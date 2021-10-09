Area football roundup

The highlights — Hesston: Hudson Ferralez 27-40-0 passing, 439 yds., 6 TDs; Max Werner 4-60 rushing, 2 TDs; 7-144 receiving, 1 TD; Jake Proctor 10-166 receiving, 2 TDs. Brayden Schilling 5-36 receiving, 2 TDs. Halstead: Conner Boyd 14-47 rushing.

The difference — Hesston held a 508-57 advantage in total offense.

The takeaway — Hesston is 2-4, 1-2 in district play. Halstead is 1-5, 0-3 in district play.

Up next — Hesston hosts Wichita Trinity Academy, 1-5 after a 96-6 loss to Andale. Halstead takes on 6-0 Wichita Collegiate, which stopped Clearwater 45-14.

Hesston;7;27;13;7;—;54

Halstead;0;0;0;0;—;0

Scoring

1q. He. Schilling 6-yd. pass from Ferralez (Magill kick) 5:43

2q. He. Proctor 42-yd. pass from Ferralez (Magill kick) 11:47

2q. He. Schilling 23-yd. pass from Ferralez (PAT failed) 9:27

2q. He. Werner 32-yd. run (Magill kick) 6:12

2q. He. Proctor 10-yd. pass from Ferralez (Magill kick) :16

3q. He. Werner 45-yd. pass from Ferralez (Schmidt good) n/a

3q. He. Werner 5-yd. run (kick failed) :00

4q. He. Diller 28-yd. pass from Ferralez (Schmidt kick) 6:48

Team stats

;Hes.;Hal.

First downs;20;3

Rushing-yards;14-69;31-57

Passing yards;439;0

Comp-att-int;27-41-0;0-6-1

Punts-avg.;1-33.0;7-30.9

Fumbles-lost;0-0;2-2

Penalties-yards;7-55;7-50

Individual stats

RUSHING — Hesston: Werner 4-60, Eilert 2-13, Reed 3-10, Ferralez 1-5, team 4-(-19). Halstead: Boyd 14-47, Farmer 6-10, Divine 3-10, Logan 1-6, Drake 1-2, Swift 3-0, Geer 1-(-3), team 2-(-15).

PASSING — Hesston: Ferralez 27-40-0, 439 yards; team 0-1-0, 0 yards. Halstead: Swift 0-6-1, 0 yards.

RECEIVING — Hesston: Proctor 10-166, Werner 7-144, Arnold 1-40, Schilling 5-36, Diller 1-28, Eilert 3-22. Halstead: none.

Missed field goals — none.

The highlights — Goessel: Jake Wiens 3-168 rushing, 3 TDs.

The difference — Goessel racked up 304 rushing yards with no passing attempts, held Fairfield to -1 yard total offense, -19 yards rushing.

The takeaway — The Goessel Bluebirds, 4-2 overall and 3-0 in district play, clinch an Eight-Man I playoff spot. Fairfield falls to 1-5, 0-3 in district play.

Up next — Goessel travels to Pretty Prairie, 3-3, after a 48-0 loss to Medicine Lodge.

Fairfield;0;0;x;x;—;0

Goessel;40;14;x;x;—;54

Scoring

1q. G Wiens 58-yd. run (Flaming run) 9:55

1q. G Smith interception return (run failed) 8:27

1q. G Bryant 32-yd. run (Flaming run) 6:43

1q. G safety: Fowler loses 15 yards 5:58

1q. G Wiens 47-yd. run (Flaming run) 5:04

1q. G Ka.Smith 42-yd. run (Boden run) 1:15

2q. G Wiens 63-yd. run (run failed) 8:13

2q. G Boden 44-yd. run (Flaming run) 6:49

Team stats

;Fai.;Goe.

First downs;6;7

Rushing-yards;22-(-19);16-304

Passing yards;18;0

Comp-att-int;2-9-1;0-0-0

Punts-avg.;8-48.4;1-32

Fumbles-lost;2-0;0-0

Penalties-yards;1-10;6-70

Individual stats

RUSHING — Fairfield: Cochran 7-14, Haumont 1-1, Zongker 1-1, team 2-0, Fowler 11-(-35). Goessel: Wiens 3-168, Boden 1-44, Ka.Smith 1-42, Bryant 3-39, Flaming 3-18, team 2-0, Ko.Smith 1-(-2), Schrag 2-(-5).

PASSING — Fairfield: Fowler 2-9-1, 18 yards. Goessel: none.

RECEIVING — Fairfield: Jac.Bauman 1-13, Jar.Bauman 1-5. Goessel: none.

Missed field goals — none.

Attica-Argonia 62, Moundridge 34

The highlights — Attica-Argonia: Xander Newberry 7-12-1 passing, 154 yards, 2 TDs; 22-178 rushing, 5 TDs. Moundridge: Henry Hecox 10-20-2 passing, 104 yards, 3 TDs, 8-9 rushing 1 TD. Logan Churchill 2 TDs receiving. Kase Ptacek 21-72 rushing, 1 TD, 1 TD receiving.

The difference — Leading 8-6, Attica-Argonia scored twice in the final three minutes of the first half, while Moundridge scored once.

The takeaway — Attica-Argonia is 5-1, 2-1 in district play and in good shape for a playoff spot. Moundridge is 1-5, 0-3 in district play. Moundridge needs two wins in the final two games with a Pretty Prairie loss to Goessel next week.

Up next — Moundridge plays at 1-5 Fairfield.

Moundridge;0;12;0;22;—;34

At.-Argonia;8;14;14;26;—;62

Scoring

1q. AA Blanchat 4-yd. pass from Newberry (Traffas pass from Newberry) 1:29

2q. M Churchill 15-yd. pass from Hecox (pass failed) 6:02

2q. AA Newberry 4-yd. run (pass failed) 2:54

2q. M Hecox 2-yd. run (pass failed) :12

2q. AA Harnden 61-yd. pass from Newberry (Newberry run) :00

3q. AA Newberry 5-yd. run (run failed) 6:41

3q. AA Newberry 10-yd. run (Blanchat pass from Newberry) 1:12

4q. M Ptacek 28-yd. pass from Hecox (Churchill pass from Hecox) 11:11

4q. AA Newberry 16-yd. run (pass failed) 9:42

4q. M Ptacek 6-yd. run (Hayes pass from Hecox) 6:26

4q. AA Harnden 34-yd. run (pass failed) 6:05

4q. M Churchill 25-yd. pass from Hecox (pass failed) 5:39

4q. AA Newberry 9-yd. run (Traffas pass from Blanchat) 3:30

4q. AA Blanchat 55-yd. run (pass failed) 3:02

Team stats

;Mdg.;AA

First downs;18;23

Rushing-yards;36-98;36-312

Passing yards;104;154

Comp-att-int;10-21-3;7-12-1

Punts-avg.;1-26.0;0-0

Fumbles-lost;0-0;1-1

Penalties-yards;6-35;8-85

Time of poss.;23:32;24:06

Individual stats

RUSHING — Moundridge: Ptacek 21-72, Hecox 8-9, Huff 4-7, Kaufman 1-6, Everhart 2-4. Attica-Argonia: Newberry 22-178, Blanchat 7-78, Harnden 1-34, McDaniel 3-14, Peterson 2-4, Blick 1-4.

PASSING — Moundridge: Hecox 10-20-2, 104 yards; Everhart 0-1-1, 0 yards. Attica-Argonia: Newberry 7-12-1, 154 yards.

RECEIVING — Moundridge: Churchill 4-49, Ptacek 1-28, Brandewiede 3-24, Schrag 1-5, Kaufman 1-(-2). Attica-Argonia: Harnden 2-78, Blanchat 3-44, McDaniel 1-26, Traffas 1-6.

Missed field goals — none.

Other scores

Sedgwick 56, Remington 14

Caldwell 42, Peabody-Burns 20

Pawnee Heights 69, Burrton 21