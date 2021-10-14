Area prep football standings

The Kansan

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I

;Division;Overall

;W;L;W:L

Derby;4;0;5;0

Maize;4;0;5;1

Maize South;4;1;5;1

Hutchinson;2;2;3;3

S.South;1;4;1;5

Newton;0;4;1;5

Campus;0;4;0;6

Division II

;Division;Overall

;W;L;W:L

Andover;4;0;5;1

And.Central;3;1;5;1

S.Central;3;2;4;2

G.Eisenhower;3;2;3;3

Ark.City;1;3;2;4

Valley Ctr.;1;3;2;4

Goddard;0;4;0;6

Division III

;Division;Overall

;W;L;W:L

x-Buhler;4;0;5;1

McPherson;3;1;5;1

Circle;2;1;4;2

Augusta;2;2;4;2

Winfield;0;4;2;4

El Dorado;0;3;3;3

x-clinched league title

Division IV

;Division;Overall

;W;L;W:L

W.Collegiate;4;0;6;0

Andale;3;0;6;0

Mulvane;2;2;4;2

Wellington;1;2;2;3

Rose Hill;1;4;1;5

Clearwater;0;3;3;3

Central Kansas League

;League;Overall

;W;L;W:L

Pratt;3;0;5;1

x-Smoky Valley;3;0;4;2

Hillsboro;3;1;5;1

Hoisington;2;1;5;1

Larned;3;2;3;3

Lyons;1;2;2;3

Halstead;1;3;1;5

Hesston;2;2;2;4

Nickerson;0;4;0;6

Haven;1;4;1;5

x-clinched tie for league title

Heart of America 11-man

;League;Overall

;W;L;W:L

x-Sedgwick;3;0;6;0

Inman;2;0;6;0

H.Trinity;2;1;4;2

Marion;1;1;3;3

Remington;0;1;3;2

Sterling;0;2;0;6

Ell-Saline;0;3;2;4

x-clinched tie for league title.

Heart of America 8-man

;League;Overall

;W;L;W:L

Bennington;1;0;4;2

Moundridge;0;1;1;5

Wheat State League 8-man

;League;Overall

;W;L;W:L

Little River;3;0;6;0

Canton-Galva;4;1;5;1

Wakefield;1;0;1;4

Solomon;2;1;4;2

Goessel;1;2;4;2

Herington;1;3;1;5

Rural Vista;1;1;1;3

Peabody-Burns;0;1;3;3

y-Centre;0;2;0;3

y-against 8-man teams only.

Heart of the Plains 6-man

;League;Overall

;W;L;W:L

Cunningham;1;0;5;0

Burrton;0;1;0;6

;W;L;TB

Hays;5;1;9.83

Andover;5;1;9.67

Kapaun-Mt. Carmel;5;1;8.83

Maize South;5;1;8.67

Maize;5;1;8.00

Bishop Carroll;5;1;8.00

Wichita Northwest;4;2;4.83

Salina Central;4;2;4.50

Wichita Heights;4;2;3.00

Hutchinson;3;3;1.17

G.Eisenhower;3;3;0.83

Liberal;3;3;-2.00

Valley Center;2;4;-4.33

Newton;1;5;-7.33

Salina South;1;5;-8.17

Goddard;0;6;-11.67

Class 3A, District 7

(top 4 to playoffs)

;District;Overall

;W;L;TB;W;L

x-Andale;3;0;21.00;6;0

x-W.Collegiate;3;0;17.33;6;0

Clearwater;2;1;3.67;3;3

Hesston;1;2;-3.33;2;4

Halstead;0;3;-17.67;1;5

W.Trinity Acad.;0;3;-21.00;1;5

x-cliched playoff spot

Class 1A, District 4

;District;Overall

;W;L;TB;W;L

Sedgwick;4;0;21.00;6;0

Conway Springs;4;0;18.75;5;1

Elkhart;3;1;-1.00;4;2

Remington;2;2;2.25;3;2

Stanton Co.;1;2;-0.67;2;3

W.Independent;0;4;-17.50;0;4

Sublette;0;5;-18.40;0;6

8-Man I, District 5

(top 4 to playoffs)

;District;Overall

;W;L;TB;W;L

x-Goessel;3;0;16.33;4;2

x-Medicine Lodge;3;0;15.33;6;0

Attica-Argonia;2;1;11.33;5;1

Pretty Prairie;1;2;-7.00;3;3

Moundridge;0;3;-15.00;1;5

Fairfield;0;3;-21.00;1;5

x-cliched playoff spot

8-Man II, District 6

(top 4 to playoffs)

;District;Overall

;W;L;TB;W;L

Caldwell;5;0;16.25;6;0

South Barber;3;1;15.25;5;1

Norwich;3;1;7.00;4;2

Peabody-Burns;2;2;6.00;3;3

H.Cent.Chr.;1;4;-10.50;1;5

Stafford;1;3;-20.00;3;3

South Haven;0;4;-21.00;0;6

Kansas 6-Man

(Non-KSHSAA, top four in each division advance)

;Division;Overall

;W;L;W;L

South

x-Cunningham;5;0;6;0

x-Ashland;4;1;5;1

x-Moscow;4;2;4;2

Pawnee Heights;3;2;3;3

Fowler;2;3;3;3

Rolla;0;5;0;6

Burrton;0;5;0;6

z-Centre;x;x;1:1

North

x-Natoma;5;0;5;0

x-Northern Valley;4;1;5;1

Cheylin;3;2;3;3

Weskan;3;2;4;2

Greeley Co.;2;3;2;4

Golden Plains;1;5;1;5

Deerfield;0;5;0;6

x-clinched playoff spot.

z-against 6-man teams only