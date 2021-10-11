Newton gymnasts seventh at home invite

The Newton High School gymnastics team has improved its team score by more than 10 points since the start of the season, finishing seventh Saturday at the Newton Invitational at Ravenscroft Gym.

Olathe North won the team title at 107.975, followed by Olathe East at 99.075 and Olathe West at 98.713. Newton had its second-best team score of the year at 89.35.

Newton was led by Abby Steinert, who finished 13th in all-around at 30.65; and Elisa Fernandez, who finished 14th in all-around at 30.475.

Steinert scored an 8.2 on vault, a 6.575 on uneven parallel bars, a 7.45 on balance beam and an 8.45 on floor.

Fernandez scored an 8.3 on vault, a 6.05 on bars, a 7.775 on beam and an 8.35 on floor.

“We started the year scoring only 79 points and made a 10-point increase,” Newton coach JoAnne Thaw said. “We knew returning only two from last year was going to make it a challenging year. It has been fun to teach, coach and watch the progress of girls that had never done gymnastics. We have struggled with too many falls on the beam, but our final meet had three girls join Abby Steinert with no fall routines. Abby has consistently stuck her beam routies, but lacks the full difficuly. Others have full difficulty, but haven't been able to stick the routine.”

“Our goal was to be able to have every girl compete by the end of the season and we accomplished that. While the team may not have qualified for state, we won't know about individuals until after the all around meet.”

State qualifications go to the top eight teams based on an average of those teams’ top four scores.

Newton is currently 10th, missing state qualifications by 1.80625 points.

Gabriella Margheim of Olathe North won the all-around title at 37.5. Margheim won the vault at 9.7, the balance beam at 9.45 and the floor exercises at 9.7. She took second on the uneven parallel bars at 8.65.

Alexis Purdy of Olathe West won the bars at 8.938.

Newton competes Wednesday at the Shawnee Mission South All-Around Meet. Newton will send Fernandez, Steinert and Bella Vogt to the meet.

Newton Invitational

Saturday

Team scores — Olathe North 107.975, Olathe East 99.075, Olathe West 98.713, Lawrence Free State 98.325, Olathe South 93.1, Emporia 89.925, Newton 89.35, Lawrence 78.85.

All-Around — 1. Gabriella Margheim ON 37.5, 2. Alexis Purdy OW 36.338, 3. Hannah Jensen ON 35.3, 4. Lainey Palmer OE 33.675, 5. Madelyn Fletes OS 33.65, 6. Avery Qualseth LFS 32.975. Newton scores — 15. Abby Steinert 30.65, 18. Elisa Fernandez 30.475.

Vault — 1. Margheim ON 9.7, 2. (tie) Aria Jaberian OE 9.1, Delaney Standley ON 9.1, 4. (tie) Jensen ON 9.0, Purdy OW 9.0, 6. Paige Garza ON 8.9. Newton scores — 18. Fernandez 8.3, 22. Steinert 8.2, 30. Rylie Pierce 7.7.

Uneven parallel bars — 1. Purdy OW 8.938, 2. Margheim ON 8.65, 3. Rylie Jahner ON 8.25, 4. Jensen ON 8.225, 5. Lindsey Ray ON 8.0, 6. Elaina Zung LFS 7.7. Newton scores — 15. Steinert 6.575, 19. Fernandez 6.05, 27. Georgia Garcia 5.225.

Balance beam — 1. Margheim ON 9.45, 2. Purdy OW 9.1, 3. Jensen ON 8.975, 4. Paige Schmideskamp OE 8.9, 5. Chanie Finkeldei LFS 8.55, 6. Fletes OS 8.725. Newton scores — 15. Fernandez 7.775, 19. Steinert 7.45, 22. Garcia 7.1, 25. Pierce 7.025, 31. Lupita Mezaafierroz 5.975.

Floor exercises — 1. Margheim ON 9.7, 2. Stanley ON 9.4, 3. Purdy OW 9.3, 4. Qualseth LFS 9.15, 5. Jensen ON 9.1, 6. Palmer OE 8.85. Newton scores — 15. Steinert 8.425, 18. Fernandez 8.35, 19. Mezaafierroz 8.2, 32. Garcia 7.4, 34. Pierce 7.05.

Newton JV

Team score — 1. 51.025.

All-Around — 1. Bella Vogt 26.125.

Vault – 2. Vogt 7.9.

Uneven parallel bars — 2. Vogt 4.725.

Balance beam — 1. Maddie Schroeder 6.55, 2. Vogt 6.5, 3. Caileane Thurston 4.325.

Floor exercises — 1. Addison Foreman 7.2, 2. Vogt 7.0, 3. Thurston 6.825, 4. Raegan Boaldin 6.75.