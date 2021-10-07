Bethel to face no. 15 Southwestern

Who to watch

Southwestern: QB Luke Barnes 103-156-1 passing, 1,486 yards, 15 TDs. RB Keyshawn Wyatt 74-388 rushing, 2 TDs; RB Jaqulis Coleman 45-328 rushing, 5 TDs. WR Keyshawn Jones 33-507 receiving, 7 TDs. WR Andre Jones 23-367 receiving, 3 TDs. K Gabriel Medrano 4-5 field goals, 32 long, 25 of 26 PAT kicks; 17-39.5 punting average. LB Josh Carter 50 total tackles, 10.0 for loss. LB Clayton Downum 35 total tackles, 7.0 for loss. DB Riley Havird 2 ints.

Bethel: QB D.J. Ciers 3-7-0 passing, 173 yards, 3 TDs; 26-142 rushing, 4 TDs. QB Landon Barnes 5-17-1, 137 yards, 1 TD; 57-387 rushing, 4 TDs. RB Chantz Scurry 62-568 rushing, 3 TDs. RB Kayden Christiansen 42-264 rushing, 1 TD. Camryn Harrison 24-254 rushing, 2 TDs. Tucker Smith 6-201 rushing, 3 TDs. RB Mason Murray 17-145 rushing, 1 TD; 5-106 receiving, 2 TDs. WR Tanner Galliart 5-109 receiving. WR Brayden Francis 3-80 receiving, 2 TDs; 1-2 field goals, 32 long, 8-8 PAT kicks; 3-49.7 punting avg. K Logan DeMond 4-5 field goals, 39 long, 19-20 PAT kicks. LB Josh Seabolt 52 total tackles, 15.5 for loss, 5 sacks. DB Trey Palmer 4 int.

The next two weeks are going to go a long way in determining the post-season fate of the Bethel College football team.

The first stop for the Threshers is 1 p.m. Saturday at 15th-ranked Southwestern at Richard L. Jantz Stadium in Winfield. Bethel then hosts 22nd-ranked Avila the following week.

Southwestern is 5-0 overall and in the conference after a 45-34 win at McPherson. Bethel, meanwhile, stopped Bethany 69-6, setting new school records for both rushing yards and total offense in a game.

“It’s going good,” Bethel coach Terry Harrison said. “We had a great week last week, a JV game win on Monday and another good week of practice. We should be good.”

Dating back to last season, Southwestern is on an eight-game winning streak. The team’s last loss was to Avila 29-27 back in March. The Moundbuilders avenged that loss 34-26 two weeks ago. Southwestern averages 300.8 yards a game passing and 180.6 yards rushing, while giving up 114.8 yards a game on the ground and 213.4 yards a game in the air.

“They are a good team. They have been one of the top teams in the conference the past couple of years,” Harrison said. “We’ll have to play really well to have a shot to win.”

Bethel beat the Moundbuilders 39-35 last season, scoring with two seconds remaining on a Zach Esau one-yard run. Bethel trailed 21-3 at one point.

Two years ago, it was Southwestern making the comeback for the win, scoring three touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including one with 55 seconds remaining, to win 28-24.

“That’s the way it goes,” Harrison said. “We have to go to their place this year. They have a nice facility. It’s a tough place to play. It’s a short trip, so it will be good.”

Harrison expects a balanced attack from the Moundbuilders.

Bethel enters the game ranked first in the nation (NAIA) in rushing yards (2,267), rushing yards per game (453.4), yards per rush (7.8), rushing touchdowns (23) and passing yards per completion (25.8).

The BC defense also has a nation leading 22 sacks.

“The winner of this game gives themselves a shot to be a playoff team, depending on how the season plays out,” Harrison said. “They’re undefeated, but yet to play Kansas Wesleyan or us. This is a big one. Last week, it was a big deal that we didn’t have any turnovers. If we can do that this week and force some turnovers, we’ll have a good chance.”

SEABOLT HONORED — Bethel senior linebacker Josh Seabolt was named the KCAC defensive player of the week in last week’s win over Bethany. Seabolt had 12 total tackles, eight solo. He also had a sack assist, six tackles for a loss and a forced fumble. And that came despite leaving the game midway in the third quarter.

Around the KCAC

All games 1 p.m.

#10 Kansas Wesleyan (5-0) at #22 Avila (4-1)

Ottawa (1-4) at Saint Mary (1-3)

McPherson (2-2) at Friends (0-4)

Sterling (3-2) at Bethany (0-4)