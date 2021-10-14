Railer football team to host South

The Kansan

Who to watch

Newton: Colby Gomez 65-129-4 passing, 727 yards, 4 TDs; 42-120 rushing, 2 TDs. James Hulse 51-138 rushing. Isaac Klug 17-258 receiving, 2 TDs. Jake Schmidt 16-202 receiving, 1 TD. Camden Carr 20-141 receiving, 1 TD. Ryan Ruggerio, 11-107, 1 TD. Jonah Remsberg 24 total tackles. Ben Reyes 27 total tackles. Brody Harper 28 total tackles. Collin Hershberger K.

Salina South: Weston Fries 80-182-11 passing, 906 yards, 8 TDs; 51-156 rushing. Ian Andalon 83-298 rushing, 2 TDs. Carter Copes 17-294 receiving, 2 TDs. TeJon McDaniel 14-190 receiving, 2 TDs. Zach Davidson 15-171 receiving, 2 TDs.

The Newton High School football team broke a six-game losing streak with a 24-12 win over Goddard last week.

The Railers will try to make it two in a row this week, hosing Salina South at 7 p.m. Friday at Fischer Field.

Both teams are 1-5 this season. South is coming off a 41-7 loss to Hutchinson last week, the third straight loss for the Cougars.

With two weeks remaining in the regular season, Newton is seeded 14th in the Class 5A West District, while South is 15th. That would put Newton against Kapaun-Mt. Carmel in the first round of the playoffs, while South would face Andover. Hays leads the district. There are currently six teams at 5-1. Wins im the next two weeks could put either Newton or South as high as 10th in the 16-team standings.