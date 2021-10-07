Prep Football: Week 6

The Kansan

Games scheduled for 7 p.m. Game times, sites and opponents are subject to change with little or no notice.

Hesston (1-4) at Halstead (1-4)

Who to watch — Halstead: Jackson Swift 24-55-6 passing, 412 yards, 3 TDs, 41-122 rushing, 3 TDs. Conner Boyd 78-457 rushing, 5 TDs. Owen Farmer 43-172 rushing, 1 TD. Tanner Watkins 8-205 receiving, 2 TDs, 32 total tackles. Chandler Drake 30 total tackles. Hesston: Hudson Ferralez 9-135-4 passing, 919 yards, 7 TDs. Ryan Eilert 30-102 rushing, 3 TDs. Nick Arnold 13-217 receiving, 217 yards, 1 TD. Brayden Schilling 24-226 receiving, 2 TDs.

What to know: The records are ugly, but the playoff hope for each team is very much alive with a win in this game, followed by a win over Wichita Trinity Academy. The top three playoff spots in the district are currently held by Andale, Wichita Collegiate and Clearwater. Hesston fell to Andale 48-0 last week, while Halstead fell to Clearwater 31-20.

Sedgwick (5-0) at Remington (3-1)

Who to watch — no current stats have been received.

What to know: Sedgwick downed Ell-Saline 55-12 last week. Remington’s game against Stanton County was canceled. A substitute opponent in Lyndon was scheduled, but that game had to be canceled because no officials were available. Sedgwick can clinch a share of the Heart of America League crown with a win.

Eight-Man I, District 5

Fairfield (1-4) at Goessel (3-2)

Who to watch — Goessel: Grant Bryant 24-47-2 passing, 338 yards, 8 TDs; 60-188 rushing; 32 total tackles, 2 ints. Jake Wiens 3-3-0 passing, 105 yards, 2 TDs; 50-417 rushing, 5 TDs; 20 total tackles, 4 ints. Kacen Smith 38-248 rushing, 5 TDs; 22 total tackles. Skylar Wuest 11-266 receiving, 7 TDs; 34 total tackles. Caiden Duerksen 10-135 receiving, 2 TDs; 45 total tackles, 1 int. Fairfield: Brady Fowler 25-53-4 passing, 461 yards, 4 TDs; 56-202 rushing, 6 TDs. Jacob Bauman 7-157 receiving, 2 TDs. Ashtin Cochran 12-223 rushing, 1 TD; 11-184 receiving, 1 TD. Camre Haumount 24 total tackles.

What to know: A Goessel win, coupled with a Moundridge loss clinches a playoff spot for the Bluebirds. Goessel downed Moundridge 42-22 last week. Fairfield fell to Medicine Lodge 56-6 last week.

Moundridge (1-4) at Attica-Argonia (4-1)

Who to watch — Moundridge: Henry Hecox 39-73-4 passing, 543 yards, 10 TDs; 20-58 rushing, 4 TDs. Kase Ptacek 139-745 rushing, 6 TDs; 4-76 receiving, 2 TDs; 34 total tackles. Ethan Brandewiede 8-101 receiving, 1 TD. Logan Churchill 13-174 receiving, 4 TDs; 22 total tackles. Joaquin Huff 43 total tackles. Attica-Argonia: Xander Newberry 30-41-4 passing, 594 yards, 12 TDs; 40-259 rushing 7 TDs. Colter McDaniel 18-254 rushing, 6 TDs. Adam Blanchat 22-135 rushing, 2 TDs; 4-76 receiving, 2 TDs; 39 total tackles. Conner Harnden 17-323 receiving, 6 TDs. Cooper Traffas 6-182 receiving, 5 TDs; 2 ints. Coady Blick 6 sacks.

What to know: Moundridge fell to Goessel 42-22 last week, while Attica-Argonia downed Pretty Prairie 60-12. Moundridge likely would have to win its final three games for a chance at a playoff spot. Attica-Argonia can’t formally clinch this week, but would be in good shape for the final two weeks of the season.

Eight-Man II, District 6

Caldwell (5-0) at Peabody-Burns (3-2)

Who to watch — Caldwell: Keiondre Smith 20-42-4 passing, 406 yards, 10 TDs; 111-1,019 rushing, 16 TDs; 3 ints. Brody Perkins 47-309 rushing, 8 TDs; 36 total tackles. Jackson Risley 34 total tackles, 2 ints. Dawson Bristor 10-261 receiving, 8 TDs. Peabody-Burns: Noah Reynolds 57-629 rushing, 10 TDs. Thomas Smith 63-386, 5 TDs. Philip Young 12-27-1 passing, 239 yards, 2 TDs; 40-79 rushing, 3 TDs.

What to know: Caldwell can clinch a playoff spot win a win. Losses for Hutchinson Central Christian, Stafford and South Haven, the bottom three teams in the district, keep Peabody-Burns in good shape for a playoff spot. Caldwell downed Stafford 51-14 last week, while Peabody-Burns fell to South Barber 66-20.

Kansas Six-Man South

Burrton (0-5) at Pawnee Heights (2-3)

Who to watch — Pawnee Heights: Braden Coglaizer 29-47-0 passing, 462 yards, 2 TDs; 34-264 rushing, 7 TDs; 24-277 receiving, 3 TDs. Adam Hands 26-33-1 passing, 281 yards, 3 TDs; 42-237 rushing, 1 TD; 11-140 receiving; 54 total tackles. Jimmy Gardner 17-239 receiving, 3 TDs. Alec Carlson 10-164 receiving, 3 TDs.

What to know: Burrton fell to Centre 53-7 last week, while Pawnee Heights lot to Moscow 45-28. Pawnee Heights is tied with Fowler for the fourth and final playoff spot in the South Division, and holds the tie-breaker over Fowler.