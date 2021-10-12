Sports briefs

Newton game postponed

The Newton High School varsity and junior varsity boys’ soccer games against Maize scheduled for Tuesday at Fischer Field were postponed because of lightning in the area.

No make-up date has been set as of publication time.

Bethel runner wins Billy Mills Classic

LAWRENCE — The Bethel College cross country teams competed at the Billy Mills Classic Saturday hosted by Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence.

No team scores were kept.

Bethel sophomore Mauro Arancibia Campos won the men’s race in a personal-best time of 26:53.7 (8,000 meters). The time is the 10th best at 8,000 meters in school history.

Arran Kearney finished ninth in 27:51.4. Luke Schmidt finished 15th in 28:25.3.

Tobin Wise finished 26th in 28:57.2. Matthew Fleck finished 34th in 29:58.9. Andrew Graber finished 38th in 30:21.7. Nick Morgan was 60th in 32:00.0. Robbie Crager was 73rd in 34:12.1. Carter Funk finished 77th in 34:41.9.

The Bethel women had just two runners — Alexandra Mendoza in 36th in 22:03.6 (5,000 meters) and Lynnzey Young in 69th in 25:30.1.

Bethel competes at Oct. 23 at the NAIA Mid-States Classic in Winfield.

Railer runners compete at El Dorado

EL DORADO — The Newton High School boys’ cross country team finished seventh, while the girls were eighth Saturday at the El Dorado Invitational at El Dorado State Park.

In the boys’ competition, Garden City won at 51, followed by Arkansas City at 56 and Augusta at 102. Newton scored 161 points. There were 11 teams scoring and 13 teams in competition.

Newton was led by Simon Secor in 14th at 18:09.40. Alex Barnett was 16th at 18:44.77. Kaden Anderson was 42nd at 19:48.63. Lucas Kaufman was tied for 43rd at 19:48.69. Nick Treaster was 45th at 19:48.72. Michael Southern was 47th at 20:09.42. Caleb Koontz was 52nd at 20:32.50.

In the girls’ competition, Emporia won at 37, followed by Garden City at 86-38 and Winfield was third at 86-45. Newton scored 182 points.

Newton was led by Angelic Madrigal, who finished 34th in 23:34.19. Elia Bergquist was 38th in 23:53.45. Aspen Schmidt was 42nd at 24:09.14. Isabel Sandoval was 47th at 24:34.21. Emily Torres was 48th in 24:35.77.

Newton hosts the Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I Championships at 10 a.m. Saturday.

JV Girls

Newton results (team scores: Emporia 21, Circle 44, Newton 65) — 13. Cook, Shae 26:35.15; 16. Fair, Taylor 27:07.16; 17. Secor, Abi 27:21.09; 20. Nembhard, Cate 28:19.98; 26. Murray, Jaymie 29:48.61; 28. Sulejmani, Amina 30:48.94.

JV Boys

Newton results (team scores: Emporia 15, Newton 63, McPherson 94, Arkansas City 98, Sunrise Christian Academy 112) — 9. Dillon, Drew 20:29.31; 20. Gentil, Pablo 21:24.76; 21. Kauffman, Clayton 21:26.26; 23. Lunsford, Landon 21:31.66; 32. Mueller, Earl 22:32.42; 39. Antonowich, Max 23:38.09; 40. Stenzel, Luke 23:38.38 20; 44. Steinmetz, Bailey 24:04.48; 51. Sanchez, Gabe 24:51.43; 59. Sattler, Chris 28:44.52; 61. Wurdeman, Jacob 35:18.28.

Bethel men fall to Southwestern

The Bethel College men’s soccer team fell to Southwestern 3-1 Saturday in KCAC play at Thresher Stadium.

Fabio Schneider, Nalan Kentner and Mamadou Diarra each scored a goal for Southwestern, 6-4-2 overall and 3-3-1 in KCAC play. Diarra and Lucas Travis each had an assist.

Juan Nicoletti scored for Bethel.

Bethel was outshot 12-11, 6-3 on goal. Joshua Eibl had two saves for Southwestern. Colton Rothwell had three saves for Bethel.

Bethel is 6-5, 3-3 in KCAC play. Bethel hosts third-ranked (NAIA) Oklahoma Wesleyan at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

BC women edged by Southwestern

The Bethel College women’s soccer team fell to Southwestern 2-1 Saturday in KCAC play at Thresher Stadium.

All three goals came in the second half.

Sydney Brown scored for Bethel in the 55th minute. Ana Llanos scored in the 61st minute with an assist from Bryanna Kuhn. Kuhn scored the game winner in the 68th minute.

Shots were even at seven. Shots on goal were 5-4 for Southwestern. Mallorie Lund had three saves for Southwestern. Maddie Prager had three saves for Bethel.

Southwestern is 7-3-1, 5-2 in KCAC play.

Bethel is 6-4-2, 2-2-2 in KCAC play, and hosts ninth-ranked (NAIA) Oklahoma Wesleyan at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Bethel spikers drop two

OTTAWA — The Bethel College volleyball team dropped a pair of matches in recent KCAC play.

Saturday at home, Bethel fell to Tabor 25-15, 25-22, 25-12. Haylee Barta led Tabor with 12 kills, followed by Taylor Quiring with 10, Kami Steinbacher served three aces, Brittney Hiebert downed three blocks. Melody Valencia set 39 assists. Quiring had 15 digs, while Kallie Cathcart had 10 digs.

For Bethel, Mia Loganbill had 10 kills. Julie Wilhite and Maddie Chupp each downed two blocks. Kaitlyn Shima set 14 assists. Katey Wilhelm had 13 digs.

Bethel fell to Ottawa 25-13, 25-11, 25-10.

Katelyn Elstun led Ottawa with nine kills. Laigen Phelan served five aces. Kaitlyn Haller set 15 assists, followed by Phelan with 14. Emily Jackson had 10 digs.

For Bethel, Shima had four kills and six assists. Wilhite downed four blocks. Wilhelm had 12 digs.

Bethel falls to 6-13, 1-5 in KCAC play. Bethel plays Saturday at Bethany.

Hesston men split games

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Hesston College men’s soccer team downed Southeast (Neb.) Community College 2-1 Saturday in Beatrice, Neb., and lost to the Morningside University junior varsity 3-0 Monday in Sioux City.

Against Southeast, Lusanda Nyathi scored for Hesston on a penalty kick. Treston Carlson scored with an assist from Mo Bushra. Aidan McGonagle had seven saves.

Hesston is 6-6-2 and hosts Allen County Community College at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Lark women fall to SECC

BEATRICE, Neb. — The Hesston College women’s soccer team fell to Southeast (Neb.) Community College 5-0 Saturday in Beatrice.

Alex Ebert scored two goals for Southeast. Kate Jones scored a goal with two assists. Trinity Babcock scored a goal with an assist. Bethanny Goodschmidt scored a goal.

Katie Robeck had one save for Hesston.

The Larks are 2-11-1 and host Highland Community College at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

HC spikers fell to Barton

GREAT BEND — The Hesston College volleyball team fell to Barton County Community College 25-9, 25-8, 25-13 Friday in Great Bend.

Hesston falls to 1-24 and hosts Independence Community College at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.