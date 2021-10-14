Bethel gridders to host 4-2 Avila

Players to watch

Avila: Peyton Burke 68-91-1 passing, 805 yards, 7 TDs; 33-66 rushing, 2 TDs. Kyle DeOrio 42-76-2 passing, 750 yards, 4 TDs; 15-118 rushing, 2 TDs. Julious Sabastiano 10-12-0 passing, 135 yards, 1 TD. Malik Nesbitt 126-610 rushing, 11 TDs; 12-111 receiving. Gabriel Ford 7-141 rushing, 1 TD. Andrew Williams 25-523 receiving, 4 TDs. Lukas Hamilton 19-181 receiving, 1 TD. Kaivon Mortazavi 5-6 field goals, 33 long; 24-28 PAT kicks. Javon Taylor 36 total tackles, 1 int. Jose Bautista 32 total tackles.

Bethel: Chantz Scurry 80-677 rushing, 4 TDs. Landon Barnes (missed last two games with injury) 57-387 rushing, 4 TDs; 5-17-1 137 yards, 1 TD. Camryn Harrison 34-337 rushing, 2 TDs; 1-1-0 passing, 25 yards, 1 TD. Tucker Smith 8-206 rushing, 3 TDs. D.J. Ciers 42-194 rushing, 5 TDs; 10-18-1 passing, 204 yards, 4 TDs. Tanner Galliert 8-149 receiving, 1 TD. Mason Murray (missed a game with injury) 3-106 receiving, 2 TDs; 17-145 rushing, 1 TD. Brayden Francis 3-80 receiving, 2 TDs. Josh Seabolt 46 total tackles, 5.0 sacks. Mark Lanier 23 total tackles, 2.5 sacks. Trey Palmer 5 ints. Logan DeMond 5-6 field goals, 39 long; 23-24 PAT kicks.

The takeaway — There’s still a lot of season left, but this is the last chance for Avila to stay in the playoff race. A win for Bethel could mean a move up the NAIA poll and improvement in the playoff standings.

The Bethel College football team passed one of its toughest tests of the season last week and will face another this week.

The 16th-ranked (NAIA) Threshers downed 15th-ranked Southwestern 37-31 in double overtime last week. Bethel returns home to face 4-2 Avila at 1 p.m. Saturday at Thresher Stadium.

“It was a great game, a hard-fought victory and I’m really proud of the guys,” Bethel coach Terry Harrison said of last week’s game. “It was a really fun game to be a part of. It was our first win at Southwestern since I’ve been here. To win in double-overtime to an opponent ranked above us is a big deal. It was an exciting game.”

The Eagles have been ranked in the NAIA polls most of the season, but fell out after a 30-20 loss to now eighth-ranked Kansas Wesleyan. Avila’s other loss was to Southwestern 34-26.

“This is kind of the meat of the schedule,” Harrison said. “The match-ups the last couple of weeks, the top teams have all been playing each other. They are really good. They have some really talented quarterbacks. It’s going to test our defense — if we’re going to get pressure. I like our match-up. Our kids have been playing really well. We’ll have a good shot of success if we can play well, take care of the ball and force some turnovers. … We’ve been at Avila the past couple of years. It’s nice to get a break and get them at home. It should be a great game.”

Avila has a 181-235 pass to rush ratio this season, passing for 1,702 yards and rushing for 1,138. The Eagles have used three different quarterbacks. Peyton Burke has started the last two weeks.

“He’s very mobile,” Harrison said. “He makes a lot of plays that aren’t necessarily planned, but he can do a lot of things out of the pocket. Defensively, they played in seven different defensive fronts. We’ll have to be prepared for that.”

Turnovers have been about the only stat not going in the Threshers’ favor this season. Bethel has been 13-11 in the giveaway-takeaway column this season, but that has turned in the Threshers’ favor the past couple of weeks.

This game marks the start of the second half of the season for the Threshers.

“We’re one touchdown away from being undefeated and a top 10 team in the country,” Harrison said. “I think we’re in the mix for the top 20 and have a shot to make the playoffs, so we can finish this thing out well. I can’t be more proud of the guys. I’m excited for the opportunity to compete again.”

DEMOND HONORED — Bethel kicker Logan DeMond was named KCAC special teams player of the week for the week ending Sunday. In the win over Southwestern, DeMond hit a field goal and went four for four on PAT kicks.