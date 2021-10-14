Area prep football standings
Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I
;Division;Overall
;W;L;W:L
Derby;4;0;5;0
Maize;4;0;5;1
Maize South;4;1;5;1
Hutchinson;2;2;3;3
S.South;1;4;1;5
Newton;0;4;1;5
Campus;0;4;0;6
Division II
;Division;Overall
;W;L;W:L
Andover;4;0;5;1
And.Central;3;1;5;1
S.Central;3;2;4;2
G.Eisenhower;3;2;3;3
Ark.City;1;3;2;4
Valley Ctr.;1;3;2;4
Goddard;0;4;0;6
Division III
;Division;Overall
;W;L;W:L
x-Buhler;4;0;5;1
McPherson;3;1;5;1
Circle;2;1;4;2
Augusta;2;2;4;2
Winfield;0;4;2;4
El Dorado;0;3;3;3
x-clinched league title
Division IV
;Division;Overall
;W;L;W:L
W.Collegiate;4;0;6;0
Andale;3;0;6;0
Mulvane;2;2;4;2
Wellington;1;2;2;3
Rose Hill;1;4;1;5
Clearwater;0;3;3;3
Central Kansas League
;League;Overall
;W;L;W:L
Pratt;3;0;5;1
x-Smoky Valley;3;0;4;2
Hillsboro;3;1;5;1
Hoisington;2;1;5;1
Larned;3;2;3;3
Lyons;1;2;2;3
Halstead;1;3;1;5
Hesston;2;2;2;4
Nickerson;0;4;0;6
Haven;1;4;1;5
x-clinched tie for league title
Heart of America 11-man
;League;Overall
;W;L;W:L
x-Sedgwick;3;0;6;0
Inman;2;0;6;0
H.Trinity;2;1;4;2
Marion;1;1;3;3
Remington;0;1;3;2
Sterling;0;2;0;6
Ell-Saline;0;3;2;4
x-clinched tie for league title.
Heart of America 8-man
;League;Overall
;W;L;W:L
Bennington;1;0;4;2
Moundridge;0;1;1;5
Wheat State League 8-man
;League;Overall
;W;L;W:L
Little River;3;0;6;0
Canton-Galva;4;1;5;1
Wakefield;1;0;1;4
Solomon;2;1;4;2
Goessel;1;2;4;2
Herington;1;3;1;5
Rural Vista;1;1;1;3
Peabody-Burns;0;1;3;3
y-Centre;0;2;0;3
y-against 8-man teams only.
Heart of the Plains 6-man
;League;Overall
;W;L;W:L
Cunningham;1;0;5;0
Burrton;0;1;0;6
;W;L;TB
Hays;5;1;9.83
Andover;5;1;9.67
Kapaun-Mt. Carmel;5;1;8.83
Maize South;5;1;8.67
Maize;5;1;8.00
Bishop Carroll;5;1;8.00
Wichita Northwest;4;2;4.83
Salina Central;4;2;4.50
Wichita Heights;4;2;3.00
Hutchinson;3;3;1.17
G.Eisenhower;3;3;0.83
Liberal;3;3;-2.00
Valley Center;2;4;-4.33
Newton;1;5;-7.33
Salina South;1;5;-8.17
Goddard;0;6;-11.67
Class 3A, District 7
(top 4 to playoffs)
;District;Overall
;W;L;TB;W;L
x-Andale;3;0;21.00;6;0
x-W.Collegiate;3;0;17.33;6;0
Clearwater;2;1;3.67;3;3
Hesston;1;2;-3.33;2;4
Halstead;0;3;-17.67;1;5
W.Trinity Acad.;0;3;-21.00;1;5
x-cliched playoff spot
Class 1A, District 4
;District;Overall
;W;L;TB;W;L
Sedgwick;4;0;21.00;6;0
Conway Springs;4;0;18.75;5;1
Elkhart;3;1;-1.00;4;2
Remington;2;2;2.25;3;2
Stanton Co.;1;2;-0.67;2;3
W.Independent;0;4;-17.50;0;4
Sublette;0;5;-18.40;0;6
8-Man I, District 5
(top 4 to playoffs)
;District;Overall
;W;L;TB;W;L
x-Goessel;3;0;16.33;4;2
x-Medicine Lodge;3;0;15.33;6;0
Attica-Argonia;2;1;11.33;5;1
Pretty Prairie;1;2;-7.00;3;3
Moundridge;0;3;-15.00;1;5
Fairfield;0;3;-21.00;1;5
x-cliched playoff spot
8-Man II, District 6
(top 4 to playoffs)
;District;Overall
;W;L;TB;W;L
Caldwell;5;0;16.25;6;0
South Barber;3;1;15.25;5;1
Norwich;3;1;7.00;4;2
Peabody-Burns;2;2;6.00;3;3
H.Cent.Chr.;1;4;-10.50;1;5
Stafford;1;3;-20.00;3;3
South Haven;0;4;-21.00;0;6
Kansas 6-Man
(Non-KSHSAA, top four in each division advance)
;Division;Overall
;W;L;W;L
South
x-Cunningham;5;0;6;0
x-Ashland;4;1;5;1
x-Moscow;4;2;4;2
Pawnee Heights;3;2;3;3
Fowler;2;3;3;3
Rolla;0;5;0;6
Burrton;0;5;0;6
z-Centre;x;x;1:1
North
x-Natoma;5;0;5;0
x-Northern Valley;4;1;5;1
Cheylin;3;2;3;3
Weskan;3;2;4;2
Greeley Co.;2;3;2;4
Golden Plains;1;5;1;5
Deerfield;0;5;0;6
x-clinched playoff spot.
z-against 6-man teams only