Threshers outlast Southwestern in OT

The highlights — Bethel: Chantz Scurry 18-109 rushing, 1 TD. D.J. Ciers 3-6-1 passing, 31 yards, 1 TD; 18-73 rushing, 1 TD. Camryn Harrison 1-1-0 passing, 25 yards, 1 TD; 10-83 rushing. Tanner Galliart 2-20 rushing, 1 TD; 3-40 receiving, 1 TD. Southwestern: 9-19-1 passing, 155 yards, 2 TDs. Braden Howell 5-9-1 passing, 54 yards, 1 TD. Keyshawn Wyatt 8-55 rushing, 1 TD. Andre Jones 4-80 receiving, 2 TDs. Josh Edson (Newton grad) 5-76 receiving. Keyshawn Jones 2-40 receiving, 1 TD.

The play — Trey Palmer intercepts a pass in the end zone in the second overtime to end the game. Southwestern overcomes 10-point deficit in the second half to send the game into overtime.

The takeaway — Both teams are now 5-1 overall and in KCAC play, one game behind Kansas Wesleyan for the conference lead. Both teams are likely in the race for an NAIA playoff spot as they head into the second half of the season.

Up next — Bethel hosts no. 22 Avila (4-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Thresher Stadium. Avila fell to no. 10 Kansas Wesleyan 30-20 at home.

WINFIELD — The past two Bethel-Southwestern football match-ups have featured big comebacks and heart-stopping finishes.

Well Saturday’s clash was no different as Tanner Galliart caught a 25-yard halfback pass from Camryn Harrison, followed by a Trey Palmer interception, to lead the Bethel Threshers to a 37-31 win at Jantz Stadium in KCAC play in Winfield.

Southwestern entered play ranked 15th in the NAIA, while Bethel was 16th.

Bethel held a 442-254 advantage in total offense, 386-40 in rushing but Southwestern’s two quarterbacks combined for 209 yards passing with three touchdowns.

Down 14-7 at the half, Bethel took control of the game in the third quarter. The Threshers opened the second half with a 75-yard drive that ended with a Chantz Scurry 43-yard run. A Dominique Copeland interception set up a Tanner Galliart 11-yard run. Bethel then forced a punt that set up a 25-yard Logan DeMond field goal.

Southwestern replied with a 25-yard Gabriel Medrano field goal. With 40 seconds in regulation, Braden Howell hit a six-yard touchdown pass to Keyshawn Jones. The PAT kick tied the game.

Bethel got to the Southwestern eight-yard line with 13 seconds remaining, but a D.J. Ciers pass was intercepted by Taveon Williamson.

Each team scored in the first overtime. In the second, Bethel needed just one play to score. Palmer intercepted the pass on Southwestern’s second play, ending the game.

Bethel;7;0;17;0;7;6;—;37

Southwestern;14;0;0;10;7;0;—;31

Scoring

1q. S A.Jones 2-yd. pass from Barnes (Medrano kick) 10:52

1q. B Ciers 41-yd. run (DeMond kick) 4:40

1q. S A.Jones 49-yd. pass from Barnes (Medrano kick) 3:48

3q. B Scurry 43-yd. run (DeMond kick) 11:47

3q. B Galliart 11-yd. run (DeMond kick) 8:44

3q. B DeMond 25-yd. field goal :00

4q. S Medrano 25-yd. field goal 7:49

4q. S K.Jones 6-yd. pass from Howell (Medrano kick) :40

OT1 S Wyatt 16-yd. run (Medrano kick)

OT1 B Quintero 16-yd. pass from Ciers (DeMond kick)

OT2 B Galliart 25-yd. pass from Harrison (run failed)

Team stats

;BC;SC

First downs;21;15

Rushing-yards;64-386;24-45

Passing yards;56;209

Comp-att-int;4-7-1;14-28-2

Punts-avg.;5-29.6;5-52.8

Fumbles-lost;4-1;1-0

Penalties-yards;9-104;2-15

Time of poss.;n;a

Individual stats

RUSHING — Bethel: Scurry 18-109, Harrison 10-83, Quintero 9-74, Ciers 18-73, Galliart 2-20, Grider 3-10, Francis 1-9, Smith 2-5, Christiasen 1-3. Southwestern: Wyatt 8-55, Coleman 7-20, Howell 3-(-9), Barnes 6-(-20).

PASSING — Bethel: Ciers 3-6-1, 31 yards; Harrison 1-1-0, 25 yards. Southwestern: Barnes 9-19-1, 155 yards; Howell 5-9-1, 54 yards.

RECEIVING — Bethel: Galliart 3-40, Quintero 1-16. Southwestern: A.Jones 4-80, Edson 5-76, K.Jones 2-40, Hoffman 2-10, Jackson 1-3.

Missed field goals — none.