Thresher men fall to no. 2 Eagles

Mark Schnabel
The Kansan
Bethel junior Muhammed Jammeh, left, and Oklahoma Wesleyan sophomore Luka Lukic battle for the ball during play Wednesday at Thresher Stadium. Second-ranked OWU claimed a 4-1 win over Bethel.

The Bethel College men’s soccer team ran into a buzzsaw in no. 2 (NAIA) Oklahoma Wesleyan Wednesday night in KCAC play at Thresher Stadium, falling 4-0.

Stefan Lukic led the 12-1 Eagles with two goals and an assist. Lucas Mauro and Alfeu Bertini each added goals.

Bethel junior Cristobal Goldberg, left, challenges Oklahoma Wesleyan Stefan Lukic during play Wednesday at Thresher Stadium. Lukic scored two goals with an assist in a 4-1 OWU win.
Bethel sophomore Lucas Pardo plays the ball against Oklahoma Wesleyan.

A collision between a Wesleyan forward and Bethel defender opened up Lukic to score in the fourth minute of play. A pair of goals in a 70 second span put the Eagles up 3-0 at the half, the second on a Lukic penalty kick.

OWU added a goal in the 52nd minute.

Bethel broke the shutout in the 88th minute on a Lucas Pardo goal with an assist from Muhammed Jammeh.

Bethel sophomore Juan Volker handles the ball during play against Oklahoma Wesleyan.
Bethel sophomore Jaime Guardado plays the ball against Oklahoma Wesleyan grad student Marc Skelton during play Wednesday at Thresher Stadium.

Oklahoma Wesleyan is 8-0 in KCAC play.

Bethel drops to 6-6, 3-4 in KCAC play. Bethel plays at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Ottawa.

Okla.Wes.;3;1;—;4

Bethel;0;1;—;1

1. OW Stefan Lukic (unassisted) 3:19

2. OW Lucas Mauro (Julio Belo) 42:07

3. OW Lukic (penalty kick) 43:17

4. OW Alfeu Bertini (Lukic) 51:23

5. BC Lucas Pardo (Muhammed Jammeh) 87:22

Total shots — OW 5-3—8, BC 3-6—9. Shots on goal — OW 4-2—6, BC 1-2—3. Saves — OW: Matija Gligorovic (W, 45:00, 0 ga) 1-x—1; Alex Vidizzoni (45:00, 1 ga) x-1—1. BC Colton Rothwell (L) 1-1—2. Corner kicks — OW 4, BC 2. Fouls — OW 12, BC 13. Offside — OW 2, BC 8. Cautions — OW: Marc Skelton 60:48, Jorge Velasco 65:04. BC: Juan Nicoletti 83:10.