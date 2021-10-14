Thresher men fall to no. 2 Eagles

The Bethel College men’s soccer team ran into a buzzsaw in no. 2 (NAIA) Oklahoma Wesleyan Wednesday night in KCAC play at Thresher Stadium, falling 4-0.

Stefan Lukic led the 12-1 Eagles with two goals and an assist. Lucas Mauro and Alfeu Bertini each added goals.

A collision between a Wesleyan forward and Bethel defender opened up Lukic to score in the fourth minute of play. A pair of goals in a 70 second span put the Eagles up 3-0 at the half, the second on a Lukic penalty kick.

OWU added a goal in the 52nd minute.

Bethel broke the shutout in the 88th minute on a Lucas Pardo goal with an assist from Muhammed Jammeh.

Oklahoma Wesleyan is 8-0 in KCAC play.

Bethel drops to 6-6, 3-4 in KCAC play. Bethel plays at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Ottawa.

Okla.Wes.;3;1;—;4

Bethel;0;1;—;1

1. OW Stefan Lukic (unassisted) 3:19

2. OW Lucas Mauro (Julio Belo) 42:07

3. OW Lukic (penalty kick) 43:17

4. OW Alfeu Bertini (Lukic) 51:23

5. BC Lucas Pardo (Muhammed Jammeh) 87:22

Total shots — OW 5-3—8, BC 3-6—9. Shots on goal — OW 4-2—6, BC 1-2—3. Saves — OW: Matija Gligorovic (W, 45:00, 0 ga) 1-x—1; Alex Vidizzoni (45:00, 1 ga) x-1—1. BC Colton Rothwell (L) 1-1—2. Corner kicks — OW 4, BC 2. Fouls — OW 12, BC 13. Offside — OW 2, BC 8. Cautions — OW: Marc Skelton 60:48, Jorge Velasco 65:04. BC: Juan Nicoletti 83:10.