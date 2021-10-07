Railers dominate stat sheet, but win narrowly on the field

Soccer can be a funny game sometimes. A team can dominate on the field, but not necessarily on the scoreboard.

That’s what happened to the Newton Railer boys’ soccer team Thursday night in Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I play against Hutchinson at Fischer Field.

Newton outshot the Salthawks 15-2, but had to settle for a 1-0 win on a Collin Hershberger goal in the fifth minute of play. The Railers held about a 75-25 advantage in possession throughout the night.

“It was a pretty hard game,” Newton assistant coach Marco Valdivia said. “We just couldn’t finish tonight. If we did, we would have gone home early. The defense played well, we just couldn’t score. Right now, any win is good. We’ll take any win after losing to Maize South. They are a good team.”

Newton bounces back from a 9-1 loss to Maize South on the road Tuesday. Maize South is the second-ranked team in the Class 5A West Region.

Both Hutchinson shots came on direct kicks in the second half. Abram Wall stopped both shots for the shutout in goal, the third clean sheet of the season for the Railers.

Sophomore Dominic Carrillo had 13 saves in goal for Hutchinson, 6-6 overall and 1-2 in AV-CTL I play.

Newton is 5-6-1, 2-1 in AV-CTL I play. Newton hosts Maize at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Railers edged the 3-7-2 Eagles 2-1 earlier this season at the Titan Classic.

“That will be one of those games,” Valdivia said. “If we don’t play hard, they will beat us.”

Hutchinson;0;0;—;0

Newton;1;0;—;1

1. N Collin Hershberger (unassisted) 4:49

Total shots — Hut. 0-2—2, New. 7-8—15. Shots on goal — Hut. 0-2—2, New. 6-8—14. Saves — Hut.: Dominic Carrillo (L) 5-8—13. New.: Abram Wall (W) 0-2—2. Corner kicks — Hut. 1, New. 10. Fouls — Hut. 7, New. 9. Offside — Hut. 0, New. 1. Cautions — Hut.: Juan Fernandez 74:07.

Junior varsity — Newton 5, Hutchinson 0