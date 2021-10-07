Sports calendar

The Kansan

Oct. 9 through 17, All times Central

NOTE: All competitions are subject to change. Check with www.thekansan.com, the Kansan sports Twitter page (@nksports) and the Kansan Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/TheNewtonKansan/) for the latest in cancellation and postponement announcements for area teams).

Saturday, Oct. 9

PREP VOLLEYBALL — Newton @ Derby Inv. 9 a.m.; Hesston @ Council Grove Inv. 8 a.m.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY — Newton @ El Dorado Inv. (Bluestem Point, El Dorado State Park) 9 a.m.

PREP GIRLS’ TENNIS — Newton @ Class 5A Regionals, Newton, 9 a.m.; Hesston @ Class 3-2-1A Regionals, Hillsboro 9 a.m.

PREP GYMNASTICS — Newton Inv. 11 a.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL — Bethel @ Southwestern 1 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Tabor @ Bethel 3 p.m.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY — Bethel @ Haskell INU Inv. TBA.

COLLEGE SOCCER — Southwestern @ Bethel (W 5 p.m., M 7:30 p.m.), Hesston College @ Southeast (Neb.) CC (W, M TBA).

Sunday, Oct. 10

PRO FOOTBALL — Buffalo @ Kansas City 7:20 p.m. (KSNW, ch. 3.1).

PRO SOCCER — Portland @ Kansas City NWSL 4 p.m. (Paramount+).

PRO BASKETBALL (exhibition) — Oklahoma City @ Milwaukee 6:30 p.m. (ESPN).

Monday, Oct. 11

PREP GIRLS’ GOLF — Newton @ Class 5A Regionals, Smoky Hills CC, Hays 10 a.m.

PREP GYMNASTICS — Newton, Lawrence, Lawrence Free State @ Emporia 6 p.m.

COLLEGE GOLF — Hesston College @ Tabor Inv. (Sand Creek Station) 8 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 12

PREP VOLLEYBALL — Newton, Maize South @ Hutchinson 5 p.m.; Halstead @ Lyons 5 p.m.; Hesston, Pratt @ Smoky Valley 5 p.m.; Berean Academy @ Ell-Saline 5 p.m.; Remington @ Moundridge 5 p.m.; Sedgwick @ Hutchinson Trinity 5 p.m.; Goessel @ Little River quad 6 p.m.; Burrton, Attica @ Fairfield 4 p.m.

PREP BOYS SOCCER — Maize @ Newton 6:30 p.m., Emporia @ Berean Academy 4:30 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Bethel @ Ottawa 7 p.m.

COLLEGE GOLF — Hesston College @ Tabor Inv. (Sand Creek Station) 8 a.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 13

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Independence CC @ Hesston College 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER — Oklahoma Wesleyan @ Bethel (W 5 p.m., M 7:30 p.m.), Highland CC @ Hesston College (W, M TBA).

PRO SOCCER — Houston @ Kansas City NWSL 7 p.m. (Paramount+).

PRO BASKETBALL (exhibition) — Denver @ Oklahoma City 7 p.m. (TV TBA).

Thursday, Oct. 14

PREP VOLLEYBALL — Sedgwick @ Bennington 5 p.m.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY — Halstead, Hesston @ CKL, Lyons 4 p.m.; Berean Academy, Moundridge, Remington, Sedgwick @ HOAL, Westar-Prairie Ridge Cross Country Course, Hutchinson 4:30 p.m.; Goessel, Burrton @ WSL-HOPL, Harvey County West Park 4 p.m.

PREP BOYS SOCCER — Newton @ Arkansas City 6:30 p.m.

PREP GYMNASTICS — Newton @ Shawnee Mission South Inv. 5 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL (exhibition) — Oklahoma City @ Denver 7 p.m. (TV TBA).

Friday, Oct. 15

PREP FOOTBALL (games at 7 p.m. unless noted) — Salina South @ Newton, Halstead @ Wichita Collegiate, Wichita Trinity Academy @ Hesston, Inman @ Remington, Elkhart @ Sedgwick, Moundridge @ Fairfield, Goessel @ Pretty Prairie, Peabody-Burns @ South Haven, Burrton @ Rolla.

PREP BOYS’ SOCCER — Classical School of Wichita @ Berean Academy 4:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS’ TENNIS — Class 5A State, Emporia High School TBA; Class 3-2-1A State, Maize South High School TBA.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Seminole State @ Hesston College 6:30 p.m.

PRO HOCKEY (exhibition) — Tulsa @ Wichita 7 p.m. (Wichita Ice Center).

Saturday, Oct. 16

PREP VOLLEYBALL — Halstead @ Hillsboro Inv. 9 a.m.; Hesston @ Clearwater Inv. 9 a.m.; Goessel, Peabody-Burns @ WSL Tourney, Centre 9 a.m.; Burrton @ HOPL Tournament, Attica TBA.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY — Newton @ AV-CTL I, Centennial Park 10 a.m.

PREP GIRLS’ TENNIS — Class 5A State, Emporia High School TBA; Class 3-2-1A State, Maize South High School TBA.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL — Avila @ Bethel 1 p.m., Texas Tech @ Kansas 6 p.m. (ESPN+), Iowa State @ Kansas State 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2).

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Bethel @ Bethany 7 p.m.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY — Hesston College @ Neosho County CC Inv. TBA.

COLLEGE SOCCER — Bethel @ Ottawa (W noon, M 2:30 p.m.), Allen County CC @ Hesston College (W 5 p.m., M 7:30 p.m.).

PRO SOCCER — Kansas City NWSL @ Chicago 7 p.m. (Paramount+).

PRO HOCKEY (exhibition) — Tulsa @ Wichita 7 p.m. (Wichita Ice Center).

Sunday, Oct. 17

PRO FOOTBALL — Kansas City @ Washington noon (KWCH, ch. 12.1).

PRO SOCCER — Sporting Kansas City @ Vancouver (Bally Sports Kansas City).

To area administrators: If your school's events are not listed, we still need your schedule. Please e-mail it to mschnabel@thekansan.com.

Schedules and TV listings subject to change without notice. TV channel numbers listed are for over-the-air broadcast (including HD virtual channels) unless noted. Cable and satellite channel numbers may differ. Some cable and satellite channels listed may require a subscription or may be pay-per-view (contact your cable or satellite company for more information). Items for the calendar need to be sent to the Kansan at least one week before publication. Schools should submit their athletic schedules to be included. For information, e-mail mschnabel@thekansan.com.