 27-3 (NR).

Class 3A — 1. Cheney 26-1 (3), 2. Smoky Valley 25-3 (1), 3. Heritage Christian 26-2 (2), 4. Nemaha Central 26-3 (4), 5. Hiawatha 26-3 (5), 6. Goodland 26-3 (9), 7. Riverton 27-3 (6), 8. Eureka 28-1 (7), 9. Silver Lake 23-8 (NR), 10. Thomas More Prep-Marian 23-8 (8).

Class 2A — 1. Smith Center 28-2 (1), 2. SEDGWICK 27-3 (3), 3. Garden Plain 20-6 (2), 4. Ellinwood 24-4 (5), 5. Hillsboro 21-7 (4), 6. Sterling 25-7 (7), 7. Wabaunsee 26-5 (6), 8. Meade-Fowler 28-1 (8), 9. Inman 24-8 (10), 10. Jefferson County North 23-5 (9).

Class 1A, Division I — 1. Centralia 28-3 (3), 2. Little River 25-3 (2), 3. Victoria 21-3 (1), 4. Pretty Prairie 26-4 (4), 5. Kiowa County 25-5 (5), 6. Spearville 25-6 (8), 7. St. Paul 27-4 (7), 8. Burlingame 17-6 (6), 9. Doniphan West 20-9 (NR), 10. St. John-Hudson 15-9 (NR).

Class 1A, Division II — 1. Hanover 24-5 (1), 2. Lebo 24-4 (2), 3. Attica 24-2 (3), 4. Central Plains 19-7 (5), 5. Linn 20-8 (6), 6. Golden Plains 24-4 (4), 7. Wheatland-Grinnell 19-8 (7), 8. Hutchinson Central Christian 17-7 (9), 9. Dighton 18-6 (10), 10. Argonia 17-5 (8).

Central Kansas League

Final league standings

;League;Overall

;W-L;W-L

Hillsboro;9–0;23–7

Smoky Valley;8–1;27–3

Nickerson;7–2;27–9

Hesston;5–4;17–12

Lyons;5–4;20–15

Hoisington;4–5;17–18

Pratt;4–5;13–19

Halstead;2–7;11–21

Haven;1–8;4–24

Larned;0–9;3–29

Railer soccer team wins

ARKANSAS CITY — The Newton High School boys’ soccer team posted one its best offensive nights in years, stopping Arkansas City 10-0.

The game was stopped in the 51st minute on the 10-goal rule.

Juan-Pablo Salgado led the Railer charge with three goals. Collin Hershberger scored two goals with an assist. Fernando Campus Cisneros also scored two goals. Mikey Parga and Richardo Valdivia Rodriguez each scored a goal.

Victor Medina had three assists. Daniel Gonzalez-Arevalo, Enrique Mercado Arellano and Misael Campos Cisneros each added an assist.

Arkansas City falls to 1-12. Newton improves to 6-6-1. the Railers host Maize at 6:30 p.m. Monday in a make-up of Tuesday’s game, which was postponed because of lightning.

Junior varsity — Newton 3, Arkansas City 0

Newton gymnasts end season

SHAWNEE MISSION — The Newton High School gymnastics team ended the season Wednesday at the Shawnee Mission South All-Around Invitational.

No team scores were recorded. Newton sent three gymnasts to the meet.

Elisa Fernandez scored a personal-best 31.975 all-around. She scored an 8.45 on vault, a personal-best 7.125 on the uneven parallel bars, a personal-best 7.95 on balance beam and a personal-best 8.45 on floor exercises.

Abby Steinert scored her second-best all-around score of the season at 30.9. She scored an 8.25 on vault, a 6.85 on bars, a 7.8 on beam and an 8.0 on floor.

“She has been quite consistent on beam sticking all but one beam this season,” Newton coach JoAnne Thaw said. “As usual, she had a no fall routine at the AA meet.”

Bella Vogt competed in varsity all-around for the first time this season, scoring a 25.25 in all-around. Vogt scored a personal-best 8.0 on vault, a personal-best 4.775 on bars, a 5.575 on beam and a 6.9 on floor.

“This was her first varsity AA meet,” Thaw said. “She started varsity on vault and added other events on JV as the season progressed.

“Our team didn't qualify for state, but it was a great year for many newcomers taking our score from 79.44 to 89.85 for the season so we're proud of this young team and looking forward to next year when we should have eight returning.”

Hesston spikers split tri

LINDSBORG — The Hesston High School volleyball team split a pair of matches Tuesday at Lindsborg, downing Pratt 20-25, 25-18, 25-21; and falling to host Smoky Valley 25-20, 25-18.

Hesston is 17-12 and ends CKL play 5-4. Hesston plays Saturday at the Clearwater Invitational, followed by a meet Tuesday at Lyons.

Oct. 9, Hesston won the Council Grove Invitational.

In pool play, Hesston downed Council Grove 19-25, 25-17, 25-16; the Council Grove junior varsity 25-9, 25-20; and lost to Wamego 25-17, 25-23.

In the semifinals, Hesston downed Clearwater 18-25, 30-28, 25-19. In the finals, Hesston downed Wamego 26-24, 25-15.

“The championship against Wamego was similar to our pool play matchup, as the first set was close throughout, with neither team leading by more than about two points,” Hesston coach Jason Peters said. “We were able to pull ahead at the right time to win the first set, and then pulled away midway through the second set to win the championship. We had a strong hitting percentage championship match, scoring 27 kills to only 10 errors. Our defense picked up 40 digs and eight blocks as well to complete a strong finish to the day.”

Smoky Valley Tri

Smoky Valley def. Pratt 25-12, 25-14

Hesston def. Pratt 20-25, 25-18, 25-21

Smoky Valley def. Hesston 25-20, 25-18

Junior varsity

Hesston def. Pratt 25-23, 11-25, 15-13

Smoky Valley def. Hesston 25-18, 25-18

Hesston JV at Halstead Inv.

Pool Play:

Hesston JV def. Pratt 25-17, 11-25, 15-6

Southeast of Saline def. Hesston JV 25-18, 26-24

Hesston JV def. Inman 25-10, 25-17

Semifinals:

Hesston JV def. Sedgwick 25-15, 25-13

Championship:

Hesston JV def. Southeast of Saline 25-15, 25-18

Fort Scott def. Hesston Team 3 26-24, 25-21

Hesston Team 3 def. Burlington #2 25-12, 25-18

Hesston Team 3 split with Lyndon 15-25, 25-15

Hesston Team 3 def. Southern Coffey County 25-2, 25-8

Third Place Match:

Hesston def. Neodesha 25-22, 25-11

Goessel sweeps tri

GOESSEL — The Goessel High School volleyball team won a pair of matches Tuesday.

Goessel downed Salina Sacred Heart 25-10, 25-20; and Wichita Central Christian Academy 25-10, 25-12.

Goessel is 21-9 and plays Saturday at the Wheat State League meet at Centre High School in rural Lost Springs.

Hesston College falls to ICC

HESSTON — The Hesston College volleyball team fell to Independence Community College 25-9, 25-17, 25-19 Wednesday at Yost Center.

Hesston is 1-25, 0-8 in Jayhawk Conference play. Hesston plays Monday at Cloud County Community College with Southeast (Neb.) Community College.