Railer golfers qualify for state as a team

The Kansan

It’s been a few years, but the Newton High School girls’ golf team is back to the state tournament after a third-place finish Monday at the Class 5A regionals at the Smoky Hills Country Club in Hays.

The top four teams and top six players not on the top four teams qualify for state.

Hays won the tournament on its home course, scoring a 337. Maize was second at 383, followed by Newton in third at 399 and Salina South at 402. There were 10 schools in competition.

Kinslea Jones of Maize was the top medalist with a one-under par 71. Jones topped Taleia McCrae of Hays by 10 strokes. Evyn Cox of Hays was third at 82.

Newton was led by Linsey Warsnak, who claimed the eighth-place medal at 91.

Jaye Skinner finished tied for 13th at 97, four strokes and three places off medal contention. Ember Suter tied for 19th at 105. Cadence Altum placed 22nd at 106.

Madeline Duncan tied for 40th at 127. Bailey Rhodes finished in 48th at 168.

The state tournament is Monday and Tuesday at Carey Park in Hutchinson. The top six teams after the first day advance to the second day of competition. At least 18 players not on the top six teams also will advance to the final day of play with a cap of 54 total players.

Class 5A Regionals

Monday

Smoky Hills CC

Hays

Par 72, 5,211 yards

Team scores (top four team qualify for state) — Hays 337, Maize 383, Newton 399, Salina South 402, Goddard Eisenhower 416, Maize South 426, Goddard 439. Valley Center, Great Bend, Salina Central no team score.

q-individual qualifier

Medalists — 1. Kinslea Jones Mai. 71, 2. Taleia McCrae Hys. 81, 3. Evyn Cox Hys. 82, 4. Katie Dinkel Hys. 84, 5. Zoe Norton SS 86, 6. Madison Durr SS 89, 7. Claire Humphrey Hys. 90, 8. Lindsey Warsnak New. 91, 9. Abbie Norris Hys. 92, 10. Charlotte Kerbs Mai. 93.

Remainder of field — 11. Kayla Jensen GE 95-q, 12. Lexi Habbart GE 96-q, 13. Jaycee Oakley Hys. 97, T13. Jaden Kordonowy MS 97-q, T13. Jaye Skinner New. 97, 16. Chloe Bartlett Mai. 101, T16. Lauryn Williams VC 101-q, 18. Allyson Kaiser GB 102-q, 19. Caitie Widener MS 105-q, T19. Kalista Rugh Gdd. 105, T19. Ember Suter New. 105, 22. Cadence Altum New. 106, 23. Jade Simeona Gdd. 107, T23. Skylar Seals MS 107, 25. Danee Phillips SS 109, 26. Meredith Russell GE 112, 27. Aubrie Culver Gdd. 113, T27. Lillian Roy GE 113, T27. Cindric White SC 113, 30. Kaiden Phillips Gdd. 114, 31. Abby Brewer GE 115, 32. Daltrey Kurth GB 116, 33. Kadynce Nash MS 117, 34. Abigail Cavazos Mai. 118, T34. Isabel Fulkerson SS 118, 36. Payton Phillips SS 119, 37. Mackenzie Harding MS 120, T37. Ally Hamblin Gdd. 120, 39. Kira Packer Mai. 123, 40. Madeline Duncan New. 127, T40. Maddie Hamm VC 127, T40. Emma Hays Mai. 127, 43. Emily Bergman SS 128, 44. Ava Howie MS 131, 45. Emma Scheer GE 133, 46. Kelsey Brunton VC 134, 47. Alex Coykendall SC 155, 48. Bailey Rhodes New. 168.