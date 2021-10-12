Railer spikers drop two at Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON — The Newton High School volleyball team dropped a pair of dual meets Tuesday in Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League play at Hutchinson.

Newton fell to Maize South in three sets 17-25, 25-13, 25-19; and Hutchinson 25-15, 25-23.

Against Maize South, Gracie Rains had 20 kills. Tegan Livesay had seven. Livesay served three aces, while Emma Rains served two. Olivia Antonowich had 16 digs, followed by Gracie Rains with 14 and Abby Koontz with 13. Elena Vanderweg set 20 assists.

Against Hutchinson, Gracie Rains had 12 kills. Vanderweg and Livesay each served two aces. Antonowich had 14 digs, followed by Gracie Rains with 10. Vanderweg set 12 assists.

Newton falls to 15-18, 4-7 in AV-CTL I play. Newton ends the regular season Tuesday at Campus with Andover.