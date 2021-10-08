Sports briefs

The Kansan

Sowers takes new post at Ottawa

OTTAWA — Hesston High and Hesston College grad Katie Sowers has been named director of athletic strategic initiatives at Ottawa University.

Sowers will continue in her role as defensive coordinator and director of operations for the Ottawa women’s flag football team under sister Liz.

“Coach Sowers’ addition to the athletic department office staff, along with her visionary leadership, will immediately impact our athletic programs positively,” Ottawa athletic director Arabie Conner said. “We have for a long time sought to elevate our ability to reach and provide opportunities to various underserved populations, and especially the continued growth and development of women in sport. Ottawa University has needed someone of coach Sowers’ caliber and we see her and her trademark dynamism impacting areas of diversity, equity and inclusion in sport, resource development and outreach beyond the bounds of our own institution and campus community.”

Sowers served as an assistant coach with the San Francisco 49ers from 2017 to 2021, becoming the first female coach in the NFL to win a Super Bowl. She also coached with the Atlanta Falcons and served as a coach with the Kansas City Chiefs in pre-season on a Bill Walsh Diversity Fellowship.

She played for the Women’s Football Alliance with the West Michigan Mayhem and Kansas City Titans. She played for the USA Women’s National Team in 2013, winning the IFAF World Championship Title.

She became an assistant at Ottawa last season, leading the Braves to the first NAIA National Invitational title.

According to the release, “she will continue to lead the growth efforts of female intercollegiate sports while increasing the visibility of the programs currently offered on campus. Sowers will also lead the development and fundraising efforts geared toward the expansion of and additions to Dick Peters Sports Complex to build a state-of-the-art facility for women's flag football and other Braves athletic teams.”

“I am excited to join forces with such a great university that shares my same vision for growing the game of not only women's flag football, but for creating a platform that strongly advocates for leveling the playing field for all,” Sowers said. “I’m looking forward to continuing to use my platform to put myself at the forefront of this initiative at such an opportune and surreal time for women in sport, while dedicating my time and energy to positively impacting all of Braves athletics.”

BC women tie McPherson

McPHERSON — The Bethel College women’s soccer team tied McPherson College 2-2 Wednesday in KCAC play in McPherson.

Grace Anderson scored in the 89th minute for Bethel to send the game into overtime. Claire Hedlund scored a goal with an assist. Vannesa Cisneros and Trinity Tovar each had goals for McPherson. Ally Holloway had an assist.

Bethel was outshot 35-16, 10-5 on goal. Victoria Esquivel had eight saves in goal for Bethel. Emma Meinholdt had two saves for McPherson. Lauren Kunda had one save.

McPherson is 3-3-2, 2-3-1 in KCAC play. Bethel is 6-3-3, 2-1-2 in KCAC play. Bethel hosts Southwestern at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Bethel men fall in OT

Marcus Fernandes scored in the 105th minute to hand the Bethel College men’s soccer team a 2-1 loss to McPherson College Wednesday in McPherson.

Antoine Detavernier assisted on the game-winner.

Lucas Williams scored in the 39th minute, assisted by Nhlakanipho Methula. Bethel tied the game in the 50th minute on a goal by Juan Nicoletti.

Bethel was outshot 30-16, 9-4 on goal. Colton Rothwell had seven saves for Bethel. Colby Swift had three saves for McPherson.

McPherson is 9-3, 6-1 in KCAC play. Bethel falls to 6-5, 3-3 in KCAC play. Bethel hosts Southwestern at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Thresher spikers fall

The Bethel College volleyball team fell to Kansas Wesleyan in three sets Wednesday in KCAC play at Thresher Gym.

Bethel fell 25-10, 25-19, 25-9.

Maddy Beckett led Kansas Wesleyan with 14 kills. Malia Mack downed four blocks. Josie Deckinger set 24 assists. Emily Monson had 21 digs, followed by Deckinger with 10.

Mia Loganbill and Kaitlyn Shima each had five kills for Bethel. Jordan Boone and Madelyn Baxter each downed three blocks. Mia Roman set nine assists. Jensen Roth had 10 digs.

Kansas Wesleyan is 15-7, 4-2 in KCAC play. Bethel is 6-10, 1-3 in KCAC play.

Bethel hosts Tabor at 2 p.m. Saturday.

HC men tie CCC-C

HESSTON — The Hesston College men’s soccer team posted a 1-1 tie against Central (Neb.) Community College-Columbus Wednesday at Sieber Field in Hesston.

Ryusei Ogawa scored for Hesston in the 15th minute with an assist from Armando Ramirez. Ivan Lopez scored for Central on a penalty kick in the 77th minute.

Aidan McGonagle had 10 saves in goal for Hesston. Rodolfo Ramirez had 10 saves for Central.

Hesston is 5-5-2. The Larks play at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Southeast (Neb.) Community College in Beatrice.

Hesston women get win

HESSTON — Jasmin Ventura scored in the 90th minute to lift the Hesston College women’s soccer team to a 1-0 win over Central (Neb.) Community College-Columbus Wednesday at Sieber Field.

Hesston snaps a four-game losing streak.

Central had three players ejected.

Hesston outshot Central 8-3. Katie Robeck had three saves for the Larks. Natalie Crouse had seven saves for Central.

Hesston is 2-10-1, with both wins over Central. The Larks play at 2 p.m. Saturday at Southeast (Neb.) Community College.

Lark spikers fall to JCCC

OVERLAND PARK — The Hesston College volleyball team fell to Johnson County Community College Wednesday in Jayhawk Conference Division II play.

Hesston fell 25-11, 25-8, 25-10.

Taylor Thompson had five kills for Hesston. Chyandra Teague and Macy LeGrange each set four assists.

Hesston falls to 1-23, 0-7 in Jayhawk II play. Hesston plays at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Barton County Community College.

Hesston High splits

GYPSUM — The Hesston High School volleyball team split a pair of matches Thursday at Southeast of Saline.

Hesston downed host Southeast of Saline 30-28, 23-25, 25-21; and fell to Beloit 25-21, 25-15.

Hesston is 13-10 and plays Saturday at the Council Grove Invitational. The Swathers will face Council Grove, Jefferson West and Abilene in pool play.

Southeast of Saline quad

Hesston def. Southeast of Saline 30-28, 23-25, 25-21

Beloit def. Hesston 25-21, 25-15

JV

Beloit def. Hesston JV 26-24, 25-21

Hesston JV def. Southeast of Saline 25-16, 25-23

C-Team

Hesston Team 4 def. Southeast of Saline 25-20, 25-13

Hesston Team 4 def. Beloit 25-10, 25-19

Hesston C at Newton quad

Andover Central def. Hesston Team 3 25-20, 25-22

Hesston Team 3 def. Newton 25-14, 25-14

Jayhawk to play game in Wichita

WICHITA — The Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference will hold its championship game at Riverfront Stadium at 1 p.m. Nov. 21.

It will be the first football game scheduled at the venue, which was completed in 2020 and opened the following year as the home of the Wichita Wind Surge baseball team.

"We look forward to Wichita and the Wind Surge hosting this exciting event. Being the first football game to

be played in Riverfront is exciting, and we look forward to this experience. And it may lead to many more

opportunities. I would like to thank the Wind Surge staff for all their work in making this a reality,” KJCCC

commissioner Carl Heinrich said.

“Riverfront Stadium was designed and built as a multi-purpose venue,” Wind Surge CEO Jordan Kobritz said. “When the KJCCC approached us with the idea of holding their 2021 Conference Championship game in

Wichita we said, ‘Why not?’”

The Jayhawk Conference quarterfinals are Nov. 6 and 7, while the semifinals are Nov. 13 and 14. The first two rounds of play will be on campus sites.

Tickets are available at tickets@windsurge.com.

Thunder signs two players

WICHITA — With training camp opening next week, the Wichita Thunder signed two more players — forward Tyr Thompson and forward Brady Fleurent.

Thompson was signed to a standard contract, while Fleurent was signed to a tryout agreement.

Thompson played three seasons at Alabama-Huntsville, where he scored 10 goals with five assists in 66 games. He would have been a senior this season, but UA-H suspended its program when the Western Collegiate Hockey Association broke up, leaving the school with no conference affiliation. He was a two-time WCHA All-Academic Team selection and a two-time WCHA Scholar-Athlete.

Fleurent is a fourth-year pro. After four years at NCAA Division III University of New England, reaching the NCAA tournament in 2018, he played for the Atlanta Gladiators, South Carolina Stingrays, Wheeling Nailers and Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL and the Knoxville Bears of the Class A Southern Professional Hockey League.

Fleurent has 18 goals with 28 assists in 77 pro games. He also has an assist in two playoff games.

1. Sam Farmer, Paul Flores, Carvin Theissen -6.

2. Tim McCreedy, Roger Bratland, Dick Huska, Al Gann -5.

3. Phil Considine, Ed Hodge, Ken Lieske, Ed Graf -5.

CLOSET TO PIN — Carvin Theissen. LONGEST PUTT — Roger Bratland.

Next play — Tuesday.

Class 6A — 1. Washburn Rural 20-0 (Last week 1), 2. Blue Valley North 22-2 (2), 3. Blue Valley West 15-7 (4), 4. Shawnee Mission Northwest 27-6 (3), 5. Wichita Northwest 26-0 (5), 6. Olathe Northwest 15-7 (7), 7. Lawrence Free State 15-5 (6), 8. Hutchinson 24-1 (8), 9. Blue Valley Northwest 14-8 (9), 10. Derby 17-8 (NR).

Class 5A — 1. St. Thomas Aquinas 27-2 (1), 2. Lansing 24-1 (3), 3. St. James Academy 15-9 (2), 4. Mill Valley 19-5 (4), 5. Maize South 18-5 (5), 6. Seaman 17-7 (6), 7. Spring Hill 18-6 (7), 8. Basehor-Linwood 20-6 (9), 9. Bishop Carroll 13-6 (10), 10. Goddard Eisenhower 18-7 (NR).

Class 4A — 1. Andale 24-1 (1), 2. McPherson 20-6 (2), 3. Baldwin 23-3 (3), 4. Circle 16-5 (4), 5. Clay Center 19-5 (6), 6. Augusta 14-3 (8), 7. Bishop Miege 4-15 (5), 8. Louisburg 17-10 (7), 9. Clearwater 13-6 (10), 10. Ottawa 12-16 (NR).

Class 3A — 1. Smoky Valley 23-3 (1), 2. Heritage Christian 23-2 (2), 3. Cheney 22-1 (3), 4. Nemaha Central 24-3 (4), 5. Hiawatha 19-3 (5), 6. Riverton 25-2 (6), 7. Eureka 22-0 (7), 8. Thomas More Prep-Marian 20-5 (9), 9. Goodland 20-3 (8), 10. Holcomb 28-1 (NR).

Class 2A — 1. Smith Center 28-2 (1), 2. Garden Plain 15-4 (2), 3. SEDGWICK 23-3 (3), 4. Hillsboro 19-6 (4), 5. Ellinwood 21-3 (6), 6. Wabaunsee 25-4 (5), 7. Sterling 22-6 (7), 8. Meade-Fowler 21-1 (8), 9. Jefferson County North 16-5 (9), 10. Inman 20-8 (10).

Class 1A, Division I — 1. Victoria 20-0 (1), 2. Little River 23-3 (2), 3. Centralia 26-3 (5), 4. Pretty Prairie 24-4 (4), 5. Kiowa County 19-3 (3), 6. Burlingame 17-4 (8), 7. St. Paul 23-4 (6), 8. Spearville 13-5 (7), 9. South Gray 16-5 (9), 10. Ness City 13-7 (10).

Class 1A, Division II — 1. Hanover 23-4 (1), 2. Lebo 23-3 (3), 3. Attica 23-1 (2), 4. Golden Plains 19-2 (4), 5. Central Plains 17-7 (5), 6. Linn 18-8 (7), 7. Wheatland-Grinnell 19-8 (8), 8. Argonia 13-3 (6), 9. Hutchinson Central Christian 15-7 (9), 10. Dighton 16-6 (10).