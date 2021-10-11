Sports briefs

Railers send entry to state

The Newton High School girls’ tennis team is sending senior Madelynn Hamm to the Class 5A state tournament after a sixth-place finish in singles at the regional tournament in Newton.

Salina Central won the team title with 18 points, while Maize South was second with 13. Maize and Salina South tied for third with 10 points. Newton was sixth with three points.

Hamm opened play with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Emma Taylor of Valley Center, but lost in the quarterfinals to Katelyn Rupe of Salina Central 7-5, 6-1.

In the consolation semifinals, Hamm punched her ticket to state with a 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 win over Emma Rodriguez of Maize South. In the fifth-place match, Hamm fell to Emma Shulda of Salina South by default.

Hamm enters state play 17-11.

Sophomore Haley Ruth fell in the first round to Shulda 6-7 (8-6), 6-3, 10-5 (third-set tie-breaker). Ruth ends the season 13-15.

In doubles play for Newton, freshmen Carlie Franz and Natalie Hershberger downed Madison Blanton and Victoria Turner of Valley Center 6-4, 1-6, 10-8, but lost to Eris Bishop and Maddelyn Hamm of Valley Center 6-3, 6-0 in the quarterfinals and Claire Renfro and Mallory Renfro of Salina Central in the consolation quarterfinals 3-6, 6-3, 6-2. Franz and Hershberger end the season 11-13.

Senior Hallie Watkins and sophomore Lucy Buller lost in the first round to Claire Renfro and Mallory Refro of Salina Central 6-2, 6-3, ending the season 13-18.

In the singles finals, Veronica Montoya of Salina Central topped Annabelle Aldrete of Maize South 6-2, 6-1. In the doubles finals, Iliana Armbrust and Tess Daily of Salina South downed Maci Kratzer and Madelyn Fellows of Maize South 6-1, 6-1.

The state meet is Friday and Saturday at Emporia High School.

Class 5A Regionals

Saturday at Newton

Team scores — Salina Central 18, Maize South 13, Maize 10, Salina South 10, Valley Center 4, Newton 3, Great Bend 0, Hays 0

Singles

First round — Annabelle Aldrete MS def. Brittnee Leiker Hys. 6-0, 6-1; Emma Rodriguez MS def. Laura Brucker SS 6-4, 6-1; Madelynn Hamm New. def. Emma Taylor VC 6-3, 6-1; Katelyn Rupe SC def. Morgan Shorb Hys. 6-3, 6-1; Rylee Frye Mai. def. Laura Daniel GB 6-1, 6-0; Emma Shulda SS def. Haley Ruth New. 6-7 (8-6), 6-3, 10-5 TB; Kira McGrown Mai. def. Rafaela Pereira VC 6-1, 6-0; Veronica Montoya SC def. Kaylin Wahlmeier GB 6-0, 6-0.

Quarterfinals — Aldrete MS def. Rodriguez MS 6-1, 6-1; Rupe SC def. Hamm New. 7-5, 6-1; Frye Mai. def. Shulda SS 6-0, 6-0; Montoya SC def. McGrown Mai. 6-1, 6-2.

Semifinals — Championship: Aldrete MS def. Rupe SC 6-1, 1-6, 6-3; Montoya SC def. Frye SC 6-0, 6-2. Consolation — Hamm New. def. Rodriguez MS 7-6 (7-4), 6-2; Shulda SS def. McGrown Mai. 6-4, 6-1.

Championship — Montoya SC def. Aldrete MS 6-2, 6-1. Third place — Frye Mai. def. Rupe SC 6-3, 6-1. Fifth place — Shulda SS def. Hamm New. default.

Doubles

First round — Iliana Armbrust-Tess Daily SS def. Samantha Mayers-Taylor Lashley GB 6-0, 6-0; Paige Putter-Peyton Samek Mai. def. Brooklyne Baird-Riley Weber SS 3-6, 6-4, 10-5 TB; Elyce Pfeifer-Ella Strobel Mai. def. Caroline Robben-Sage Zweifel Hys. 6-0, 6-1; Mackenzie Nutter-Addison Renfro SC def. Alexa Davison-Grace Tos MS 6-2, 6-0; Maci Kratzer-Madelyn Fellows MS def. Mallory Henderson-Jersey Johnson Hys. 6-4, 6-0; Claire Renfro-Mallory Renfro SC def. Hallie Watkins-Lucy Buller New. 6-2, 6-3; Natalie Hershberger-Carlie Franz New. def. Madison Blanton-Victoria Turner VC 6-4, 1-6, 10-8 TB; Eris Bishop-Maddelyn Hamm VC def. Sahara Rziha-Tania Molina GB 6-0, 6-1.

Quarterfinals — Armbrust-Daily SS def. Putter-Samek Mai. 6-1, 6-1; Nutter-A.Renfro SC def. Pfeifer-Strobel Mai. 7-5, 6-0; Kratzer-Fellows MS def. C.Renfro-M.Renfro SC 6-4, 3-6, 10-8 TB; Bishop-Hamm VC def. Hershberger-Franz New. 6-3, 6-0.

Semifinals — Championship: Armbrust-Daily SS def. Nutter-A.Renfro SC 6-4, 6-1; Kratzer-Fellows MS def. Bishop-Hamm VC 6-2, 6-7 (7-1), 6-4. Consolation: Pfeifer-Strobel Mai. def. Putter-Samek Mai. 6-0, 6-4; C.Renfro-M.Renfro SC def. Hershberger-Franz New. 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Championship — Armbrust-Daily SS def. Kratzer-Fellows MS 6-1, 6-1. Third place — Nutter-A.Renfro SC def. Bishop-Hamm VC default. Fifth place — Pfeifer-Strobel Mai. def. C.Renfro-M.Renfro SC 6-2, 7-6 (7-4).

Swathers second at regionals

HILLSBORO — The Hesston High School girls’ tennis team placed second Friday and Saturday at the Class 3-2-1A regional tournament, sending three of four entries to state.

Smoky Valley edged Hesston for the team title 14-13. Marysville was third at 12. Salina Sacred Heart was fourth at seven.

Hesston was led by Gracie Dawes, who won the singles title, beating Shae Kramer of Marysville 6-2, 6-4 in the finals.

Dawes enters state play 22-7.

Maggie Carlson lost in the first round to Grace Schroller of Marysville 6-3, 6-1, ending the season 12-11.

The team of Cassandra Albin and Kori Kramer finished fourth in doubles at 2-2 and enter state play 13-13.

The team of Emily Friesen and Amala John finished sixth at 2-2 and enter state play 12-7.

The state meet is Friday and Saturday at Maize South High School.

Class 3-2-1A Regionals

Friday and Saturday

at Hillsboro

Team scores — Smoky Valley 14, Hesston 13, Marysville 12, Salina Sacred Heart 7, Rossville 5, Maranatha Christian Academy 4, Wabaunsee 1, Hillsboro 1, Sabetha 1, Perry-Lecompton 0, Kansas City Christian 0.

1. Gracie Dawes (4-0): 1. W Madison Menold Sab. 6-0 6-0; QF. W Gracy Schroller Mary. 6-1, 6-0; SF. W Olivia Favro MCA 6-1, 6-3; F. W Shae Kramer Mary. 6-2, 6-4

Maggie Carlson (0-1): 1. L Grace Scholler Mary. 6-3, 6-1.

Doubles

4. Cassandra Albin-Kori Kramer (2-2): 1. W Mendez-Boles MCA 6-0, 6-1; QF. W Friesen-John Hes. 6-1, 6-4; SF. L Matteucci-Weiss SSH 6-3, 6-1; 3rd. L Ahlstedt-Rauchholz SV 6-2, 6-3.

6. Emily Friesen-Amala John (2-2): 1. W Rossillon-Yoakum PL 6-3, 6-0; QF. L Albin-Kramer Hes. 6-1, 6-4; CSF. W Kay.Spurgeon-Latta Mary. 6-3, 6-7 (7-1), 6-2; Fifth: L Kad.Spurgeon-Winkler Mary. 6-1, retired.

Railer coach reaches milestone

DERBY — Newton High School volleyball coach Jamie Dibbens reached her 500th win with the Railers after a 3-2 finish Saturday at the Derby Invitational.

Newton fell to Washburn Rural 25-15, 25-9; and Maize South 25-16, 25-22; before beating Wichita Heights 25-14, 25-12; Maize 20-25, 25-16, 25-17; and Wichita East 25-19, 25-14.

Against Washburn Rural, Gracie Rains had six kills and Emma Rains had four kills. Olivia Antonowich served two aces. Elena Vanderweg and Antonowich each had three digs. Vanderweg set 10 assists.

Against Maize South, Gracie Rains had seven kills and Tegan Livesay had four kills. Gracie Rains had 13 digs, while Abby Koontz had 12. Vanderweg set 10 assists.

Against Wichita Heights, Gracie Rains and Emma Rains each had 10 kills. Antonowich had eight digs. Vanerweg set 12 assists.

Against Maize, Gracie Rains had 14 kills, and Livesay had 10 kills. Antonowich set three aces. Abby Koontz had 19 digs, followed by Gracie Rains with 13 and Antonowich with 12. Vanderweg set 26 assists.

Against Wichita East, Gracie Rains had nine kills, while Emma Rains had seven. Gracie Rains had eight digs. Vanderweg had 14 assists.

Newton is 15-16 and plays Tuesday at Hutchinson with Maize South.