Area prep Football: Week 7

The Kansan

All games 7 p.m. Friday unless noted

Class 3A, District 7

Wichita Trinity Academy (1-5) at Hesston (2-4)

Who to watch — Hesston: Hudson Ferralez 117-175-4 passing, 1,358 yards. Ryan Eilert 97-331 rushing, 3 TDs. Jake Proctor 24-389 receiving, 5 TDs; 37 total tackles. Nick Arnold 14-257 receiving, 1 TD. Max Werner 27-350 receiving, 2 TDs. Brayden Schilling 29-262 receiving, 4 TDs; 35 total tackles. Jesse McGill 14-15 PAT kicks.

What to know: A Hesston win clinches a playoff spot for the Swathers and eliminates both Halstead and Trinity Academy from the playoff race. A Trinity Academy win keeps both Halstead and Trinity alive unless Halstead falls to Collegiate, which would eliminate Halstead. A Clearwater win over Andale could also effect the playoff seedings. Hesston beat Halstead 54-0 last week, while Trinity Academy fell to Andale 96-6.

Halstead (1-5) at Wichita Collegiate (6-0)

Who to watch — Halstead: Jackson Swift 24-61-6 passing, 412 yards, 3 ints.; 44-120 rushing, 3 TDs. Conner Boyd 92-493 rushing, 5 TDs. Owen Farmer 49-181 rushing, 1 TD; 38 total tackles. Tanner Watkins 8-205 receiving, 2 TDs. Chandler Drake 37 total tackles.

What to know: Collegiate has already clinched a Class 3A playoff spot. Halstead needs to win both remaining games with a lot of help to advance. Halstead fell to Hesston 54-0 last week, while Collegiate downed Clearwater 45-14.

Class 1A, District 4

Elkhart (4-2) at Sedgwick (6-0)

Who to watch — Elkhart: Clayton Cole 24-59-3, 393 yards, 6 TDs; 58-205 rushing, 1 TD. Emmitt Espinosa 29-173 rushing; 7-216 receiving, 3 TDs. Forrest Quigley 27-158 rushing; 57 total tackles. Hadley Blackburn 54-187 rushing, 3 TDs. Clayson Nave 12-84 receiving, 2 TDs. Austin Rich 45 total tackles. Lane Runkle 4.5 sacks

What to know: Sedgwick downed Remington 56-41 last week, while Elkhart edged Stanton County 10-8. A Sedgwick win sets up a showdown with Conway Springs in week 8 for the district title.

Eight-Man I, District 5

Goessel (4-2) at Pretty Prairie (3-3)

Who to watch — Goessel: Jake Wiens 53-585 rushing, 8 TDs. Kacen Smith 39-290 rushing, 6 TDs. Grant Bryant 24-47-2 passing, 338 yards, 8 TDs; 63-227 rushing, 1 TD; 34 total tackles, 2 ints. Skylar Wuest 39 total tackles.

What to know: Goessel clinched a playoff spot with a 54-0 win over Fairfield. Pretty Prairie fell to Medicine Lodge 48-0 last week. A Goessel win sets up a clash with Medicine Lodge for the district title.

Moundridge (1-5) at Fairfield (1-5)

Who to watch — Moundridge: Henry Hecox 49-93-6 passing, 647 yards, 13 TDs; 35-67 rushing, 5 TDs. Kase Ptacek 160-817 rushing, 7 TDs, 5-106 receiving 3 TDs; 40 total tackles. Logan Churchill 17-223 receiving, 6 TDs. Ethan Brandewiede 11-125 receiving, 1 TD. Fairfield: Brady Fowler 21-53-7 passing, 405 yards, 2 TDs; 55-97 rushing, 3 TDs. Ashtin Cochran 8-106 receiving. Jacob Bauman 6-125 receiving, 1 TD.

What to know: The only hope for Moundridge to reach the playoffs is to beat Fairfield and for Pretty Prairie to drop its two remaining games. Likewise, Fairfield needs to win out with two losses for Pretty Prairie. Moundridge fell to Attica-Argonia 62-34 last week, while Fairfield lost to Goessel 54-0.

Who to watch — Peabody-Burns: Philip Young 20-42-1 passing, 410 yards, 3 TDs; 48-149 rushing, 3 TDs; 34 total tackles. Noal Reynolds 67-687 rushing, 12 TDs; 4-161 receiving, 1 TD. Colton Gossen 6-113 receiving, 1 TD; 47 total tackles. Thomas Smith 76-420 rushing, 5 TDs; 3-114 receiving, 1 TD. South Haven: Alex Smith 27-66-8 passing, 8 TDs. Grady Howell 24-57-4 passing, 430 yards, 4 TDs; 88-242 rushing, 1 TD. Ethan Theurer 18-383 receiving, 5 TDs. Tucker Locke 16-267 receiving, 2 TDs.

What to know: A win for Peabody-Burns and losses for Hutchinson Central Christian and Stafford sends the Warriors to the Eight-Man II playoffs. South Haven needs to win out with a lot of help to reach the playoffs. Peabody-Burns fell to Caldwell 42-20 last week, while South Haven fell to Stafford 49-18.

Inman (6-0) at Remington (3-2)

What to know: Inman can clinch a share of the HOAL title with Sedgwick for the league title with a win. This is just Remington’s second league game of the season. Inman topped Ell-Saline 60-0 last week. Remington fell to Sedgwick 56-14 last week.

Kansas 6-Man South

Burrton (0-6) at Rolla (0-6)

5 p.m. Thursday

What to know: This is the bowl game, the playoff game so to speak, for each team. Both teams are eliminated from the playoff race, although both teams can elect to play an optional game in week 8. Burrton fell to Pawnee Heights 69-21 last week, while Rolla fell to Ashland 95-50.