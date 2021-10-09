Railers use razzle-dazzle to get past Goddard

The highlights — Newton: Camden Carr 2-2-0 passing for 103 yards and a TD, 6-25 receiving. Colby Gomez 15-28-0 passing, 87 yards, 1 TD; 18-5 rushing, TD. James Hulse 15-23 rushing, 1-1-0 passing, 10 yards; 1-59 receiving, 1 TD. Isaac Klug 6-88 receiving, 1 TD. Goddard: Lake Hamilton 6-19-1 passing, 150 yards. Dylan Reese 13-70 rushing. Bo Bantz 10-42 rushing, TD. Mason Healy 4-123 receiving.

The difference — After Goddard pulled within five points in the third quarter on a safety, the Newton defense stopped the Lions on downs at the Railer 20 after a bad snap cost the Lions 14 yards. Four plays later, Camden Carr took a lateral and tossed the ball to James Hulse for a 59-yard touchdown play.

The takeaway — Newton has taken early leads in three games this season, finally coming through for the win and improving to 1-5. Newton snaps a six-game losing streak. Goddard, 0-6, is on a seven-game losing streak.

Up next — Salina South at home. South is 1-5 after a 41-7 loss to Hutchinson.

GODDARD — When an 0-5 team faces another 0-5 team, you don’t have a lot to lose.

The Newton High School football team faced that scenario Friday at Goddard, pulling out all the stops and claiming a 24-12 win at Goddard District Stadium.

Among the Railer trickery was a pair of passes by wide receiver Camden Carr, both which went for long gains, scoring on the second one. Running back James Hulse threw a 10-yard pass on fourth down for a first down. Even kicker Collin Hershberger took a pitch on a fake field-goal attempt on fourth and goal on the Lion 19, although that run ended short of the end zone.

“We’ve been practicing that a little bit in practice,” Carr said. “I got a little spiral on it. I tried to lead (Hulse), but it didn’t go that far. It was still a touchdown, so it felt pretty good. I got hit after I released it. But I got a touchdown. The first one was a real bad throw, but (Isaac Klug) was so wide open. This is just amazing. After all those losses, it was nice to finally have our work show. These last two weeks are looking good two. We just need to get the W and keep working hard.”

“We didn’t turn the ball over and we came up with big plays in critical situations. It was great,” Newton coach Chris Jaax said. “(Stopping Goddard after the safety) was a big play for us. They had gotten momentum. Their offense came out trying to score. We were able to keep executing after that. … It was back and forth there, but I’m proud of the way the kids kept fighting.”

Newton scored on a pair of short-field drives to start the game. Goddard got back in the game on a couple long pass plays. Goddard scored on one drive, but an Andrew Barron interception in the end zone stopped the other.

The turnover set up a 37-yard Collin Hershberger field goal with 1:37 left in the half. Goddard then drove down the field to score a 33-yard Gabe Villegas field goal with 15.1 seconds left in the half.

The Newton defense kept Goddard on the Lions’ side of the field for the last 13 minutes of the game.

Newton’s final two games of the regular season are against teams that are a combined 1-11. Both games are at Newton.

“We just have to keep playing a whole game and not making big mistakes,” Jaax said. “We have to take advantage of the opportunities we get. This game, we took advantage of our opportunities. We didn’t make a lot of mistakes and found a way to win.”

Newton;14;3;7;0;—;24

Goddard;7;3;2;0;—;12

Scoring

1q. N Gomez 10-yd. run (Hershberger kick) 9:23

1q. N Klug 12-yd. pass from Gomez (Hershberger kick) 5:22

1q. G Bantz 26-yd. run (Villegas kick) 3:12

2q. N Hershberger 37-yd. field goal 1:35

2q. G Villegas 33-yd. field goal :15.1

3q. G safety: illegal grounding in the end zone 5:59

3q. N Hulse 59-yd. pass from Carr (Hershberger kick) 1:57

Team stats

;New.;Gdd.

First downs;13;12

Rushing-yards;35-37;37-110

Passing yards;200;150

Comp-att-int;18-31-0;6-19-1

Punts-avg.;5-33.2;6-3.5

Fumbles-lost;0-0;3-0

Penalties-yards;5-22;10-113

Time of poss.;26:35;20:32

Individual stats

RUSHING — Newton: Gomez 18-5, Hulse 15-23, Hershberger 1-4, n/a 1-5. Goddard: Reese 13-70, Hamilton 13-1, Bantz 10-42, team 1-(-3).

PASSING — Newton: Gomez 15-28-0, 87 yards; Carr 2-2-0, 103 yards; Hulse 1-1-0, 10 yards. Goddard: Hamilton 6-19-1, 150 yards.

RECEIVING — Newton: Carr 6-25, Klug 6-88, Ruggerio 3-13, Hulse 1-59, Jak.Schmidt 2-15. Goddard: Healy 4-123, Bantz 1-14, Hutchinson 1-13.

Missed field goals — none.