Bethel men's basketball team picked to top KCAC

The Bethel College men’s basketball team had the target put on its back Thursday, being named the favorite by both the coaches and the media at the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Media Day.

The top three teams were identical on both the coaches’ and media polls — Bethel, Oklahoma City and Ottawa. The BC men garnered 144 points on the coaches’ poll with 12 of 13 first-place votes. Oklahoma Wesleyan had 125 points and Ottawa had 125.

In the media poll, Bethel gathered 242 points with 16 of the 19 first-place votes. Oklahoma Wesleyan had 226 points and two first-place votes. Ottawa had 196 points and a first-place vote.

Bethel was 21-7 last season, winning the KCAC regular-season title at 16-4. The Threshers edged Oklahoma Wesleyan 73-72 in the championship game of the KCAC post-season tournament.

In the NAIA National Tournament, Bethel topped Voorhees 82-79 and Northwestern (Iowa) 76-69, before falling to eventual national champion Shawnee State 69-59 in the round of 16.

“As a team, we had a successful season, win- and loss-wise,” Bethel coach Jayson Artaz said. “We bring back everybody, everybody who played for us who had a significant role for us is back.”

Returning starters for the Threshers include Jalon Scott (6-5, sr., G, 16.5 ppg, 12.0 rpg, 4.5 apg), Clifford Byrd II (6-1, sr., G, 15.0 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 3.6 apg), Bryant Mocaby (6-5, sr., F, 12.9 ppg, 3.5 rpg), Tavaughn Flowers (5-9, sr., PG, 7.5 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 2.4 apg) and Adam Gouro (6-8, sr., C, 4.4 ppg, 5.0 rpg).

Scott is the defending KCAC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. He also was a first-team All-KCAC pick and was named to the conference all-defensive team. He also was a first-team NAIA All-American and a second-team CoSIDA Academic All-American.

“Jaylen is about as good as they come,” Artaz said. “He was a first-team All-American as a junior. He worked on his game very hard over the course of the summer. He’s going to come back an even better player this year. With him, mixing in some other guys who took big jumps in their games as the year went along. Clifford had a very good season. He was one of the top steals guys in the country. He was second-team all-conference, first-team all-defense. As good a player, as good a guard as we could ask for.

“Bryant Mocaby was an honorable mention (All-KCAC). Really can shoot it, really can score it. He’s worked at transforming his body to be more athletic in the off-season and looks like a completely different player for us. … Tavon Flowers, he’s the guy — if you’re not part of the program — you don’t understand all the little things he does for us. He helps cover up a lot of mistakes on the defensive side. A high IQ basketball player. A better 3-point shooter in the off-season. Adam Gouro I think from a defensive perspective could be one of the most important player. He’s a rim protector. He does a really good job of contesting shots at the rim. He’s worked hard in the off-season to get in better shape.”

Other returning players include Brayden Barber (6-2, jr., G), Kyle Belvin (6-4, jr., G, 2.4 ppg, 1.1 rpg), Nick Bonner (6-0, so., G, 3.4 ppg, 1.6 rpg), Harper Jonas (6-4, so., G, 6.3 ppg, 1.9 rpg), Jordan Neely (5-9, sr., G, 5.9 ppg), Jared Richardson (6-0, so., G, 3.0 ppg), Jalyn Todd (6-5, so., F, 4.6 ppg, 2.7 rpg), Ike Umeh (6-6, jr., C) and Miki Zewge (6-5, sr., G, 3.0 ppg, 2.1 rpg).

A top newcomer includes freshman Javen Hutton.

“As I look at the KCAC, there are a ton of guys out there that are new to the conference that are going to be a problem,” Artaz said. “I have a ton of respect for the coaches in this conference and the teams that are able to build. This is one of the better conferences in the country. We went to the national tournament last year, the final 16, and I would put a lot of our teams against any of the teams we saw in the tournament. The conference is going to be even better this year. There are going to be a lot of good games this year. It’s going to be a dog fight.”

Non-conference foes this season include Oklahoma City University, Columbia College, Park, Mid-America Christian and MidAmerica Nazarene (twice). Bethel also plays an exhibition at NCAA Division II Fort Hays State.